Ninja Warrior course may feature in 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles

Olympians could soon see if they have what it takes to be a ninja warrior! Tokyo Broadcasting System (TBS) has announced that its signature ‘Sasuke’ aka Ninja Warrior obstacle course series may feature in the upcoming 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Partnering with World Obstacle, the Fédération Internationale de Sports d’Obstacles (Fiso) and the Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne (UIPM), TBS is proposing two types of obstacle sports to include in the Modern Pentathlon. One of the two obstacle sports under consideration is a ninja competition popularised by the reality TV show and competition, Ninja Warrior.

Currently, the Modern Pentathlon consists of five disciplines: fencing, swimming, equestrian show jumping, laser pistol shooting, and running.

Ninja Warrior has been a TBS fixture since their start in 1997. The series has been viewed in 160 countries in the world, spurring more than 20 versions of the show including American Ninja Warrior.

The first test competition will be held in Ankara, Turkey under UIPM and Fiso on June 27 and 28 following the 2022 Pentathlon World Cup Final.

“Sasuke, which continues to win fans around the world, represents the culmination of TBS’s long history of content development. We look forward to working with the UIPM and Fiso to further expand the possibilities of obstacle racing,” said Miho Takashima, format owner TBS.

