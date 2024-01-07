New year, new ride? These cars are arriving in Singapore in 2024

2023 was no doubt an exciting year for local motorists. COE premiums took a roller coaster-like climb and dive, and we even got a first look at what our future ERP system will look like!

But there's not going to be any time for us all to catch our breath — not with this exciting lineup all scheduled to arrive in Singapore come 2024. Whether you're looking for a new toy for the curves of South Buona Vista Road, or a sensible commuter to ferry the wife and children to work and school, there will no doubt be plenty of options to choose from come 2024!

Audi

Q4 e-tron

Arrival: Q1 of 2024

The Audi Q4 e-tron first arrived here in Singapore at the Audi House of Progress exhibition held at the ArtScience Museum in 2023. This year, the car is set to feature at the 2024 Singapore Motor Show. The all-electric premium crossover is offered with a 77kWh battery and power outputs ranging from 281bhp to 335bhp in other markets.

SQ8 e-tron

Arrival: Q1 of 2024

The Audi SQ8 e-tron is perfect for those that want their all-electric SUV with a touch more power than the Audi Q8 e-tron. A total of three electric motors and a 106kWh battery give this SUV a total power output of 496bhp, allowing to to complete the century sprint in just 5.1 seconds. The car will be showcased at the 2024 Singapore Motor Show, but will only be available for purchase at a later date.

BMW

X2

Arrival: H1 of 2024

BMW's compact Sports Activity Coupe has grown 194mm longer and 64mm wider than its predecessor. The lineup currently starts with the X2 sDrive20i, which gets a 168bhp 1.5-litre engine paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The BMW X2 also comes equipped with BMW's Operating System 9 in its cabin.

iX1

Arrival: H1 of 2024

The BMW iX1 combines the firm's popular X1 crossover with its fifth generation eDrive electric drivetrain technology. The entry-model iX1 eDrive20 comes with a total output of 201bhp and to develops a peak torque 250Nm, allowing it to complete the century sprint in 8.6 seconds.

i5 M60

Arrival: H1 of 2024

Those shopping for an all-electric performance sedan will want to look out for this BMW i5 M60. Packing a total of 593bhp and delivering a total of 820Nm of torque once launch control is activated, this executive sedan is sure to deliver on driving thrills. The car also comes with a 81.2kWh battery that allows it to offer a WLTP range of 516km.

Citroen

e-C4 X

Arrival: Q1 of 2024

The Citroen e-C4 X is said to merge the spaciousness of a four-door sedan with the elegance of a fastback silhouette and the modern attitude of an SUV. The car is offered internationally with a 134bhp electric motor and a 50kWh battery that allows it to reach a WLTP range of 360km.

e-Berlingo

Arrival: Q1 of 2024

Powering this Citroen e-Berlingo is a 134bhp electric motor and a 50kWh lithium-ion battery that also allows the vehicle to post a WLTP range of 280km. The vehicle is offered internationally in two different lengths, with the longer of the two offering seating for up to seven.

Ford

Mustang

Arrival: Q3 of 2024

The Ford Mustang has got its exterior redesigned so its sleek roofline, broad sprinting stance and shortened rear overhang are all now more authentic to the proportions of the first generation Mustang. Expect the car to arrive here equipped with a 2.3-litre four-cylinder engine that delivers a total of 330bhp and 475Nm of torque.

Honda

CR-V

Arrival: Q1 of 2024

Honda is set to premiere its new CR-V here at the 2024 Singapore Motor Show. The car is said to be wider, taller, and longer than its predecessor, allowing it to offer 16mm more rear legroom, and 18per cent more luggage capacity.

Plug-in hybrid variant pictured.

Hyundai

Ioniq 6

Arrival: Q1 of 2024

The Ioniq 6 is set to get a Cat A COE-friendly variant here in Singapore. Komoco Motors states that we'll be able to see this new variant at the 2024 Singapore Motor Show.

