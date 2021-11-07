The newest street style trends hitting the streets and where you can cop them

Harper's Bazaar Singapore's Associate Style Editor zeroes in on all-season favourites with a stylish update for a perennial wardrobe.

Acid-washed denims

Add edge to your everyday ensemble with the punk-rock vibes that acid-wash denims lend.

Make a statement with a top-to-toe look (bag included) like that at the Angel Chen fall/winter 2021 show, or pair your daring number with a wardrobe staple (a white button-down shirt will do nicely) for a subtler take.

Balance the '80s trend with sleek steppers for a contemporary touch.

Tip: Ground a free spirited look with a structured satchel

Acid wash denim track pants, $1,450, ambush at Farfetch

Quilted acid-wash denim coat, $547, Norma Kamali at Net-a-Porter

Metallic

Look to Ziggy Stardust and rock up to your next appointment in a metallic ensemble that'll make a lasting impression.

Reach for easy-to-style separates, embrace lamé or go all out with a gleaming boiler suit-worn with feminine extras to soften the look. Let the outfit shine with fuss-free hair and makeup, and an air of easy confidence.

Tip: Break up the otherwise icy vibe with a ladylike purse and sleek sandals

Metallic effect bodysuit, $1,400, Gucci at Farfetch

Gathered metallic Jacquard mini dress, $411, Gianni at Net-a-Porter

Pleated metallic shell midi skirt, $951, Moncler at Net-a-Porter

Peekaboo dresses

Dark and mysterious, seductive and alluring, the black peekaboo dresses dominating the runways and streets are sure to earn Morticia Addams's stamp of approval.

A classic leather and lace number will never fail to impress, while details such as polka-dotted chiffon and body harnesses will really set you apart. Spice things up by layering varying textures and proportions.

Tip: Own the look with lots of jewellery.

+ Net Sustain Almare re-cycled Guipure lace and cotton midi dress, $405, Waimari at Net-a-Porter

Mesh sheer asymmetric dress, $705, Dion Lee at Farfetch

One shoulder lace dress, $4,960, Saint Laurent at Farfetch

Poofy silhouettes

Found in vivid hues at JW Anderson and Sportmax, and in surprising textures and materials at Louis Vuitton, poofy silhouettes in the form of puff sleeves, bubble hems or swathes of fabric are a great way to have fun and enjoy fashion.

Style yours with even more volume for pointed exaggeration, or tone it down with streamlined separates. Either way, it's sure to spark unadulterated joy.

Dress, $3,300, Bottega Veneta

Exploded parka sleeves tailored jacket, $4,975, Alexander McQueen

Jet cutout fil coupee poplin midi dress, $2,150, Cecilie Bahnsen at Net-a-Porter

The silk scarf

We all appreciate a versatile accessory that can be worn in multiple ways.

The silk scarf, made a fashion fixture by stars such as Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kelly, has once again come back into the spotlight-thanks to the fun-loving how-to videos of the TikTok crowd.

Styled easily into tops, neckerchiefs, belts and headscarves, to list just a few, it seems you're only limited by your imagination.

Paisley and monogram print silk square scarf, $500, Burberry

Grand Tralala Scarf 90, $680, Hermes

Carretto-print Twill scarf (90 x 90), $590, Dolce & Gabbana

All-white ensemble

You can never go wrong with an all-white ensemble.

It exudes luxe and finesse, and helps you look put together with minimal effort. Whether you gravitate towards utilitarian basics or feminine flourishes, layer your pieces for added dimension.

Tip: Build your look with different textures and finish the look with gold accessories.

Mary ruffled satin jumpsuit , $770, Vanessa Cocchiaro at Net-a-Porter

Marlene crystal-embellished draped silk-satin maxi dress, $1,179, Retrofeete at Net-a-Porter

Twist rope-chain bracelet, $86, Kenneth Jay Lane at Farfetch

Floral prints

Bright and punchy or dark and gothic, floral prints are a perennial favourite.

So put your personal spin on the look and team it with modern extras that balance the feminine vibes-be it a pair of sleek leather boots, a structured city bag or statement jewellery that grounds the look.

Tips: Pile on prints in the same colourway. Alternatively, strike a balance with sleek accessories.

Flower-print peacoat, $4,080, Valentino at Farfetch

Leather-trimmed floral-print coated PVC tote, $601, Marni at Net-a-Porter

Narella pleated floral-print Voile midi dress, $3,102, Erdem at Net-a-Porter

Go green

Inject a fresh pop of bright into your rotation with this vibrant shade. A full co-ord suit or statement dress makes for a big impact.

Or if you're less adventurous, take a subtler route with strappy heels or a structured bag in the highlighter hue.

Gilda crystal-embellished mini bag, $1,317, Amina Muaddi at Farfetch

One-shoulder ribbed-knit midi dress, about $599, Self-Portrait at Net-a-Porter

High-waisted a line shorts, $1,159, Manokhi at Farfetch

Add some flounce

You'd be hard pressed to find something that offers as much of a visual impact as ruffles. Feminine frills add instant drama that can be dressed down with structured staples, edged up with sleek leather pieces or paired with volume for maximum effect.

For a more understated take, slip into a pair of candy floss slides that will have you smiling all day.

Skirt, $1,205, Balmain at Farfetch

Ruffled tulle and leather slides, $854, Emilio Pucci x Tomo Koizumi at Net-a-Porter

Engineered sculpted knit top, $1,465, Alexander McQueen

Fringe

Want an effortless shortcut to drama? Fringe it. Tasselled accessories are a great way to ease into the trend; or go down a “the more, the merrier” route by teaming them with a fringed skirt for added impact.

Adding playful movement, a feminine twist and a peekaboo show of skin, this look defo has fringe benefits.

Turner fringed satin skirt, S$2,060, Halfpenny London from Net-A-Porter

Mini fringe bag, S$537, Petit Kouraj from Farfetch

Cotton and silk fringe midi dress, S$3,300, Bottega Veneta from Mytheresa

Jacket with bejewelled fring, S$99.90, Zara

The boiler suit

Whether you’re 16 or 60, the boiler suit can easily become one of the hardest-working pieces in your wardrobe.

Flattering and easy to style, cinch yours with a belt for a more pulled-together look and balance the industrial vibes with statement accessories and luxe extras.

Cotton jumpsuit, S$1,702, Bottega Veneta at Net-A-Porter

Rosie belted denim jumpsuit, $220, APC at MatchesFashion

Drop earrings

Never underestimate the visual impact of a great pair of drop earrings framing your face.

Wear a single one like for a touch of debonair flair or reach for a pair of shoulder-grazers like those at Dolce&Gabbana for a guaranteed entrance. These baubles will surely add that extra something to your OOTD instantly.

Etoile Filante earrings in white diamond and white gold, S$22,650, Chanel

Lifelong heart pierced earrings, $139, Swarovski

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.