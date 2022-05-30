Newly-opened Dickson Nasi Lemak is closing temporarily due to chicken supply issues

With the recent chicken export issue, many F&B owners that make a living hawking it are scrambling to find ways to cope.

Some have decided to use frozen chicken during this period, while others such as Tian Tian Chicken Rice have plans to sell other dishes instead.

And then, there is Dickson Nasi Lemak, which made the hard decision to temporarily shutter despite opening just two months ago.

In an Instagram post on Friday (May 27), the establishment shared that it was "deeply affected" by Malaysia's new limits on the export of fresh chicken meat.

As a result, it is temporarily closing the business from June 1 to 30.

It also encouraged customers to swing by its takeaway kiosk at 320 Joo Chiat Road before its last day on May 31.

Understandably, many customers were devastated, flocking to the comments section to lament the closure.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram

The popular nasi lemak brand, which is helmed by the same people behind Champion Polo Bun, opened in March this year.

Specialising in Malaysian-style nasi lemak, Dickson Nasi Lemak takes pride in its 18-ingredient sambal and thrice-steamed coconut rice.

The nasi lemak here is made using the same recipe as Village Park Restaurant, a famous eatery from Kuala Lumpur, according to food site Eatbook.