Avante Hybrid

Arrival: Q1 of 2024

The facelifted Hyundai Avante is set to arrive here as a hybrid for 2024. The car will utilise a 1.6-litre engine that paired to a continuously variable transmission and develop a total system output of 121bhp while offering a peak torque of 154Nm, allowing it to complete the century sprint in 10.4 seconds.

Kona EV

Arrival: Q1 of 2024

The all-electric variant of the Kona is also set to feature at the 2024 Singapore Motor Show (catch our review of the Kona Hybrid here). The Hyundai Kona Electric in its 'standard range' trim comes equipped with a 153bhp electric motor and a 48.4kWh battery in European markets, however, Komoco Motors states that the Kona Electric can be registered with a Cat A COE when it arrives here in Singapore.

Jeep

Wrangler

Arrival: Q2 of 2024

The Jeep Wrangler has been updated with a new seven-slot grille on the outside, along with a 12.3-inch touchscreen that houses the firm's fifth generation Uconnect 5 system in its cabin. The car is set to arrive here in Singapore with a 2.0-litre engine that generates a total of 266bhp and 400Nm of torque.

Jeep Wrangler 4xe pictured.

Avenger

Arrival: Q4 of 2024

Jeep's first all-electric model is set to arrive here in Singapore by the last quarter of 2024. The new model measures in at 4,080mm long, making it shorter than the Renegade. Power from the Jeep Avenger, totals at 154bhp. The model makes use of a 54kWh battery that allows it to reach a 550km WLTP urban cycle range.

Kia

EV9

Arrival: Q1 2024

Built on the firm's E-GMP platform, the Kia EV9 stretches a total of 5,010mm long and 1,980mm wide and is offered with seven and six-seater configurations internationally. The flagship all-electric SUV is also offered with power outputs ranging from 215bhp to 380bhp. Opt for the 'RWD Long Range' variant and it will offer a total range of 541km.

Sorento Hybrid

Arrival: Q2 of 2024

The Kia Sorento Hybrid has been updated with new head lights as well as new taillights which are inspired by those on the larger Kia Telluride. Inside, the SUV is also now offered in the U.S.A with a panoramic curved display that integrates dual 12.3-inch screens.

Carnival Hybrid

Arrival: Q2 of 2024

The Kia Carnival Hybrid gets the same 1.6-litre hybrid drivetrain as found in the Sorento Hybrid, producing a total of 228bhp and 350Nm of torque. The car gets redesigned head lights and taillights, while the cabin has also received Kia's panoramic curved display that integrates dual 12.3-inch screens.

Land Rover

Velar

Arrival: Q1 of 2024

The Land Rover Velar has been updated with a new grille, head lights, as well as taillights. In the cabin, the SUV also now comes with an 11.4-inch floating glass interface that houses Land Rover's Pivi Pro operating system. The petrol-powered lineup starts with the P340 that gets a 2.0-litre engine that produces 225bhp and 480Nm of torque, allowing the SUV to complete the century sprint in 6.3 seconds.

Evoque

Arrival: Q1 of 2024

Just like the Velar, the Evoque has been updated with a new grille design and new super-slim Pixel LED head lights. In the cabin, the firm's Pivi Pro infotainment system is also now controlled via a new 11.4-inch glass touchscreen. Petrol-powered options for the Land Rover Evoque in the U.K. start with the P160, which gets a 158bhp 1.5-litre three-cylinder that allows the car to hit 100km/h from a standstill in 10.3 seconds.

Discovery Sport

Arrival: Q1 of 2024

The Land Rover Discovery Sport has been updated with a 11.4-inch glass touchscreen in its cabin alongside a digital instrument cluster, a new gear shifter, and a redesigned three-spoke multi-function steering wheel. The petrol-powered range starts with the P200, which gets a 197bhp 2.0-litre engine that allows the SUV to reach 100km/h from a standstill in 8.9 seconds.

Range Rover SV

Arrival: Q1 of 2024

The Range Rover SV builds on the luxury offered with the Range Rover by finishing its seats with either semi-aniline leather or near-aniline options, while its centre console can be finished in mosaic marquetry. You'll also be able to identify the new SV model for other Range Rovers thanks to the use of Atlas Silver or Anthracite metal-plated trim on the car's grille and lower tailgate.

