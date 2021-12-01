The next generation of rich kids of Instagram: Singapore edition

Crazy Rich Asians might have been a work of fiction but author Kevin Kwan has stated that there was some truth to the lavish lifestyle that the rich social elite leads.

And if you're wondering who are the members of the next generation of the wealthy here who are making a name for themselves, keep scrolling for the rich of kids of Instagram: Singapore edition.

Cheryl Wee

Cheryl Wee is the eldest daughter of Mervin Wee and Jean Yip, the couple behind the beauty and wellness empire founded in the 90s.

Cheryl later founded the weight management firm Cheryl W after overcoming body dysmorphia with the aim of helping others who face similar problems.

Cheryl is now happily married to her junior college sweetheart Roy Fong and is expecting their third child together.

Calista Cuaca

Daughter of Jamie Chua and Indonesian billionaire, Calista Cauca is likely the most successful here on social media.

In fact, she commands over 300,000 followers on Instagram and over 40,000 on her YouTube channel, where she shares about her life with topics ranging from her cat, baking with her mum and get ready with me.

Mae Tan

Some of you might remember Mae Tan from her time on Netflix's 2019 reality show Singapore Social. Her father is Dave Tan, who brings in the Swiss luxury watch label Richard Mille.

If her Instagram feed isn't evidenced enough, Mae loves fashion, in particular streetwear and vintage designs.

And it is this keen eye that has worked in her favour when she was the creative manager for the now-defunct multi-label boutique Surrender that brought in streetwear brands such as Off-White and Christian Dada.

Evan Kwee

Part of the Kwee real estate family, Evan Kwee currently hold multiple positions including being the head of hospitality and design for his family's Pontiac Land and vice-chairman of Capella Hotel Group.

He is currently married to Claudia Sondakh, a restauranteur who is also herself part of the Indonesian Sondakh family. They have a son named Lucas.

Zoen Tay

Zoen is only 24 but the medical student has founded her own skincare brand, Zyu Skincare, last year. Her love for beauty rubbed off from her parents who own Aesthetic Beauty & Slimming Studio founded in 1991.

Zyu was also created in partnership with the beauty spa as well as with her fiance and actor Joshua Tan of Ah Boys to Men fame.

Zyu currently has over six products in their arsenal and the clean beauty line is made locally with ingredients sourced from Japan and Switzerland.

Chloe Ng

Chloe Ng is the daughter of Eddie and Nina Ng, the former is the managing director at shipping company Ng Terminal (according to his LinkedIn) while the latter is an active member of the high society social circuit.

Besides being an influencer with 23,000 followers on Instagram, Chloe pursued a law degree in London where she fell for streetwear.

Chloe was also supposed to be the first Singaporean to walk in the infamous Dolce & Gabbana show in Shanghai that got cancelled hours before it was slated to happen.

Pamela Ardana

Daughter of a businessman father in the spice exporting trade, Pamela Ardana has carved a niche of her own with her business ventures.

One of them is Luwak Coffee Global started in 2014, which aims to change the instant coffee market with its line of premium Luwak coffee (civet cat coffee).

Pamela is also an avid collector of watches and vintage bags.

Sabrina Ho

Consisting of Belinda Chua and Sabrina Ho, the mother and daughter duo are looking to bring Flower Diamond to new peaks.

Founded by Belinda in 1996, Sabrina now works at the brand doing marketing and design work.

She even went for jewellery design and is an accredited gemologist from GIA London.

Adeline Teo

Daughter of businessman and businesswoman Andrew Teo and Angela Ng, Adeline Teo put her love for baking and cooking to good use when she baked Basque burnt cheesecake for charity last year.

The proceeds went to the local fundraising website Giving.sg to help foreign workers in Singapore.

Her philanthropic side appeared once again when Adeline donated 200 boxes of chicken rice to an old folks home to celebrate her birthday this year.

Dyon Foo

Like the previous entrant, Jessie Foo and Dyon Foo are another mother-child combo. The former founded Yuli Jewellery in 2000 and the son has since taken to supporting the business.

In fact, Dyon partnered with Calista Cauca to start a jewellery line I AM LIMITED EDITION in 2019 selling one-off, exclusive pieces designed by both of them.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.