The Nissan Elgrand is making a grand return

Large MPVs are big business these days, and it seems Nissan is eager to cash in on the craze.

After an extended hiatus, the Japanese carmaker is bringing back the Elgrand — its flagship MPV — with flashy styling and a resplendent interior to match, having unveiled the car in end-October in Tokyo, at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show (JMS).

Nissan's design department has been digging deep into its Japanese heritage for inspiration of late, and the Elgrand continues this trend with an exterior design that is said to embody the brand's 'Timeless Japanese Futurism' design language.

Traditional Japanese craftsmanship apparently served as a reference point, and the Elgrand sports an imposing front grille that incorporates Japanese kumiko patterns that blend seamlessly into its front light signatures.

The eagle-eyed might recall that Nissan brought out the Hyper Tourer Concept for show back in the 2023 iteration of JMS, and the Elgrand stays rather faithful to the swooping lines and fractal patterns of that car.

Busy front grille aside, also contributing undeniably to the Elgrand's stunning design is its paint coat in these pictures, dubbed Fuji Dawn.

The colour puts together a deep red-purple in Japanese called Shigoku, as well as what Nissan envisions to be the colour of dawn over — you guessed it — Mount Fuji.

Step into the latest Elgrand and you'll be greeted by a private lounge-like cabin, with zero gravity captain's chairs in the second row.

Nissan states that the seats here will be upholstered in TailorFit leather, while woodgrain accents and enduring Kumiko-inspired patterns adorn the car's doors and seat trims. 64-colour ambient lighting also promises to enliven the space in line with the whims and fancies of occupants.

Like recent Nissans, the Elgrand will deal quite equally in digitalisation and analogue controls, with twin 14.3-inch displays crowning its dashboard alongside physical controls on the centre console and steering wheel.

Other specification details remain unclear at the moment, with Nissan only adding that a premium 22-speaker Bose sound system will be offered as available equipment.

Don't expect this to take the fight directly to other fully-electric MPVs from China on the powertrain front, though.

The Elgrand will retain its own unique flair while on the move by incorporating Nissan's signature e-POWER drivetrain. As a brief recap again, this sees the wheels driven entirely by electric motors for EV-esque instant torque and smoothnes — but retains a proper engine under the hood, which functions as a generator to feed a high-voltage battery that powers said electric motors.

Given its flagship status, it should be unsurprising that Nissan is giving the Elgrand top-shelf driving tech. The MPV will be the first Nissan model to feature the firm's updated e-4ORCE four-wheel drive system, which Nissan states will provide "even more impressive handling and stability regardless of the road conditions".

Credit is due to torque from the car's rear electric motor helping to suppress pitching and diving during acceleration and deceleration respectively.

But that's not where the heavylifting from the rear motor ends; Nissan also shares that the new e-POWER e-4ORCE system utilises its torque during cornering for added driver engagement... whatever that could mean for a hunkering MPV. The Elgrand will even come with an Intelligent Dynamic Suspension system to help minimise its body roll. Impressive.

Rounding off the latest-generation features is Nissan's upgraded ProPILOT1 ADAS suite, which — on the Elgrand — will support autonomous driving (hands-off operation) at speeds below 50km/h. Nissan has also stated that its ProPILOT 2.0 system will be optionally available, allowing hands-free highway driving and lane change assistance.

As it gears up for series production of the Elgrand, Nissan is eager to remind the world that its flagship MPV remains one of the most storied names in the business, having celebrated its debut in 1997, and thus helping to "pioneer Japan's 'premium minivan' segment".

The Nissan Elgrand will be launched in Japan in between the second and third quarters of 2026. Sgcarmart understands that authorised dealer Tan Chong Motor is aiming to bring the car to Singapore next year.