Range Rover Sport SV Edition One

Arrival: Q1 of 2024

The Range Rover Sport SV Edition One comes powered by a 626bhp twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8 that develops a total of 750Nm of torque, allowing the luxury SUV to reach 100km/h from a standstill in an impressive 3.6 seconds. The SUV also gets a semi-active suspension system that makes use of hydraulic interlinked dampers and height-adjustable air springs. The Range Rover Sport SV Edition One can be identified from regular Range Rover models with its airflow-enhanced front-end, reprofiled lower body sides, and carbon fibre-tipped quad tailpipes at the rear.

Lexus

LBX

Arrival: Q1 of 2024

At 4,190mm long and 1,825mm wide, the LBX is Lexus' new entry-point into its crossover lineup. The car will also be the firm's first Cat A COE-friendly car when it arrives in Singapore, as it will come here powered by a 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine that develops a total of 129bhp and 185Nm of torque. The car comes with a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument display alongside a 9.8-inch infotainment touchscreen.

LM (four-seater)

Arrival: Q1 of 2024

The Lexus LM luxury MPV is set to get a four-seat variant here in 2024. This variant, which is designed more to be used as chauffeur-driven MPV, differs from the seven-seater LM we saw launched here in October 2023 thanks to the addition of a partition that separates the front and rear seats. The lower section of this partition also houses a 48-inch widescreen display that can be used for a variety of purposes including online meetings and entertainment.

Maserati

GranTurismo

Arrival: Q2 of 2024

The Maserati GranTurismo coupe now comes equipped with the firm's Nettuno 3.0-litre V6 engine, instead of the 4.7-litre V8 from before. Opt for the 'Modena' variant and you'll get a total of 483bhp from this V6, while the 'Trofeo' variant will offer a total of 542bhp.

Mazda

CX-80

Arrival: Q4 of 2024

The Mazda CX-80 has yet to make its official debut, although Mazda has previously announced that the two-row SUV (which will sit between the CX-60 and CX90) will be offered with a four-cylinder engine and a new generation Skyactiv-X six-cylinder petrol engine, on top of a plug-in hybrid option.

Mazda CX-60 pictured.

McLaren

750S

Arrival: Q1 of 2024

The McLaren is based on the 720S, but comes with a host of aerodynamic upgrades including a new lower nose section featuring an extended front splitter and a raised and lengthened carbon fibre active rear wing. The 750S also gets an upgraded 4.0-litre V8 that now delivers a total of 740bhp alongside peak torque of 800Nm, allowing the car to complete the century sprint in 2.8 seconds. Deliveries of the car are set to begin here in Singapore by the first quarter of 2024.

Mercedes-Benz

E-Class

Arrival: No estimated date offered

Now sporting an illuminated front grille as well as taillights that feature the Mercedes star at the rear, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan has also received new 12.3-inch and 14.4-inch driver and central displays in its cabin. The premium sedan was launched with a lineup starting with a 201bhp 2.0-litre engine that allows the car to hit 100km/h from a standstill in 7.5 seconds.

GLB

Arrival: No estimated date offered

The Mercedes-Benz GLB has been updated with new LED High Performance head lights, as well as redesigned taillights at the rear. In the cabin, the MBUX infotainment system of the seven-seater premium crossover also now gets new display styles, alongside 10 new ambient light colour worlds.

CLE

Arrival: No estimated date offered

The Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe sits between the C-Class Sedan and E-Class Sedan size-wise, and sports a 12.3-inch digital instrument display paired with an 11.9-inch central infotainment screen in its cabin. The Mercedes CLE range starts with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that develops 201bhp and 320Nm of torque, while at the top of the range, the car is offered with a 375bhp 3.0-litre six-cylinder.

