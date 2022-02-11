New York Times takes down curry video after getting roasted by Singaporeans, clarifies what went wrong with recipe

Last week, freelance journalist Clarissa Wei caused quite an uproar with her rendition of "Singapore Chicken Curry" , which was featured in the The New York Times (NYT) and on the publication's Instagram reel.

Netizens — particularly Singaporeans — were quick to criticise the murky-looking "curry", going as far as to say that it looked like "longkang (drain) water" and "spice water".

In response to the backlash, NYT has since removed their Instagram video. It also uploaded a post today (Feb 11) to clarify the situation.

"The video demonstration didn’t faithfully follow the recipe," admitted the publication. It also explained that the actual recipe, adapted from Singaporean home cook Shila Das, was actually for nasi biryani, a mixed rice dish.

"As a result, the video didn't do justice to Ms Das's family dish or to her Lunar New Year tradition."

Shila herself was none too pleased with Clarissa's article.

Speaking to The Straits Times, Shila said she had shared her late father's chicken briyani's recipe with Clarissa. But she was not aware that it would be split into two recipes — one for nasi biryani and one for the controversial curry dish.

“She never told me the recipe was going to be separated into two. And when I saw the recipe for Singaporean chicken curry, I knew there would be trouble."

Shila said she then got in touch with Clarissa to ask if the video could be taken down because it looked "so wrong". However, she was reportedly told that NYT would not do so.

Cookbook author Shermay Lee, who happened to be quoted in Clarissa's article, was one culinary expert who also came out to denounce the recipe, calling it "laughable".

“I felt it was such a wasted opportunity to showcase all the beauty and deliciousness of our food outside of Singapore — after all, it is the New York Times,” she told The Straits Times.

