Next stop, Hobbitoon Village: New Hobbit-inspired attraction opens near Cameron Highlands

Fans of The Lord of the Rings (LOTR) franchise will always have New Zealand as a must-go destination, since the country's beautiful landscapes were used as the backdrop in the trilogy.

But what if there was an alternative much closer to home. In fact, it's just across the border in Malaysia.

On Tuesday (Jan 2), an announcement was made on Instagram that Hobbitoon Village has officially opened.

Lovers of the franchise would need no second guesses as to what inspired this tourist attraction.

The hobbit-style houses might have you thinking you've stepped into a world created by J. R. R. Tolkien — featuring designs like rounded doors and circular windows.

The tourist attraction is inspired by The Shire, a region of fictional middle-earth, described in LOTR and other works, where hobbits would inhabit.

Prior to the official announcement, Hobbitoon village posted a teaser on its Instagram page.

"It’s definitely a magical place to explore for you, your friends and family," the post read.

Hobbitoon Village is about 21km from Cameron Highlands and also a 35-minute drive from Simpang Pulai, in the state of Perak.

In response to a netizen, Hobbitoon Village stated that only one of the houses are open for entry, at the time of writing.

However, one thing to note is that the decorations are not fully completed just yet.

A slight bummer for fans would be the fact that Hobbitoon Village does not offer accommodations.

However, visitors are free to explore the location and snap as many photos as they wish.

To complete the Hobbitoon Village experience, visitors can pop into the cafe and souvenir shop as well.

The attraction opens daily from 9am to 6pm. An adult ticket costs RM40 (S$11.40) while a child's ticket costs RM20.

Address: Hobbitoon Village, PT, 24735, Mukim, 31300, Perak, Malaysia

Opening hours: Daily, 9am to 6pm

