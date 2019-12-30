New Year's Eve 2019 in Singapore: Where to go for dinners, drinks, and parties

Leave your resolutions at the door: the last hours of a decade is best spent in jubilation. With Christmas over, New Year's Eve isn't far behind, and we're dead set on starting 2020 right.

No more auld lang syne cliches and flat bubbles at midnight, take the night by its reigns and send the year off with this year's curation of thrilling dinners and parties in Singapore.

A NEW YEAR'S FIESTA WITH VUE AT OUE BAYFRONT

VUE Bar and Grill heralds the new year with a showstopping New Year's party unlike any other.

Look forward to a front row view of the fireworks over the Marina Bay skyline accompanied by an all-you-can-eat menu with live stations dishing out canapes, charcuterie, caviar, ceviche, as well as the restaurant's signature Dry Rub and Whisky-aged USDA Prime Black Angus.

Also, on the menu are a selection of oysters - Pink Tarbouriech, Muirgen and Speciales Geay - with a perfect complement of free-flow prosecco, wines and draught beers.

The deets: The New Year's Eve Fiesta will be happening from 10pm-1am. Early-bird tickets are available for $288++, limited to the first 100 guests, and regular tickets at $388++. All tickets are inclusive of free-flow prosecco, wines, draught beer, soft drinks, and juices.

VUE is located at OUE Bayfront, 50 Collyer Quay, Level 19, Singapore 049321, +65 8879 0923.

Opens for dinner:

Mon - Fri: 6pm-10.45pm

Lunch service commences January 2020.

CATCH THE FIREWORKS AT KINKI RESTAURANT AND BAR

Before your New Year resolve kicks in, let go with a glorious feast at Kinki at the Customs House.

Start celebrations early with a Japanese Bottomless Brunch with a twist, or spend the New Year's Eve (NYE) out and about with their NYE Set Dinner including the exclusive Wagyu Katsu.

If you're sparing no expense, the Rooftop Package with stunning Firework Views is the way to go.

It comes pre-loaded with a bottle of Moët & Chandon Brut, Belvedere, and your choice of either Monkey Shoulder blended whisky or Hendrick's gin with Red Bull mixers to keep the good times flowing.

The deets: The Bottomless Brunch (from 12pm till 3pm) is at $58++ per person with an option to top up a free-flow alcohol at $35++. The NYE Set Dinner is priced at $128++ per person for 5-course menu at 6pm seating and $188++ per person for 6-course menu at 9pm seating. The Rooftop Package is priced at $688++ per table for a maximum of six persons, from 6pm till late.

Kinki Restaurant + Bar is located at 70, #02-02 Collyer Quay, Customs House, 049323, +65 6533 3471.

Opens:

Mon - Sat: 12pm-3pm, 6pm-11pm

GO BIG AT THE GRAND HYATT SINGAPORE'S SHADES OF RED PARTY

Paint the town red and ring in the new year at the Grand Hyatt Singapore's aptly themed Shades of Red countdown party.

Lounge in a hotel lobby-turned-dancefloor decked out in crimson while you indulge in free-flowing champagne with a bold selection of desserts presented by Executive Pastry Chef Gottfried Schuetzenberger from 9.30pm to late.

Looking to start your evening with a delicious dinner? Grand Hyatt is hosting not one, but five festive buffet spreads.