The next-generation Skoda Superb is a stylish luxury value champion

The Skoda Superb returns, retaining the same formula, of space, space and more space. The brand’s flagship is now a longer and taller car, which translates to more headroom and cargo space. However, unlike its recently-launched cousin, the ninth-generation Volkswagen Passat, which is only available exclusively as an estate, Skoda has committed to both hatchback and estate body styles.

Oliver Stefani, Head of Skoda Design, says: “The Superb has traditionally shaped Skoda’s design language and the fourth model generation will continue to do just that: its looks are characterised by sharply drawn lines, clearly defined dynamic proportions and a modern sculptural and crystalline styling. We have also managed to significantly improve the aerodynamics of both the hatchback saloon and the Combi estate, while at the same time offering passengers even more space.”

The outgoing car, which saw its last facelift in 2020, is a popular choice among those looking for a D-Segment car which has heaps of space and is filled to the brim with value.

The new Superb continues with this same tradition, but boasts 11mm more in-terms of headroom for front passengers (seven mm more for the Combi), and six mm more at the rear (eight mm for the Combi). Luggage capacity has also been bumped-up, with an additional 20 litres for the liftback, and 30 litres for the Combi; bringing luggage space to a class-leading 645 litres and 690 litres respectively.

As with the outgoing car, its seats can be folded via a button located in the boot, and there are two cargo elements which help you to organise your stuff. The Combi is also equipped with an electrically operated load cover for greater convenience.

Other improvements include a larger free-standing 10-inch infotainment touchscreen (or an optional 13-inch unit), and in making the things more user-friendly, the new Skoda Smart Dials, which boast haptic and digital features, provide quick and easy access to many of the Superb’s functions. For the driver, there is a 10-inch Virtual Cockpit, and for the first time, an available head-up display.

Superb customers can expect seven Design Selections of coordinated interior colours and materials, which Skoda say are inspired by modern living environments.

Also new to the Superb is a Phone Box which houses a 15-watt inductive charging pad for smartphones, which has cooling to make sure that mobile devices do not overheat. Other available features include two front and two rear 45-watt USB-C ports, which are capable powering notebooks.

There is also a 15-watt USB-C port conveniently located behind the rear view mirror, so that you can power your driving camera. Higher-end trim cars can also be equipped with a 14-speaker premium Canton Sound System, which include two surround sound speakers.

Sustainability is also a big part of the new Superb’s design brief, with interior textiles made from 100 per cent recycled materials. Range-topping Laurin & Klement trim vehicles also boast of leather upholstery, tanned using waste water from olive processing.

The signature Skoda umbrella, which is tucked away in the Superb’s self-draining front door card, and the ice scraper, located behind the fuel filler flap, are also made from sustainable materials.

All of this goodness is wrapped-up in a more refined exterior design, which includes their new-generation octagonal Skoda grille. The logo on the bonnet and front apron’s trim strips are finished in Unique Dark Chrome.

To improve on aerodynamics, Skoda has redesigned the Superb’s exterior mirrors, front bumper with Air Curtains which work in tandem with aerodynamically optimised wheels and tyres. Within the grille, there is an electrically operated active shutter which manages airflow to cool the engine, and close to reduce drag where possible.

Overall, the new Superb hatchback’s aerodynamics has improved by 10 per cent, while the estate has improved by up to 15 per cent.

The new Superb will be available in six metallic and two solid colours; which include new metallic finishes — Pebble Silver, Ebony Black, Cobalt Blue, Carmine Red and Ice Tea Yellow.

When do we think Singapore will see the car?

Our best guess is that we will only receive the liftback body style with the 2.0 TSI, rated at 204hp. We also believe that the 1.5-litre mHEV rated at 150hp (the same engine which powers the initial shipment of the Octavia, and the Volkswagen Golf) might also arrive as a base model. We also understand from our sources that arrival will be somewhere in late 2024.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.