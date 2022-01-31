Nissan Micra successor to go all-electric

Nissan has announced that the successor of the Micra in Europe will be an all-electric vehicle.



The new supermini will be manufactured in the Renault ElectriCity centre in France, and will be based on the CMF B-EV platform.



Further product information, including naming, launch timing and technical details, will be released in due course.

This article was first published in sgcarmart.