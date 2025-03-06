News anchor Glenda Chong shows off baby bump in maternity photo shoot

Veteran local newscaster Glenda Chong will soon give birth to a baby boy.

The 51-year-old along with her husband Justin Chan have long been waiting for this special moment, having spent the past decade trying to conceive.

The couple have been open about sharing their route to parenthood, with Glenda going through 10 rounds of in-vitro fertilisation attempts before receiving the news they had hoped for.

And soon the couple will welcome their first child.

In a heartfelt Instagram Reel shared last Sunday (March 2), Glenda proudly revealed her baby bump in a maternity photo shoot with Justin.

"Snapshots of our furbabies as we await the arrival of junior," the caption read.

In the reel were numerous shots of the couple sharing intimate moments together, with Glenda dressed in a bandeau top as Justin held her baby bump.

Their beloved pet dogs also made an appearance, adding a family-oriented touch to the shoot.

Over the last nine months, Glenda has been candid about her pregnancy journey, regularly documenting her experiences online.

Last October, the TV personality posted an Instagram Reel of her playfully calling out her colleagues for choosing to remain silent as they speculated whether she was pregnant or had simply gained weight.

"You all very good ah. Never say anything," she quipped.

In January, Glenda kicked off the new year in celebratory mood by hosting a Wild West-themed baby shower.

It seemed like it was then that she revealed the gender of her child.

In the caption, Glenda wrote: "A huge thank you to all my friends who made it despite the weather to walk this journey with me. And all the laughter and advice for coping with baby."

