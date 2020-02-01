New Year resolutions for your home

PHOTO: Pexels
Melody Bay
Home & Decor

The brand new decade of 2020 is just round the corner. While you're making those New Year's resolutions, don't forget to include some for a tidier, more pleasant living space. Here's five we think you should include.

1. KEEP YOUR CLOTHES NEATLY FOLDED WITH THE KONMARI METHOD

PHOTO: Screengrab/Netflix

Messy clothes drawers are a thing of the past.

Fold your clothes neatly with the KonMari method (they should be able to stand on their own) and stack them in neat rectangles in your drawer, so that you'll be able to see them all at a glance.

It may be a chore to do at first, but keep practising and soon it'll be a habit that you won't think about twice.

2. SCHEDULE A DEEP CLEAN FOR EVERY QUARTER

A home can start to show signs of neglect if you don't keep it properly cleaned and care for.

Set aside a weekend every three months to do chores like washing your curtains, cleaning the stove, and all the other little things that often get overlooked during regular housekeeping.

For a checklist of things you should do during a deep clean, click here.

3. SORT MAIL AS SOON AS IT ARRIVES

PHOTO: Pexels

Hands up if you have unopened envelopes lurking in a corner of your house, or if your dining table is cluttered with flyers.

Make it a point to sort mail as soon as it arrives - all junk mail like unwanted flyers go straight into the bin, and letters for each family member are handed out or go into a mail organiser.

You can use a set of small drawers or hanging organiser (we like the NORDRANA organiser from Ikea), or even make your own with upcycled cereal boxes.

4. STOP THE HOARDING BY KEEPING A LIST

It can be tempting to stock up on things, especially during a sale, but it can overwhelm your house, especially if you have very little space to begin with or forget that you've already bought something.

To stop overbuying or hoarding, keep a list on your phone of all the things you've stocked up on - when you're about to buy something, check the list first.

You might be surprised that you already have six shampoo bottles, or two crates of canned drinks.

5. RECYCLE PROPERLY WITHOUT CONTAMINATING OTHERS' EFFORTS

PHOTO: National Environment Agency

Although Singapore's recycling plants don't require us to sort our items beforehand like Japan, we should still make an effort to keep them clean.

Oils and liquids from unwashed containers can seep out and soak into paper, cardboard, and fabric - contaminating them and rendering them unrecyclable.

Wash and dry your food and drink containers thoroughly first before consigning them to the recycling bin.

This article was first published in Home & Decor

More about
Lifestyle New Year's Day

TRENDING

Wheelchair-bound food courier has order cancelled despite spending half an hour climbing slope
Wheelchair-bound food courier has order cancelled despite spending half an hour climbing slope
Chinese man&#039;s corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Chinese man's corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
ComfortDelGro gives cabby &#039;severe warning&#039; after he was caught peeing in public
ComfortDelGro gives cabby 'severe warning' after he was caught peeing in public
Raymond Lam weds lingerie model Carina Zhang
Raymond Lam weds lingerie model Carina Zhang
Groom exposes bride&#039;s affair with his brother-in-law at wedding banquet
Groom exposes bride's affair with his brother-in-law at wedding banquet
Netizens call out BuzzFeed for picking wrong footages in Singapore travel tips video
Netizens call out BuzzFeed for picking wrong footages in Singapore travel tips video
&#039;She taught me everything&#039;: Domestic helpers pay respects to Lucky Plaza accident victims who were veteran maids
'She taught me everything': Domestic helpers pay respects to Lucky Plaza accident victims who were veteran maids
First celeb couple of 2020: Super Junior&#039;s Kim Hee-chul and TWICE&#039;s Momo
First celeb couple of 2020: Super Junior's Kim Hee-chul and TWICE's Momo
Godfrey Gao&#039;s girlfriend Bella Su breaks silence on his death with Instagram post
Godfrey Gao's girlfriend Bella Su breaks silence on his death with Instagram post
New year, new bod: 5 fitness trends that will shape 2020
New year, new bod: 5 fitness trends that will shape 2020
Cheap and good hot pot restaurants in Singapore for those who are sick and tired of Hai Di Lao
Cheap and good hot pot restaurants in Singapore for those who are sick and tired of Hai Di Lao
6 policy changes implemented in Singapore by Jan 2020 that will affect you financially
6 policy changes implemented in Singapore by Jan 2020 that will affect you financially

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Huat Huat Land, Carnival at Punggol - and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
Huat Huat Land, Carnival at Punggol - and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
Get Out!! Have breakfast with orangutan Ah Meng&#039;s granddaughter at the Singapore Zoo
Have breakfast with orangutan Ah Meng's granddaughter at the Singapore Zoo
Ikea goes traditional with pork belly rice, KFC drops limited-edition Nyonya chicken &amp; other deals this week
Ikea goes traditional with pork belly rice, KFC drops limited-edition Nyonya chicken & other deals this week
6 life hacks to help you keep to your New Year&#039;s resolution
6 life hacks to help you keep to your New Year's resolution

Home Works

8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Ignorant tourists &amp; forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Ignorant tourists & forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment

SERVICES