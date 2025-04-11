Nissan Ariya review: Well-rounded Japanese EV with a premium price

Not many people might realise this, but Nissan is actually one of the pioneers in the mainstream electric vehicle (EV) space.

Its Leaf hatchback, which was first launched back in 2010, was one of the first mass-produced electric cars to be offered at a relatively attainable price, at a time when EVs were still considered fledgling technology.

Unfortunately though, internal politics and mismanagement have resulted in Nissan getting overtaken by many other carmakers in EV development over the past decade or so, and the company rapidly lost its lead that it had built up as an EV first mover.

While they are no longer considered an EV leader, Nissan is not giving up on its electric dreams, and it hopes to rise back to the top with its new EV offering, the Ariya.

What is the Ariya?

The Ariya takes the form of a crossover SUV, which is already a step in the right direction given that it is an extremely popular body style these days.

The car had a bit of a troubled birth, with its production plagued by pandemic-related delays. Nissan first announced the Ariya in mid-2020, but it took until 2022 for it to go on sale globally, and the car finally made its long-awaited debut in Singapore in late 2024.

Despite the design being nearly half a decade old, it still looks fresh and contemporary. If anything, it's probably the best-looking Nissan you can buy here right now.

The sleek roofline gives it a bit of a sporty coupe-SUV stance, and the clean-cut design, unencumbered by unnecessary detailing, makes the Ariya look large without coming across as bulky.

The interior too is a masterful blend of Japanese zen and modern minimalism. The very-tasteful black wood trim that runs across the dashboard hides the haptic-touch buttons for the climate control system, and is a refreshing departure from the clinical tech-focused look of many new cars these days.

There are other clever design touches as well. The area beneath the dashboard is a fully flat floor, which means you can theoretically go across from the driver's side to the passenger's side and back without stretching awkwardly.

The layout also means there is room for two gloveboxes, with the second one in the middle particularly useful for loose items. It does compensate to some extent for the lack of storage elsewhere in the cabin.

At the back, rear passengers get plenty of legroom due to the fully flat floor, as well as lots of headroom, despite the Ariya's sloping roofline. The large glasshouse means that it doesn't feel claustrophobic, and the cabin generally feels like a really comforting place to be in.

The overall theme of the interior seems to be simplicity, and that applies to the tech as well. There are two 12.3-inch screens combined to look like one giant screen containing the infotainment system and driver's instrument panel, but the graphics are decidedly old school.

It's not necessarily a bad thing, because the classic interface does mean that it is easier and more intuitive to operate. In any case, you still get the modern features like wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and a pretty clever in-built navigation system that shows you where the nearest charging stations are.

How does it drive?

Rather pleasantly, to be honest.

Singapore only gets one version of the Ariya for now, which is a single motor front-wheel-drive variant with 215hp and 300Nm of torque, although a more powerful dual-motor model is said to be scheduled for our market some time in the future.

In any case, the power is mostly adequate for our daily urban driving, and the car picks up speed smoothly and without fuss. It's seemingly the kind of car that would love to cruise all day, in a relaxed and unhurried fashion, and it feels very much right at home on a long stretch of highway.

It combines that with an excellent and well-damped ride quality that generally copes well over most road surfaces, although it does tend to get disturbed over harsher bumps.

The car is fairly easy to manoeuvre too thanks to its lightweight steering despite the car's sizeable dimensions. There is a Sport mode which adds more heft to the steering wheel and sharpens up the motor's responsiveness a tad, but frankly the Ariya is best left to its own devices in Standard mode.

Nissan claims that the Ariya can travel up to 502km on a fully charged battery, but with the disclaimer that it is measured mostly in city driving. With a combination of city and highway driving, the figure is rated at 385km, which is just about right for a typical use case for most drivers here.

How much is it, and is it worth buying?

As nice as the Ariya is, its biggest stumbling block has got to be its price. As of April 2025, the car is retailing for $238,800 with COE, which is pretty steep for what is essentially a fairly regular Japanese SUV.

While the Ariya is not quite the groundbreaking EV that the Leaf was, it is undoubtedly a very competent offering that should satisfy those looking for a practical and well-designed electric SUV with a touch of Japanese quality. For some people, perhaps that is enough to justify the premium price.

