The newest healthy cafes, bistros and brunch spots to eat clean

There’s no reason to groan about eating healthy these days. If anything, we’ve got plenty of reason to, with so many healthy eating spots blossoming in Singapore over the past year.

Running the flavour gamut from Aussie to Israeli, these recently launched cafes and eateries are set to make your clean eating a breeze. Whether you’re feasting plant-based , paleo, or just want to cut down on MSG, there’s something for every diet.

Carrotsticks & Cravings (Stanley)

With their third outlet on Stanley Street, Carrotsticks & Cravings is fulfilling the cravings of CBD folks with organic, thoughtfully sourced fare. If you’re brunching in this tropical-chic space, you can’t miss their outlet-exclusive Breakfast Platter ($46) for two.

This extravaganza of Australian and Israeli flavours includes a sourdough bread basket, roasted eggplant on homemade hummus, cheese-sprinkled avocado, two eggs, and a pick of smoked salmon or chicken leg ham. Otherwise, you’ll find their usual array of vegan, gluten-free, and paleo bowls and toasts. Sweet tooths can indulge guilt-free too – their desserts are refined sugar-free.

Carrotsticks & Cravings (Stanley) is located at 5 Stanley St, #01-01, Singapore 068724, p. +65 8028 6651. Open daily 8am–5pm.

Terra Madre

Clocking in over 6,000 square feet, Terra Madre is making a splash as Singapore’s largest organic and natural store. But aside from stocking up on superfoods, you can sit down to wholesome fare at their in-house restaurant.

This sleek restaurant dishes up Aussie-inspired menus for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, drawing on produce from local farms. For breakfast, you might tuck into veggie-forward classics like Nduja & Spinach Omelette (S$25) with vine tomatoes; for lunch, expect salads with grass-fed and free-range meats, such as Fire Baked Butternut ($28) alongside grilled free-range sirloin.

Terra Madre is located at 71 Loewen Rd, #01-02, Singapore 248847, p. +65 6250 2052. Open daily 8am–10pm.

Garden@One-Ninety

Freshly bloomed on the alfresco terrace of Four Seasons Hotel, Garden@One-Ninety is a breezy hideaway with its lounge chairs and cascading plants. Here, Chef de Cuisine Pierre Barusta serves up a wellness-focused menu that spotlights market-fresh produce.

The selection is eclectic, ranging from Vietnamese Summer Rolls ($17) encasing green mango and avocado to Charred Cauliflower ($36) laced with black truffle. Plant-based eaters can graze on the likes of their Middle Eastern-style Garden Burger ($34), before washing it all down with a zero-proof cocktail.

Garden@One-Ninety is located at Four Seasons Hotel, 190 Orchard Blvd, Singapore 248646. Open daily 8am–10.30pm.

Milkfish

Throw our hawker-favourite fish soup into a pot with clean eating trends and you’ll get Milkfish . At the heart of this eatery is slow-simmered seafood soup brewed by Áo Broth with milkfish – known for its sweet and milky flavours. Pork bones and fresh clams add an umami richness to the broth, with no MSG or preservatives involved.

The highlight here is the Signature Soup ($12.80), which brings together fresh red snapper, clams, and a whole prawn. Add $4 for two refreshing sides of marinated tomatoes and chilled sesame spinach, along with rice or noodles. We love that they have healthy carb options like multigrain rice and brown rice vermicelli.

Milkfish has outlets at Raffles City Shopping Centre #B1-44F, 252 North Bridge Road, Singapore 179103, and Millenia Walk #01-106, 9 Raffles Boulevard, Singapore 039596. Open Sun-Thurs 11am–9pm and Fri-Sat 11am–9.30pm.

Canteen by Trapeze Rec. Club

Newly sprung up along Tanjong Pagar Road is an 8,000-square-feet destination for one-stop wellness. Not only does Trapeze Rec. Club house a yoga studio and gym, it’s home to a reflexology lounge, a sauna, as well as a canteen for post-workout fuel. Here, club members and the public alike can recharge with Ayurvedic smoothies packed with superfoods, golden lattes, and kombucha on tap.

For a heartier brunch, nibble on bakes from Pickle Bakery or try out their intriguing savoury yoghurt bowls – the Spicy Dan Dan ($14.80) throws together Greek yoghurt with chili oil, sesame, and a sous vide egg.

Canteen by Trapeze Rec. Club is located at 27 Tanjong Pagar Rd, Singapore 088450, p. +65 6518 4927. Open Mon-Fri 11am–5pm, Sat-Sun 9am–3pm.

Little Farms Bistro (Katong Point)

Little Farms’ latest branch in Joo Chiat is its largest one yet, packing 6,000 square feet of organic produce, a butcher counter, and an in-house bistro. By day, eat clean with bistro favourites like smashed avo on toast and vegetarian lasagne, with Allpress coffee and fresh juices to keep you hydrated.

By night, tuck into their new dinner menu of plant-forward plates and hormone-free meats, many featuring produce from the supermarket next door. The pan-seared New Zealand King Salmon (S$29) is a stellar option with its fork-tender flesh, while the Pumpkin Gnocchi ($28) packs fewer calories than your usual potato variety.

Little Farms Bistro is located at #01-04A, 451 Joo Chiat Road, Katong Point Shopping Centre, Singapore 427664, p. +65 6797 8771. Open Mon-Tues 8.30am–5.30pm, Wed-Fri 8.30am–10pm, Sat-Sun 7.30am–10pm.

Chanterelle Cafe

You’ve heard of meat-free meat – what about egg-free eggs? At plant-based cafe Chanterelle, the Egg-Free Egg Toast ($17.90) is crafted from plant-based ‘eggs’ by local brand OsomeFood with a superfood blend of almond milk, carrot juice, white chia seeds, and turmeric. True to its name, you’ll also find cafe staples given a mushroom-forward twist here.

The Meat-Free Bolognese Pasta ($18.90), for one, features plant-based bolognese sauce and shimeji mushrooms. For something light, they do acai bowls and a creamy Purple Sweet Potato Latte ($5.50) too. Go ahead and bring your furry friend – they’re pet-friendly!

Chanterelle Cafe is located at 2 First St, #01-02 Siglap V, Singapore 458278,p. +65 8799 0379. Open Mon-Thurs 9am–8pm, Fri 9am–9pm, Sat 8.30am–9pm, Sun 8.30am–8pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.