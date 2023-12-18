Level up your New Year: Score up to 80 per cent off on premium mattresses, sofas, and more in Four Star's epic Double Prosperity sale

With the festive season fast approaching, usher in the year of abundance with Four Star's exclusive CNY Double Prosperity sale.

From Dec 20 to 25, revel in six days of unparalleled savings, where luxury meets affordability.

Transform your living spaces with their premium range of bed frames, sumptuous mattresses, elegant sofas and exquisite dining sets, all at jaw-dropping discounts of up to 80 per cent off storewide.

And that's not all - celebrate the season with extra joy with gifts on top of all the discounts!

Luxurious sleep at unmatched prices

Indulge in the lap of luxury with Four Star's Premium Queen size mattress starting from an unbeatable $399. Upgrade to the regal comfort of a Premium King size mattress for just $499.

And for the little ones, ensure they sleep like royalty on Four Star kids' mattresses, available in Single and Super Single sizes, starting from an incredible $199.

Stylish living with unbeatable deals

Now that you've got your mattresses sorted, elevate your bedroom aesthetics with Four Star's signature designer bed frames, hydraulic storage beds, drawer storage beds, and kids' pull-out beds - all starting from a remarkable $199.

Four Star's designer bed frames are all equipped with sturdy Divan wooden bases and are customisable in terms of material and functionality.

You can even upgrade your bed frame so that it comes with storage features, like lift-up beds, pull-out beds, and beds with drawers.

There's also the Four Star storage bed frame, which comes equipped with a German hydraulic lift system that allows you to lift the bed and access the storage space easily - talk about elevated living!

Relax in style with their three-seater sofas from $499 or maximise your space with the functionality of sofa beds, starting at a steal of $199.

Experience ultimate comfort with recliner sofas, starting at just $299. Made with scratch-resistant fabric and equipped with stainless-steel cup holders, these are perfect for the whole family - even your furry friends!

Dine in elegance, entertain with class

Make your dining area a statement of sophistication with Four Star's designer dining sets, available from $499. Crafted with precision and designed to impress, the solid rubber wood dining sets will be the centrepiece of your festive gatherings.

Unveil more deals

But wait, there's more to take advantage of at this six-day sale.

Enjoy interest-free instalment plans

Get peace of mind with an extended warranty option of up to 15 years

Free delivery right to your doorstep

Receive exclusive gifts with your purchase

Complimentary taxi ride upon checkout

Free parking upon checkout

Transform your home, transform your year

Four Star's CNY Double Prosperity sale is not just about incredible deals; it's about transforming your living spaces into havens of comfort and style. With their expansive range, renowned for quality and craftsmanship, you can trust Four Star to redefine your lifestyle.

Save the dates, secure the deals

Mark your calendars for December 20 to 25 - six days of exceptional savings await you at their Ubi stores.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to welcome the New Year in style with Four Star - especially with GST rates increasing to nine per cent on Jan 1. Guaranteed delivery before Chinese New Year!

For mattresses and bed frames:

Address:

6 Ubi Rd 1, Wintech Centre, Level 1

Singapore 408726

Operating hours:

10am to 9pm

Phone number:

8683 9906

For sofas and dining sets:

Address:

33 Ubi Avenue, Vertex, Tower A #01-18

Singapore 408868

Operating hours:

10am to 9pm

Phone number:

9068 1287

This article is brought to you in partnership with Four Star.

editor@asiaone.com