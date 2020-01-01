New year, new bod: 5 fitness trends that will shape 2020

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who'll be the fittest of them all? Your 2020 self, with any luck.

As you kickstart a new year and work out your fitness resolutions (you know, the ones you forgot about last February), it's handy to keep up with the trends that'll shape your 2020 #fitspo game.

Some of these fitness trends are hardly new, but they're set to shake up our sweat life in bigger and more exciting ways.

From snazzy tech to spiritual yoga, here's a look at what you should be jumping into for that new year's bod.

DNA-BASED FITNESS TRAINING

One size doesn't fit all when it comes to fitness.

Thanks to our unique genetic makeup, our bodies metabolize food at different rates, respond to strength training differently, may be more or less suited for endurance or power-based sports, have different kinds of injury risks - the list goes on.

And while training programs tailored to genetic profile were once exclusive to pro athletes, DNA fitness testing is now going mainstream.

You might have spotted fitness-focused DNA kits popping up in Singapore's health chains.