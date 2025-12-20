Nissan Fairlady Z headed to Singapore Motor Show 2026

Missed seeing a two-door sports coupe from Nissan in Singapore? So have we. Thankfully, however, that drought looks set to end very soon, when 2026 swings around.

Sgcarmart has learned from Nissan's local authorised dealer, Tan Chong Motor Sales, that the seventh-generation Nissan Z-car will be taking a stand at the 2026 Singapore Motor Show come January.

While the two-door coupe is officially known as the Nissan Z in international markets, it will follow its nomenclature in its domestic market of Japan, and be branded as the Nissan Fairlady Z when it arrives here.

While Sgcarmart understands that Tan Chong Motor Sales is aiming to sell the car eventually in Singapore, no other details - in terms of specification or pricing — have been revealed yet thus far.

Still, it's worth noting that the Fairlady Z carries the torch forward faithfully for past iterations with a delightfully old-school setup — albeit with a slight twist.

Shedding the natural aspiration of past Z-cars, under the coupe's hood lies a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo V6 engine capable of 400bhp at 6,400rpm, with peak torque of 475Nm arriving between 1,600rpm to 5,600rpm.

Power is sent solely to the rear wheels via either a nine-speed automatic, or six-speed manual transmission. (Nissan also sells the track-oriented Z NISMO in the US, which bumps the power up to 414bhp and 525Nm, amidst other performance upgrades.)

Longtime Z-car fans will likely also delight in the styling of this seventh-generation car, which draws heavy inspiration from its forebears. Most notable is the full-width black band on its rear end, which incorporates rear combination lamps that call to mind those on the Z32 300ZX.

Amidst these retro cues, official press photos internationally have pointed to a cabin that thoroughly infuses elements expected of a modern car, including an 8.0-inch touch infotainment display, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

Still, the Fairlady Z will retain its driver focus with three distinctive 'analog pod gauges' — angled towards the driver — functioning as always-there displays for the car's turbocharger boost, turbo speed, and as the voltmeter.

Speaking to Sgcarmart, Tan Chong Motor Sales shared in a statement: "For over half a century, the Nissan Fairlady Z has stood as an icon of performance, design, and driving passion, a name that has shaped sports-car culture around the world. To celebrate this rich legacy and strengthen Nissan's presence in Singapore, Tan Chong Motor Sales will proudly unveil the latest Nissan Fairlady Z at the 2026 Singapore Motorshow."

Continuing, the company stated, "This marks a rare opportunity for Singapore audiences to witness the evolution of a legend, brought to life through its timeless heritage and modern innovation."

This article was first published in sgCarMart.