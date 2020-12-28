New Year's Eve 2021 Singapore: Where to catch fireworks and light displays

This year’s New Year’s Eve will be different, as expected. Due to the ongoing coronavirus situation, the usual big crowds huddling together outside to catch the fireworks are no longer allowed to maintain safety among the public.

But despite these new rules and regulations, Singapore’s night skyline will not be completely devoid of flashing lights for the New Year.

Even if you have already booked your special New Year’s Eve dinner with the family, but you can still end the night with further festivities by watching fireworks from a safe distance or viewing the new light shows at Marina Bay.

To minimise crowds and maintain safety for everyone, there will be no fireworks display at Marina Bay this year. But don’t worry, you’ll still get to catch dazzling fireworks for New Year’s Eve at different heartland regions across Singapore

11 heartland locations to catch fireworks this New Year’s Eve!

Bedok

Bishan

Boon Lay

Geylang

Hougang

Jurong

Tampines

Tiong Bahru

Woodlands

YewTee

Nanyang ward in West Coast Group Representation Constituency (GRC)

For the first time ever, the fireworks can also be seen virtually through year-end countdown community programmes that were organised by the People’s Association (PA). This will allow residents to still enjoy the festivities in a “safe way” while also at the comfort of their homes.

The fireworks will also be live-streamed and included in some of the 16 virtual engagements PA has organised for the New Year where the public can participate in games as well as watch live performances, as said on a media release on Dec 23.

Let’s Celebrate 2021

Stay home and catch Let's Celebrate 2021, LIVE on Thursday 31 Dec, 10:30pm on meWATCH, Channel 5 and Mediacorp... Posted by Mediacorp on Wednesday, December 23, 2020

If you aren't able to view the fireworks in person, you can tune in instead to channel 5 or Mediacorp’s New Year’s Eve live stream with exciting performances from your favourite artists including Rriley, ShiGGa Shay, Shye, Tabitha Nauser, Jason Derulo, Jeremy Zucker and more!

You can still have an exciting countdown to the New Year while staying safe at home through this live stream that will start from 10.30pm to keep you hyped up for the arrival of 2021.

Shine A Light At Marina Bay

Marina Bay will “Shine a Light” every night for the whole of December from 8pm to 10.30pm. Featuring 60 light beams... Posted by Marina Bay Sands on Thursday, December 17, 2020

Another way to celebrate the New Year is by watching their Shine A Light display at The Promontory which has been lit up since the start of December and will continue to light up the Singapore night skyline until New Year’s Eve.

This 3-minute light animation lights up the bay every 15 minutes with over 60 moving beams of light in a circular formation to signify a bright new start for the upcoming year.

The light show is still ongoing daily from 8.00pm – 10.30pm, and will continue playing tilll 11.45pm on New Year’s Eve. .

Share The Moment light display

There's a second light display at Marina Bay to celebrate the New Year called Share The Moment. This light show will be presented as a storytelling showcase inspired by stories from the City of Good.

It will feature artworks of students from local schools that will light up Marina Bay. The light display will projection map The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, ArtScience Museum and the Merlion.

Share The Moment will light up Marina Bay starts from Dec 25 and all the way to New Year’s Eve so make sure to catch the display and be uplifted by the dazzling lights as you enter 2021.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.