New Year's Eve 2021: Where to celebrate in style with dinner and drinks

2021 has sped by in the blink of an eye, and before we know it, New Year’s Eve will have come round again. Ready or not, the last hours of a year are best spent celebrating — and our curation of the most fabulous feasts this year will have you doing just that. Bubbles, buffets, and unbeatable views — these are Singapore’s best New Year’s Eve dinners to ring in two-oh-two-two.

Turkey Delivery Singapore

With New Year’s Eve fireworks in the heartlands this year, the best spots for dazzling views might just be from the comfort of your home. Turkey Delivery Singapore has a range of party-ready roasts. Air-flown fresh daily, their roasted delights are hand-rubbed with a special blend of spices to seal in their natural juices.

Planning a feast for the whole fam? The Yuletide Greetings Bundle ($154.53) feeds 8 to 12 hungry guests, including a Perfect Roast Turkey, Ribeye Roast Beef, and a bottle of Remonda Moscato Sparkling White Wine to toast the new year. For more meaty revelry, the Christmas Roast Meat Bundle ($106.92) stars a juicy Roasted Pork Knuckle.

Order Turkey Delivery Singapore online here. Same-day one-hour delivery is available, with refund promised for late deliveries.

665°F

There’s no better place to kick off the new year on a sky-high note than Andaz Singapore. Freshly revamped steakhouse 665°F is ringing in 2022 in grand style, with a New Year’s Eve Tasting Menu ($188++ per pax) spanning seven sumptuous courses of surf and turf.

Start off with Roasted Bone Marrow garnished with winter black truffles and New Zealand Snapper Crudo, then sink your teeth into the fork-tender A4 Kagoshima Wagyu Sirloin. For champagne-popping revelry, head upstairs to Mr Stork — the New Year’s Eve Free-Flow Package ($228++ per pax) will have you toasting with Delamotte champagne, free-flow snacks, and glorious city views.

Andaz Singapore is located at 5 Fraser St, Singapore 189354, +65 6408 1234. New Year’s Eve Dinner will be served at 665°F from 6pm to 8pm (first seating) and 8.30pm to 10.30pm (second seating). The Free-Flow Package at Mr Stork will be available from 7pm to 10.30pm.

Vue

PHOTO: Facebook/VUEsingapore

Speaking of views, while we might not have Marina Bay fireworks this year, the views from Vue are still absolutely show-stopping. Add a 6-Course Prix Fixe Menu ($588++ per pax) of the finest winter produce, and you’ve got the recipe for one fabulous night.

Think flavour bombs like Special Géay Size Number 2 Oysters topped with olive oil caviar and Grilled French Brittany Blue Lobster poached to tender sweetness. You won’t have to choose between the beautifully marbled A5 Wagyu Black Sirloin from Kumamoto and the Pan-Seared Kuromutsu with blue mussels — you get to enjoy both. Throw in a complimentary glass of Champagne Louis Roederer Cristal 2012, and a sparkling night is guaranteed.

Vue is located at OUE Bayfront, Level 19, 50 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049321, +65 8879 0923. New Year’s Eve dinner will be served from 6.30pm.

Lime Restaurant

PHOTO: Instagram/Parkroyalpickering

Hold off on your New Year’s resolutions — Lime Restaurant’s New Year buffet extravaganzas are worth letting loose for. Priced from $69++ per adult for New Year’s Eve Lunch and $139++ per adult for New Year’s Eve Dinner, the restaurant’s festive spreads include seafood indulgences like Wok-fried Mala Mussel with Tteok-Bokki, Rock Salt Salmon, and freshly shucked Irish Oysters.

Meanwhile, meat lovers can sink their teeth into the succulent likes of Roasted Beef Ribs and Grilled Australian Lamb Chops. All festive buffet options come with free-flow chilled juices, soft drinks, coffee, and tea too.

Lime Restaurant is located at Parkroyal Collection Pickering, 3 Upper Pickering St, Singapore 058289, +65 3138 2251. The New Year’s Eve Buffet at Lime Restaurant will be served 12pm–2pm (lunch) & 6.30pm–9.30pm (dinner), while the New Year’s Day Buffet will be served on Jan 1, 2022, 12pm–2pm & 6.30pm–9.30pm, and Jan 2, 12.30pm–3pm & 6.30pm–9.30pm.

Caffe Fernet

Wining down the year with waterfront views — Caffe Fernet has just the recipe for a sparkling New Year’s Eve. From $208++ per person, start with an array of antipasti to share, followed by more elegant Italian plates like Saffron Potato Gnocchi and Chutoro Tartare jazzed up with Calabrian chile.

For mains, there’s plenty to delight, whether it’s the Frutti Di Mare Risotto studded with Hokkaido scallops or the fragrant, juicy Roast Chicken Marsala you opt for. The best part? Free flow tipples are included in the package; pick your poison from the likes of Aperol Spritzes and Negronis to red, white, and sparkling wines, alongside a curated spirits list.

Caffe Fernet is located at 70 Collyer Quay, #01-05 Customs House, Singapore 049323, +65 9178 1105. Doors open 5pm, the New Year’s Eve dinner menu will be served from 5.30pm.

mezza9

This festive season marks Grand Hyatt Singapore’s golden jubilee, so you can bet their celebrations will be extra merry with a smorgasbord of old favourites from the hotel’s storied culinary history. mezza9's New Year’s Eve buffet (from $208++) features gems like Boston Lobster Thermidor and Chargrilled Aged Sangus Beef Porterhouse hot off the grill.

Be sure to stop by the seafood counter for your fill of Red King Crab and wild-caught Spencer Gulf King Prawns too. Alternatively, tuck into luxurious Italian flavours at Pete’s Place (New Year’s Eve dinner from S$128++). Who could resist the likes of Champagne Risotto and Bistecca alla Fiorentina?

Grand Hyatt Singapore is located at 10 Scotts Rd, Singapore 228211, +65 6738 1234. New Year’s Eve dinner will be served at all restaurants from 7pm to 10.30pm.

Firangi Superstar

For a more offbeat New Year’s feast, hop over to Firangi Superstar for an imaginative array of modern Indian flavours. Their New Year’s Eve Dinner Set Menu ($178 per pax, includes a glass of champagne) promises novelties to ring in the new year right — Sukra Krsna crosses chili-spiked fresh oysters and fried oysters with lime pickle to produce a spicy, tangy explosion in the mouth.

Other highlights include a Goan-style octopus curry and roast duck drizzled with dhal makhani jus. Amp up the revelry with beverage pairing of cocktails and wine (additional $78 per pas).

Firangi Superstar is located at 20 Craig Rd, #01-03, Singapore 089692, p. +65 6304 3022. The New Year’s Eve Dinner Set Menu will be served from 5.30pm to 10.30pm.

dB Bistro & Oyster Bar

Bid the year farewell in style with dB Bistro & Oyster Bar's elegant French creations.

Priced at just $120++ per pax for five courses, their New Year’s eve menu starts off lavish with Oscietra Caviar, crowning a belly-warming bowl of oyster chowder. Daniel Boulud’s iconic Black Tie Scallops is certainly a highlight — these juicy diver scallops come studded with black truffle, baked in a pastry crust, and finished with a dash of truffle jus.

More truffle extravagance awaits in the classic Beef Rossini paired with seared foie gras; otherwise, opt for the Dover Sole served with creamy sauce veronique.

dB Bistro & Oyster Bar is located at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, #B1-48, 2 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018956, +65 6688 8525. The New Year’s Eve dinner menu will be served from 5.30pm to 9.30pm.

