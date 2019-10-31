Night markets to visit in Bangkok that are not Ratchada Rot Fai, Artbox and JJ Green

Read also

And if you're planning a visit soon, here's a head's up: Artbox is scheduled to move out of its semi-permanent home come end of November and JJ Green permanently closed down last year.

So if you're on the lookout for hidden night markets that have yet to be overrun by tourists, save this list for your next trip to the land of smiles.

TALAD NEON

Opened to much fanfare last year, Talad Neon has been described as a hipster downtown night market opened in the heart of Bangkok by The Platinum Group.

One of the best perks is its location — Talad Neon is close to the Pratunam area, convenient for those staying in hotels around Siam and Sukhumvit. There's also plenty of street food, clothes on sale and places to chill — all good attributes expected of a Thai night market.

However, because it's primarily catered to tourists, one of the drawbacks reported is how the place lacks the "local feel", with more hipster (read: Instagram-friendly) food than most markets in Bangkok.

Since Talad Neon is open daily though, it's a good alternative to check out if you happen to be in Bangkok on a weekday, since many of the best night markets are only open on weekend nights.

HUAMUM

A well-kept secret that locals have been leaving us out of the loop from, Huamum is a large open-air night market that has so much variety, those who know about the place have taken to calling it a "baby Chatuchak".

Thankfully for us tourists, the cat's now out of the bag when clueless travellers stumbled upon the place while searching for the now-permanently closed Rot Fai 3 at Kaset-Nawamin, since the two markets are located 10 minutes away.

Without the throngs of visitors milling about (as compared to well-known places like Ratchada Rot Fai), the market's vibe is more relaxed and easier to manoeuvre — good for those who hate squeezing with the crowd.

CHANG CHUI PLANE MARKET

Here to take your night market game to a whole new level, Chang Chui Plane Market is a one-stop spot for everything art-related where you can jio your "cultured" friends with discerning tastes.

This huge lifestyle space houses numerous fashion apparel stalls, concept cafes, retro bars, interesting galleries and it even has a vintage cinema that'll be a hit among film aficionados.

The plane in the title is also a literal one. Right smack in the centre is an impossible-to-miss life-sized decommissioned aeroplane with a fine dining venue situated within and a bar set on the tarmac beneath its wings.

So if you want a change of scenery from the usual boisterous Thai night market, you might find Chang Chui a breath of fresh air but do note that there's a 100 baht ($4.50) entry fee for foreigners.

TALAD ROT FAI SRINAKARIN

While most visitors to Bangkok would no doubt have heard of the famous Rot Fai (train) market, some would not have known that it's actually a collection of three popular night markets that operate in separate locations.

While the one located at Kaset-Nawamin have since closed down permanently, Ratchada and Srinakarin are still bustling although Srinakarin is the lesser-known among the two.