AMG GT

Arrival: No estimated date offered

Now available with seats at the rear and equipped with an all-wheel drive system, this new Mercedes-AMG GT comes equipped with a 4.0-litre V8 and gets a horizontally oriented 11.9‑inch multimedia touchscreen in its cabin. Opt for the AMG GT63 and you'll get a total of 577bhp to play with, allowing you to hit 100km/h from a standstill in just 3.2 seconds.

All-electric G-Class

Arrival: No estimated date offered

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class is set to get an all-electric equivalent that has yet to make its international premiere. The model is expected to reach our shores in 2024. Mercedes has previously revealed a Concept EQG for all those that want more clues as to just what this new electric G-Class could look like.

Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV

Arrival: No estimated date offered

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV comes with a large black panel with vertical, chrome-plated trim strips at the front and 21 or 22-inch alloy and forged wheels to stand out from the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. Inside, the car comes equipped with the MBUX Hyperscreen, although its displays get Maybach-specific start-up animations. Rear passengers will be able to lounge on standard Executive are equipped with ventilation, massage function and neck and shoulder heating, all while being entertained by the car's two 11.6-inch displays mounted on the backrests of the front seats.

MINI

Countryman

Arrival: Q4 of 2024

MINI's new generation Countryman is set to arrive here later in 2024. The SUV now sports more angular lights front and back, as well as an octagonal grille. In the cabin also now rests a new round 9.4-inch OLED display that runs the MINI's Operating System 9. The entry-level MINI Countryman C gets a 1.5-litre engine that produces 176bhp and 280Nm of torque.

Cooper

Arrival: Q4 of 2024

MINI's new Cooper has received a modern design for the new digital age. The 3-Door made its premiere with two all-electric variants. The first MINI Cooper E gets a 40.7kWh battery and a 174bhp electric motor, while the MINI Cooper SE gets a 54.2kWh battery and a 215bhp electric motor. The MINI Cooper also gets a round 9.4-inch OLED display that runs the MINI's Operating System 9 in its cabin.

Nissan

Note e-POWER

Arrival: Q1 of 2024

The Nissan Note has received a facelift that sees its getting a new front grille with horizontal slats, as well as some futuristic rims. The car is set to come here equipped with Nissan's second generation e-POWER technology that utilises a 1.2-litre engine as a generator to power a 114bhp electric motor.

Serena e-POWER

Arrival: Q2 of 2024

The new Nissan Serena e-POWER also now sports a grille complete with horizontal slats. The MPV gets an e-POWER system that utilises a 1.4-litre engine that acts as a generator for a 161bhp electric motor. This new Serena now offers 120mm more legroom for the driver, while the cabin also now gets a new touch-sensitive panel for easier access to the air-conditioning controls.

Ariya

Arrival: Q3 of 2024

The Nissan Ariya all-electric SUV is offered with either a 63kWh or an 87kWh battery internationally, alongside power outputs ranging from 215bhp to 389bhp. A 12.3-inch instrument monitor and 12.3-inch center display features in its cabin, designed to offer information that can be easily digested to minimise driver distraction when on the road.

Maxus

MIFA 7

Arrival: Q2 of 2024

The MIFA 7 is offered as either a six or seven-seater in China, and sports three 12.3-inch displays within its cabin, all of which are integrated into a horizontal unit mounted onto the centre of the car's dashboard. The MPV is available with a 77kWh or a 90kWh battery, and also comes with the same 241bhp electric motor as we saw in the MIFA 9.

ORA

07

Arrival: Q3 of 2024

Those looking for a car from ORA that is larger and more powerful than the Good Cat will be able to purchase the ORA 07 come 2024. The electric four-door comes with an 82kWh battery that allows it to deliver a power output of 402bhp alongside peak torque of 680Nm. The ORA 07 also posts a WLTP range of 450km.

Peugeot

e-2008

Arrival: Q1 of 2024

The updated Peugeot e-2008 gets a new front that now sports three vertical LED elements instead of the singular element that is utilised by its predecessor. The drivetrain of the e-2008 has also been upgraded so the car now delivers a total of 154bhp, while its battery capacity has been expanded to 54kWh, allowing the car to achieve a WLTP range of 406km.

