New Year's Eve 2020 in Singapore: Where to ring in the new year with dinner and drinks

For better or worse, this tumultuous year is finally coming to a close, and what better way to celebrate the good things than a dinner party with family or friends?

Enjoy succulent meats, delectable desserts and make a toast — bubbly in hand — to the new year.

Loof

This quintessentially local rooftop bar is known for their mouth-watering bar bites and uniquely Singaporean cocktails.

Get a head start on New Year’s Eve festivities with their Early Bird Free Flow ($60++) from 3pm - 5pm, and keep the party going with their table packages from 5pm.

For an intimate evening, the Date Lai Liao ($198++) gives you a bottle of Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut and a round of signature cocktails, while gangs of five can opt for the Squad Lai Liao ($498++) to be treated to an additional bottle of premium spirits and half a dozen of Loof’s signature shots.

Loof is located at 331 North Bridge Road, #03-07 Odeon Towers, Singapore 188720, p. +65 6337 9416.

Open Mon — Sat 4pm — 10.30pm.

Publico Ristorante

Publico’s gorgeous interior and beautiful al fresco space are oh so Instagrammable, but phones are off the table in their unique New Year’s Eve concept, THIS NEVER HAPPENED.

Publico encourages you to turn off, tune in, and be present with your friends and family to create real moments and memories, eschewing the normal digital distractions.

Enjoy meaningful conversations, good food, and drinks all day long. Plus, while we need to say goodbye to alcohol at 10.30pm, Publico will stay open until midnight with a selection of exciting mocktails — Milo Milk-tini, anyone?

Publico Ristorante is located at 1 Nanson Road, Singapore 238909.

Open Mon — Thu 12pm — 10.30pm, Fri 12pm – 11pm, Sat 8.30am — 11pm, Sun 8.30am — 10pm.

For reservations, call +65 6826 5040 or email ciao@publico.sg.

Izy

Iberico Char Siu...what's not to love! Come over to to Izy Fook tonight and get deals on our Tiger Prawn Ramen and... Posted by IZY FOOK 一起福 on Sunday, November 29, 2020

Hopes for a travel bubble might have burst but Izy Fook transports you to Bangkok with their Thai-themed New Year’s Eve festivities! Watch this izakaya transform into a Thai disco with bopping tunes and hearty fare.

Their set menus for two ($196++) or four ($392++) come with dishes like Northern Thai Style Chicken Soup, Beef Red Curry, and a succulent and spicy Wagyu Laarb.

Set menus also come with a bottle of vino (red, white, or bubbly), and with Thai-themed cocktails on offer all night, you’ll be all set.

Izy Fook is located at 27 Club St, Singapore 069413.

Open Mon — Fri 12pm — 2pm and 5pm — 10.30pm, Sat 5pm — 10.30pm.

Artemis Grill & Sky Lounge

Wave farewell to the year with stunning views of the Marina Bay waterfront perched 40 floors high at Artemis Grill & Sky Lounge.

Their special 4-Course Dinner ($148++) on New Year’s Eve featuring dishes from the Mediterranean-inspired Crispy Artichokes with Taramasalata and Ikura Caviar to the French classic Sole Meunière.

For dessert, dig into a Warm Pecan Pie to share with a special someone as you watch the sun set on 2020.

Artemis Grill & Sky Lounge is located at Level 40, 138 Market Street, Singapore 048946, p. +65 6635 8677.

Open Mon — Fri 11.30am — 2.30pm and 5.30pm — 10pm and Sat 5.30pm — 10pm.

Marriott Cafe

Welcome 2021 in a grand fashion with Marriott Cafe’s 3-Course New Year’s Eve Set Dinner ($108++).

This decadent gastronomic journey boasts an exciting take on European classics with dishes like Duck Foie Gras Terrine with Chutney and an indulgent Grilled Angus Rib-Eye Steak with Gorgonzola, Truffle Smoked Mashed Potato & Chimichurri.

Make this celebration an extra sweet one with heavenly desserts like their Whisky-Infused Candied Citrus Brûlée with Speculoos Crumble.

If that wasn’t tempting enough, the inclusive free flow of wine and beer definitely seals the deal.

Marriott Cafe is located at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, 320 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238865, p. +65 6831 4605. Open daily 6am — 11am, 12pm — 2pm, 6pm — 10pm.

The Grand Lobby

PHOTO: Raffles Hotel

Luxuriating in the Victorian grandeur of the Raffles Hotel’s restored Grand Lobby is certainly an extravagant way to ring in the new year.

Sip on some Billecart-Salmon Brut Reserve in the festively decorated Grand Lobby as you indulge in their New Year’s Eve Celebratory Dinner 2020 ($428++).

This feast of six decadent courses features dishes like the classic French Turbot Meunière, a succculent Wagyu Tenderloin , and an absolutely sinful Mont Blanc for dessert.

The Grand Lobby is located at Grand Lobby, Raffles Singapore, 1 Beach Rd, Singapore 189673, p. +65 6412 1816.

Open Mon — Thu 7am — 10.30am and 1pm — 5pm and 6pm — 10pm, Fri — Sun 7am — 10.30am and 12pm — 10pm.

StraitsKitchen

StraitsKitchen’s eclectic New Year’s Eve À La Minute Dinner ($138++) is a fe. Indulge in the comforting flavours of beloved dishes like Wok-Fried Mud Crab with Salted Egg Yolk, Sambal Baked Barramundi , and Braised Lamb Biryani.

For dessert, perhaps try StraitsKitchen’s exclusive local-inspired New Year Soft Serve Sundae, or round of the night with a selection of delicate kuehs. Take your night up a notch with a top up to $178++ that’ll give you free flow alcohol — now the party’s really started.

StraitsKitchen is located at Grand Hyatt Singapore, 10 Scotts Road, Singapore 228211, p. +65 6732 1234.

Open daily 7.30am — 10.30am, 12pm — 2.30pm, 3pm — 5pm, and 6pm — 10pm.

Summerlong

Head down to Summerlong for one last hurrah before they close their doors for good on 10th January.

Their NYE Dinner ($110++) is the perfect way to end off the year: with a bang(ing meal) and a glass of rosé. Enjoy hearty and comforting fare like the Truffle Risotto and Grass-fed Australian Ribeye.

For dessert, does anything sound better than a creamy, melt-in-the-mouth Greek Yoghurt Cheesecake with tart blackberry jam? We think not.

Summerlong is located at 60 Robertson Quay #01-04, Singapore 238252, p. +65 6235 1225.

Open Mon — Thur 11.30am — 10.30pm and Fri — Sun 10.30am — 10.30pm.