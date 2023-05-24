Night weaning: How to stop nursing your toddler at night

You love your baby and no one doubts that. But you’d give anything up for a solid night’s sleep, wouldn't you?

'Fess up… it’s okay. Weaning your baby from night feedings is one of the finer moments that a parents has, and one of the most anticipated too.

Ready to say goodbye to those middle-of-the-night feedings? Night weaning may be just what you need.

What is night weaning?

Night weaning is the process of transitioning a baby off of breast milk or formula during the night. '

It’s a great option for parents who have decided to stop breastfeeding and are looking for a more convenient way to transition their baby to eating solid foods.

It'll takes time, but you’ll be glad you did!

When should you start night weaning?

When you should start night weaning is a question that many parents have.

While there are no hard and fast rules, we have some tips to help you decide when the right time might be for your family.

First, you should ask yourself how much sleep your child is getting at night.

If your baby is getting enough sleep — which generally means somewhere between 12 and 16 hours — then it might not be necessary for them to take all their calories in the daytime.

Second, consider how often your child wakes up during the night for feedings. Are they waking every two hours or so? If so, then night weaning might be a good option for you.

Finally, think about how much time your child spends awake during the day compared to how much of their time is spent sleeping at night.

If they spend more than half of their day awake and active, then it may make sense for them to continue eating at night as well.

How to stop breastfeeding at night?

PHOTO: Unsplash

Like any other aspect of parenting, what works for one child may not work for another.

But the key to successfully night weaning your baby is to eliminate the ‘problem’ or the reason they wake up during the night.

Fill ‘em up

If you’re ready to stop breastfeeding at night, there are a few things you can do.

One method is to make sure your baby is getting enough food during the day. If they take a full or almost-full bottle at night, offer an extra bottle or nursing session right before bedtime.

Another popular choice is offering them a snack of baby cereal or other solid food right before bedtime — this will keep them full until the morning.

Don’t soothe with food

When your baby wakes up in the night, try weaning by not feeding them.

Instead, gently massage their little forehead with your thumb or first two fingers. Massaging their foreheads in either a circular motion or across the length of their forehead is soothing and almost hypnotic.

You can also rock your baby back to sleep but try not to remove your baby from the crib.

Watch what you eat and drink

If you are nursing your baby, you need to double-check your caffeine intake (soda and chocolate) and make sure you stop consuming it by 3pm.

Your baby eats what you eat and the effects of the caffeine are more intense in your little one.

You’ll also want to avoid drinking too much water before going to bed — it can cause painful swelling in your breasts called “engorgement", which makes it harder for your little one to latch on properly when they wake up at night.

Give them your scent

Night weaning provides your baby with the security they need to sleep through the night.

You can do this by rubbing a bit of your body lotion on your baby’s blanket to give them your scent. Some mums hang the shirt they wore during the day on the outside of the crib.

Make the nursery a pleasant place to sleep

Create a calming sleep environment for your little one.

Make sure your baby’s room is dark, at a perfect temperature (not too warm, stuffy or cold), and in an area of the house where they won’t be disturbed by extra movement or activity.

Get plenty of rest yourself

If you’re exhausted, you’re probably not going to be able to stop breastfeeding at night because you’ll give in to your bub just to get some shut-eye.

Try getting more rest so you can take care of yourself and your baby during the day. This will also help prevent exhaustion at bedtime!

Use a soothing sound machine

Soothing sounds like white noise or nature sounds can help lull babies back to sleep when they wake up at night.

This can be especially helpful if your baby has trouble self-soothing or falling back asleep easily after waking up from a bad dream or other disturbance.

Let someone else do it

If you want to stop breastfeeding at night, you may have to get someone else involved.

Babies generally associate mum with feeding, so if possible, have dad soothe your baby during the night weaning process.

You can also try a bottle with an ounce of milk in it and let your baby suck on it until they fall asleep; once they’re asleep, remove it from their mouth and put them back in their crib.

Tag team with dad

PHOTO: Unsplash

Dads can play an important role in encouraging night weaning by taking an active role in their baby’s bedtime routine. This can involve reading stories, singing lullabies, or rocking the baby to sleep.

It is not recommended for fathers to sleep with their baby at night to encourage night weaning, as it can pose risks such as accidental suffocation or Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

It’s important to establish a consistent routine and create a calm and soothing environment for the baby.

Dads can also help by comforting the baby when they wake up during the night, offering a bottle or pacifier if needed, and taking turns with the mother to tend to the baby’s needs.

Remember, night weaning is a gradual process that should be approached with patience and guidance from a healthcare provider.

By working together as a team, both parents can help their baby develop healthy sleep habits and transition smoothly to sleeping through the night.

Hang in there

Sometimes it comes down to a battle of wills. Don’t go rushing in at the first sound of fussing.

Give your baby the chance to night wean him or herself. If the crying persists, go in, comfort, soothe and leave.

You may have to repeat this several times for a few nights, but by extending the amount of time between going into the nursery each time, you will teach your baby that they can go without feeding so that everyone (including them) can get a good night’s sleep — eventually.

For more on night weaning, watch this video:

How to stop comfort nursing at night

Whether you’re a new mother or have been doing this for years, it can be hard to break the habit of comfort nursing in the middle of the night.

But some babies just don’t need to be nursed like that anymore — and if you keep doing it, it may actually be hurting your child.

Here are some ways to help you stop comfort nursing at night:

Make sure your baby is getting enough milk during the day. This will help them sleep longer and more soundly at night. Be sure your baby has been fed before bedtime. If your baby isn’t hungry enough to eat again before bedtime, they won’t need to be nursed in the middle of the night either! If your baby does wake up at night, try giving them something else besides breast milk or formula (like water) so they don’t associate the bottle with going back to sleep. Then gradually wean off those bottles over time.

What is gentle weaning?

PHOTO: Pexels

Gentle weaning is a method that uses a combination of strategies to slowly reduce your baby’s dependence on breastfeeding while continuing to provide them with all the nutrients they need.

It’s an alternative to cold turkey weaning, where you stop breastfeeding altogether.

Gentle weaning involves using a combination of different strategies to slowly reduce your baby’s dependence on breastfeeding. These include:

Gradually lengthening the amount of time between feedings

Giving breastmilk in smaller amounts or less frequently

Using a bottle or cup (if you haven’t already)

It’s natural for parents to feel emotional during this transition, especially if breastfeeding is involved.

But it’s important to remember that breastfeeding is a journey that is bound to end at some point, and that’s okay.

It’s important to approach night weaning with patience, understanding, and a willingness to adapt and make changes as needed.

With time and consistency, babies can learn to sleep through the night and gradually reduce their reliance on nighttime feedings.

Remember to consult with a healthcare provider for guidance and support throughout this process, and to give yourself grace as you navigate this important milestone in your child’s development.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.