Polestar

3

Arrival: Q3 of 2024

The Polestar 3 all-electric SUV comes with a total of 483bhp and 840Nm of torque, although these figures can be raised to 510bhp and 910Nm if you opt for the optional Performance Pack. An 111kWh battery, meanwhile, allows the vehicle to achieve a WLTP range of 610km. In the cabin, the Polestar 3 utilises a 14.5-inch central screen that runs on the Android Automotive OS co-developed with Google.

4

Arrival: Q3 of 2024

Polestar's striking Coupe SUV does away with a rear windscreen entirely, and has replaced it with a high-definition screen that shows a real-time feed from a roof-mounted rear camera, enabling a far wider field of view than what can be experienced in most modern cars. Opt for the 'Long range Dual motor' variant and your Polestar 4 will come with a total of 536bhp. This variant also gets a 102kWh battery that allows it to reach a WLTP range of 560km.

Porsche

Panamera

Arrival: H1 of 2024

The Porsche Panamera now gets a new intake above the license plate, while the outer edges of the rear window are flush with the contour of the body. In the cabin, the car now sports the firm's Driver Experience cockpit, which places a 12.6-inch curved and free-standing instrument cluster ahead of the driver and also hosts a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, while an additional 10.9-inch display for the front passenger is also available. The lineup for the Porsche Panamera starts with a 2.9-litre V6 that develops 349bhp and 500Nm of torque.

911 S/T

Arrival: H1 of 2024

The Porsche 911 S/T has been designed to deliver maximum driving enjoyment on public roads (as opposed to the race track). It thus gets the naturally aspirated 518bhp 4.0-litre engine from the 911 GT3 RS, but paired with the body of the 911 GT3 with the Touring Package. Further aiding the handling performance of the 911 S/T are weight-saving measures including the use of lightweight carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic for the car's bonnet, roof, front wings, and doors, alongside the use of magnesium wheels and lightweight glass.

Macan

Arrival: H2 of 2024

An all-new Porsche Macan is set to be revealed come 2024, and will arrive here in Singapore by the second-half of the year. The firm has previously announced in 2019 that this new generation Macan will be a fully electric series and will be based on the Porsche PPE (Premium Platform Electric) architecture developed in collaboration with Audi AG.

Current generation Porsche Macan pictured.

Taycan

Arrival: H2 of 2024

The all-electric Porsche Taycan is set to get a facelift that will make its international debut come 2024. The model is expected to arrive in Singapore in the later-half of 2024.

Current Porsche Taycan pictured.

Renault

Megane E-Tech

Arrival: No estimated date offered

The new Renault Megane E-Tech is offered with either a 129bhp or 214bhp electric motor, alongside either a 40kWh or a 60kWh battery. A 12.3-inch instrument cluster and 12-inch multimedia screen is also available for the electric hatchback.

Skoda

Enyaq 85 and Enyaq Coupe 85

Arrival: Q2 of 2024

Both the Skoda Enyaq 85 and Skoda Enyaq Coupe 85 have been updated so they both now deliver a total of 282bhp. The charging performance of both vehicles have also increased, with both vehicles now charging at a maximum speed of 175kW, allowing a 10per cent to 80per cent top-up to be accomplished in just 28 minutes.

Octavia

Arrival: Q3 of 2024

The Skoda Octavia is set to get a facelift come 2024, which will arrive in Singapore in the later half of the year. The updated model is yet to make its international debut.

Current generation Skoda Octavia pictured.

Kodiaq

Arrival: Q3 of 2024

Now 61mm longer than before, the new Kodiaq promises more interior space for passengers and luggage. The dashboard on the SUV has also been completely redesigned and now features three rotary dials that will provide easy access to the infotainment or air-conditioning settings, while the gear selector lever now takes the form of a stalk mounted on the steering wheel column. The Kodiaq lineup currently starts with a 148bhp 1.5-litre engine.

