Night markets to visit in Bangkok that are not Ratchada Rot Fai, Artbox and JJ Green

A 100-baht ($4.50) market and more!
In the blink of an eye, we're edging towards the end of 2019 and before you know it, the holiday season will be upon us.

If you're been working hard all year round, perhaps it's time to take a breather and in millennial speak, treat yo'self.

For many of us, that means going abroad and Bangkok is a versatile destination that's popular all-year-round.

For the uninitiated, night markets in Thailand are a must-visit pit stop, and even if you've never travelled there, you've likely heard friends raving about popular ones like Chatuchak and Ratchada Rot Fai.

And if you're planning a visit soon, here's a head's up: Artbox is scheduled to move out of its semi-permanent home come end of November and JJ Green permanently closed down last year. 

So if you're on the lookout for hidden night markets that have yet to be overrun by tourists, save this list for your next trip to the land of smiles.

TALAD NEON

Opened to much fanfare last year, Talad Neon has been described as a hipster downtown night market opened in the heart of Bangkok by The Platinum Group.

One of the best perks is its location — Talad Neon is close to the Pratunam area, convenient for those staying in hotels around Siam and Sukhumvit. There's also plenty of street food, clothes on sale and places to chill — all good attributes expected of a Thai night market.

Dinner for the night...

However, because it's primarily catered to tourists, one of the drawbacks reported is how the place lacks the "local feel", with more hipster (read: Instagram-friendly) food than most markets in Bangkok.

Since Talad Neon is open daily though, it's a good alternative to check out if you happen to be in Bangkok on a weekday, since many of the best night markets are only open on weekend nights.

HUAMUM

A well-kept secret that locals have been leaving us out of the loop from, Huamum is a large open-air night market that has so much variety, those who know about the place have taken to calling it a "baby Chatuchak".

Thankfully for us tourists, the cat's now out of the bag when clueless travellers stumbled upon the place while searching for the now-permanently closed Rot Fai 3 at Kaset-Nawamin, since the two markets are located 10 minutes away.

Without the throngs of visitors milling about (as compared to well-known places like Ratchada Rot Fai), the market's vibe is more relaxed and easier to manoeuvre — good for those who hate squeezing with the crowd.

CHANG CHUI PLANE MARKET

Here to take your night market game to a whole new level, Chang Chui Plane Market is a one-stop spot for everything art-related where you can jio your "cultured" friends with discerning tastes.

This huge lifestyle space houses numerous fashion apparel stalls, concept cafes, retro bars, interesting galleries and it even has a vintage cinema that'll be a hit among film aficionados.

The plane in the title is also a literal one. Right smack in the centre is an impossible-to-miss life-sized decommissioned aeroplane with a fine dining venue situated within and a bar set on the tarmac beneath its wings.

So if you want a change of scenery from the usual boisterous Thai night market, you might find Chang Chui a breath of fresh air but do note that there's a 100 baht ($4.50) entry fee for foreigners.

TALAD ROT FAI SRINAKARIN

While most visitors to Bangkok would no doubt have heard of the famous Rot Fai (train) market, some would not have known that it's actually a collection of three popular night markets that operate in separate locations.

While the one located at Kaset-Nawamin have since closed down permanently, Ratchada and Srinakarin are still bustling although Srinakarin is the lesser-known among the two.

Well-balanced as a traditional-slash-hipster market and a favoured watering hole, Rot Fai Srinakarin emerged on a disused spot behind the Seacon Square shopping centre that hosts a number of traders peddling vintage and retro goods.

Although it's a distance from central Bangkok, Rot Fai Srinakarin is a great way to get away from the busy city-life but don't go expecting to find many touristy finds — you're better off getting them at MBK or Chatuchak.

That said, the market has become more mainstream in recent years, and you'll be hard-pressed to find something that's not sold at other night markets around. There are even old-fashioned al-fresco barber shops on hand to serve up some trendy, retro Thai-hairstyles for a couple of hundred baht.

Can't get enough of som tum (papaya salad) and green curry? The market has just about every kind of Thai food available at wallet-friendly prices. If you're heading there, check out the Jompalung noodle shop famed for serving hugely oversized portions that's loaded with fresh seafood.

SIAM GYPSY JUNCTION MARKET

Looking for quaint, quirky or retro furniture to decorate your home? The Siam Gypsy Junction Market might be just the place for you.

Once part of the now defunct JJ Green Market, this shadowy, 1.6 kilometre swathe of road is reportedly a 100 million baht (S$4.5 million) collaboration between the owner and notorious Thai businessman and gambler Chud Tao Poon.

【就是要衝 正港 #鐵道夜市】 #SiamGypsyJunction （#ชุมทางสยามยิปซี）夜市對觀光客並不方便，但是，從曼谷搭 #BTS 轉 #MRT 到 #BangSue 站後，再搭跳表計程車也不過50泰銖。 這麽在地的夜市，卻讓人有一種 #二手市集 #挖寶 的樂趣!我們在這兒看到古早的黑膠唱盤、有味道的二手老傢俱，甚至二手汽機車零件…等等，也可以只花250泰銖設計一頭最in的時尚髮型。 當然夜市的酒吧也是愈夜愈熱情，偶爾還會有台上歌手與台下客人一起大合唱的有趣畫面。 逛夜市，尋寶覓物時，遇到火車ㄎㄨㄥ ㄌㄨㄥ ㄎㄨㄥ ㄌㄨㄥ的從旁鳴笛駛過! 我私自覺得，這才是正港的 #鐵道夜市!!

Located right beside the main track of Thailand's national railway, the entire market stretches out in a straight line that's about four to five football fields, and you'll be able to have the surreal experience of eating while a train barrels right past you.

Full of rustic and worn-down furnishings, rows of vintage shops line the first half of the market while the other half are pubs.

Food is significantly cheaper than other markets (there's mookata for about $10!) and you can take your pick between street fare and chic restaurants.

RAMKHAMHAENG UNIVERSITY NIGHT MARKET

For all the shopaholics out there, if you tend to be too generous with your budget in the beginning of your trip, Ramkhamhaeng night market is a great place to check out when you're down to your last few hundred baht of shopping money.

Located opposite Ramkhamhaeng university, prices are adjusted for wallets of students so almost everything sold is 100 baht.

My friend brought me to this local night market which is just situated in Bangkok city, it is small as compared to other more well known night markets but it is also loaded with many kinds of products and street food. Just like what they said, when in Rome, do as the Romans do, we got some snacks and sat at the grass patch beside the night market, some other visitors even laid on it and gaze at the stars! ✨ 😃🙏🇹🇭 #thailand #bangkok #th #instagram #instathailand #instabangkok #instath #ig_bangkok #ig_thailand #bkk #beautifulbangkok #visitbangkok #visitthailand #explorebangkok #explorethailand #travelthailand #travellersnotebook #traveldiary #traveller #igerTH #thailandgram #nightmarket #ramkhamhaeng #bangkokspirit #loves_united_thailand #beautiful_bangkok

"G-SHOCK" watches

A market primarily serving locals, don't expect the hipster Artbox-vibes at this place but your inner cheapskate will sing with joy at the cheap prices of food, clothes and accessories sold there.

Although the night market is extremely easy on your wallet, it's quite far away from central Bangkok and few people in the area speak English so be prepared for a lot of pointing and googling to get what you want.

Know of any more hidden night markets in Bangkok that are often passed up in favour of their more famous counterparts? Let us know!

