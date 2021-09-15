Nike releasing Gundam-inspired SB Dunk High sneakers

Nike is releasing two new pairs of Nike SB Dunk High that pay strong homage to Gundam.

The sneakers aren’t an official collaboration with the Japanese anime but the designs are too close to the RX-o Unicorn to believe that they’re not heavily inspired by Gundam. The new collection features two colour ways – white and black. The white pair is aptly called ‘White/Amarillo’ whereas the black pair is called ‘Banshee’.

Both shoes have a red ‘RX 0 DUNK HIGH’ insignia at the heel with an image of a unicorn and feature mecha-style detailing that is reminiscent of exhaust vents and contours.

Nike’s iconic swoosh logo also has touches of the Unicorn’s V-fins and are made out of velcro so that users can switch out the design as and when they want to.

Both pairs are releasing on Sept 27 for an estimated retail price of US$110 (S$148).

This article was first published in Geek Culture.