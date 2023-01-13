'The next world will be more glorious': These religious leaders say you shouldn't fear death

Do You Belief is an AsiaOne original series where religious leaders in Singapore come together to have a candid discussion on social issues and to dispel any myths or misconceptions present in our society.

It's fair to say that we humans are a curious lot – the thirst for self-improvement, or spending hours scrolling through social media to find out what the hottest celebs are up to.

What about the topic of life after death? These words alone are enough to make some people break out in a nervous sweat.

But in the first episode of Do You Belief, religious leaders from the Inter-Religious Organisation discuss how there is no need to fear about the end of the road.

Likening our soul to a bird in a cage that will "fly to a bigger space", Quek Yi Hsing, who is representing the Baha'i faith, says: "This world is colourful and beautiful. [When we die], the next world is the same, and will be more glorious.

"To us, there's nothing to fear. While we are here, we're also preparing for the next life."

Meanwhile, Pastor Terry Kee shares that people should strive to leave this world without regrets.

"If you've offended someone, say sorry. Don't forget to say thank you to people who have been good to you," the Christian pastor enthuses, adding that he encourages people to keep short accounts.

For Venerable Shi You Guang, he believes in having closure every single day.

"We don't know if we'll wake up tomorrow. Why leave [behind] any regrets?" the Buddhist monk says.

