New Year, new resolutions: Reformer and Mat Pilates classes under $40 a session

Has trying out pilates been one of your New Year’s Resolutions (for several years) but unable to find classes that suit your budget? Worry not (and no more excuses) — we have just the list for you.

Finding cheap pilates classes in Singapore seems nearly as impossible as successfully balloting for a BTO in Bishan. But, luckily for you, we believe in defying the odds — at least when it comes to finding a good pilates workout at a decent price.

At Singsaver, we’ve rounded up the best and the cheapest studios that offer mat and/or reformer pilates. These studios will get you in shape for the new year, all while still leaving some room in your bank account to cop those Chinese New Year dresses you’ve been eyeing.

But, before scrolling on and booking your class, you need to know that there are two main types of pilates:

Mat pilates: This is a strengthening and lengthening form of exercise that focuses on your core muscles while also training your arms and legs. Similar to yoga, this workout is done on a mat, which allows for larger group classes, therefore making lessons cheaper.

Reformer pilates: This one, on the other hand, involves the use of a reformer, a machine used to work out the entire body. This type of exercise is generally more intense and dynamic than mat-based pilates as it adds resistance to the exercises via the use of springs, which are part of the machine.

Due to the size of the machine and guidance needed, classes are typically smaller and generally more expensive (we’re looking at more than $100 per private session).

But don’t fret, we won’t be recommending those. As promised, we’ve rounded up 7 most affordable pilates classes under $40 in Singapore, including reformer pilates.

Class (all mat) Package Price per class In-studio: Trial Class – $25 In-studio: Single Class – $30 In-studio: 6 Classes $162 $27 In-studio: 12 Classes $300 $25 In-studio: 14-day Pass $148 Around $5, if you go for two classes every day In-studio: 30-day Pass $300 Around $5, if you go for two classes every day Virtual class: Single Class – $15 Virtual class: 4 Classes $40 $10

Address: 6 Jalan Masjid Singapore, Singapore 418925

Price: From $15

Contact: 9029 0687

SP+ Pilates/Yoga’s most value-for-money package is their in-studio 30-day pass, which allows you to access up to two pilates and/or yoga classes a day. If you’re hardcore enough, it only amounts to $5 per class. Super worth it.

Classes (all mat) Full price Price per class Group Mat Classes: 1 Class – $35 Group Mat Classes: 10 Classes – $30

Address: 733 Bukit Timah Rd, Singapore 269748

Price: From $30

Contact: 6469 4126

Unlike other fitness centers that try to pack as many members as they can into a class as possible, The Pilates Flow keeps their group mat classes limited to only 8 people. They also ensure that members are getting the required attention by instructors in order to have a safe and beneficial workout.

Each 45-minute class will take you through various pilates mat exercises along with the occasional use of props such as the Magic Circle and light hand weights to aid your workout sessions.

Classes Full price Price per class Trail ClassReformer & Equipment:– Pilates Reformer– Strength & Conditioning– Circuit Class– Pre-natal– BackcareMat & Movement: – Pilates Mat– Backcare Mat– Stretch & Release– Oov– Yoga $25 $25

Address: Raffles Place, 22 Malacca Street, #08-00 RB Capital Building, Singapore 048980

Price: From $25

Contact: 6327 2072

For first-timers only, Focus Movement is offering a trial class at only $25. You can choose between all of the classes listed above, but we’d highly recommend the reformer class. Not only can the newbies get an overview of pilates on the reformer, but also, it’s one of the more expensive classes around.

Classes Full price Price per class Starter Deals: 5 Class Discovery Pass $149 $29.80 Starter Deals: Group Virtual Experience Pass, 4 Classes $45 $11.25 All-Access Flexi Group Pass: 10 Classes $435 $43.50 Flexi Mat Group Pass: 10 Classes $375 $37.50 Mat Essentials Pass: 10 Classes $325 $32.50 Group Virtual Experience Pass: 4 Classes $45 $11.25 Group Virtual Pass: 7 Classes Weekly $59 $8.43 Group Virtual Pass: Single Class – $16 Group Virtual Pass: 12 Classes $165 $13.75

Address: 36 Armenian Street #02-03, Singapore 179934

Price: From $8.43

Contact: 6636 6859

Upside Motion’s introductory offer 5-Class Discovery Pass All-Access includes all of their programme offerings: Barre, pilates mat and pilates reformer. It’s perfect for newbies who are curious to try out group classes before committing to a more expensive package. You can book in for virtual or in-studio, mix and match any types of classes you’d like.

Classes Full price Price per class Adult Group Class Package: Single (Mat yoga/pilates) – $40 Adult Group Class Package: 5 Classes (Mat yoga/pilates) $185 $37 Adult Group Class Package: 10 Classes (Mat yoga/pilates) $330 $33 Adult Group Class Package: 1 Month Unlimited (Mat yoga/pilates) $350 – Pre-natal Package: 10 Classes (Group mat yoga/pilates) $400 $40 Teens (12 to 18 years old): Single (Group mat yoga/pilates) – $30 Teens (12 to 18 years old): 5 Classes (Group mat yoga/pilates) $130 $26 Kids (5 to 11 years old): Single (Group mat yoga/pilates) – $25 Kids (5 to 11 years old): 5 Classes (Group mat yoga/pilates) $110 $22

Address: 402 Orchard Road, #06-01/02 Delfi Orchard, Singapore 238876

Price: From $22

Contact: 6304 3552

It doesn’t matter if you’re pregnant, a working adult, or a teen who’s starting their workout journey — COMO Shambhala Urban Escape Singapore has just the class for you.

Their mat pilates classes are highly recommended for anyone wishing to improve posture, flexibility, muscle control, balance and endurance. Their low student-to-teacher ratio also ensures that you will benefit from personalised attention and progress faster.

Classes Full price Price per class 5 Intro Group Classes $199 $39.80 30 Group Classes $1200 $30

Address: 91 Tanglin Road, #04-03, Tanglin Place, Singapore 247918

Price: From $30

Contact: 8571 8549

Group classes at SmartFit have just 3 to 4 clients for maximum safety and results. Take your pick from reformer pilates, mat pilates, high-energy options like Full Body Burn (Reformer HIIT) and Full Body Challenge (Reformer and TRX), or unique classes like Yoga-Inspired Reformer.

What’s so special about SmartFit is that they also offer classes in English, Russian, Mandarin and Korean, which is perfect for expats.

Classes Full price Price per class Introductory Group Session Package: 3 Classes (non-pilates reformer classes) $60 $20 Introductory Group Session Package: 3 Reformer Group Classes $95 $31.66 Foundation Package: 8 Sessions Monthly (choose between Strength Pilates Mat, Basic Inversions or Bodyweight Fundamentals) $155 $19.37

Address: 141 Cecil Street #02-03, Tung Ann Association Building, Singapore 069541

Price: From $20

Contact: 6221 1845

If you’ve never attended any pilates classes before, the $60 3-class introductory package is probably one of the most attractive deals around. This will give you an introduction to their non-machine workouts, so you can decide if it’s for you.

Thereafter, you can choose to book a 12-class package at either $365 for 12 classes ($30.40 per session) or $840 for 30 classes ($28 per session).

But if you would like to try out the pilates reformer class, new joinees get to enjoy a 3-session group reformer package at only $95. After that, it’s $475 for 12 sessions ($39.58 per class), which Includes for Reformer Allegro, Reformer Fundamentals and Reformer Strength Series. These are all still below $40 (yay!), so sign up if you’re keen to try them out.