Superb

Arrival: Q4 of 2023

The new Skoda Superb is also now offered with a 148bhp 1.5-litre engine, and also gets three rotary dials in its cabin for easy access to your air-conditioning and entertainment settings. This new Skoda Superb is now available with a free-standing 13-inch infotainment screen in its cabin.

Toyota

Vios Hybrid

Arrival: Q3 of 2024

The Toyota Vios is set to get a new hybrid variant, which will arrive here in the later half of 2024.

Toyota Vios 1.5 pictured.

Volkswagen

Tiguan

Arrival: Q1 of 2024

The new Volkswagen Tiguan gets a significantly different exterior that now makes use of new flat LED head lights connected by glass-covered horizontal strip while the intakes for its radiator grille are now located at either end of the front bumper. The SUV will come here with either a 129bhp or 148bhp mild hybrid system that utilises a 1.5-litre engine.

T-Cross

Arrival: Q2 of 2024

The Volkswagen T-Cross has been updated with a new front bumper as well as new taillights that sport an 'X' shaped elements at the rear. Three new and bold exterior colours have also been added to the model range: Grape Yellow, Clear Blue Metallic, and Kings Red Metallic. We are expecting the car to arrive here with either a 94bhp or a 114bhp 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine.

ID.4 Pro and ID.5 Pro

Arrival: Q2 of 2024

Both the ID.4 and ID.5 Pro all-electric SUVs will arrive here in Singapore in the second quarter of 2024. The cars get a 282bhp electric motor that generate a total of 545Nm at the rear axle. A 12.9-inch infotainment system features in both cars.

ID.4 GTX and ID.5 GTX

Arrival: Q2 of 2024

Those who want their all-electric Volkswagen with all-wheel drive will be able to opt for the ID.4 GTX and ID.5 GTX, both of which are arriving here in the second quarter of 2024. The performance-oriented variants both get a total output of 335bhp and a 77kWh battery.

Golf, Golf GTI and Golf R

Arrival: Q3 of 2024

The Golf, Golf GTI, and Golf R are all set to get an update that will arrive here in Singapore by the third quarter of 2024.

Current Golf GTI pictured.

ID. Buzz

Arrival: Q4 of 2024

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz promises generous space for five alongside 1,121 litres of cargo space, all powered by a 201bhp electric motor and a 77kWh battery. Those that want seven-seater capability will also be able to opt for the long-wheelbase ID. Buzz, which gets a total of 2,469 litres of cargo space aft of the front seats, compared to the 2,205 litre of space offered from the two-row ID. Buzz. This long wheelbase model also gets a 282bhp electric motor animated by a 85kWh battery, and is also set to arrive here in Singapore by late 2024.

ID. Buzz Cargo

Arrival: Q4 of 2024

The commercial variant of the ID. Buzz, this ID. Buzz Cargo gets a total of 3,900 litres of cargo space instead of the second row of seats at the back, allowing it to swallow two loaded euro pallets loaded in transversely. The ID. Buzz Cargo continues to utilise a 201bhp electric motor and a 77kWh battery.

Volvo

EX30

Arrival: Q1 of 2024

Sitting below the Volvo XC40 Recharge in the Volvo lineup is the new EX30. The all-electric crossover is offered in other markets with either a 51kWh lithium-iron-phosphate battery or a 69kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt battery, and offers power outputs ranging from 268bhp to 422bhp depending on the variant chosen.

EX90

Arrival: Q4 of 2024

Volvo's new flagship all-electric SUV is set to arrive here towards the end of 2024. The car was launched with its 'twin-motor all-wheel drive' variant offering a total of 489bhp and 909Nm of torque, while in its cabin, a 14.5-inch centre infotainment screen comes with Google built-in. The Volvo EX90 all-electric SUV also comes with a set of state-of-the art sensors comprising of cameras, radar and lidar, all to allow it to detect even small objects on the road for improved driving assistance features.

ALSO READ: 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Inspiration AWD review: All 4 one

This article was first published in sgCarMart.