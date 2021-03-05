Nissan Note e-POWER now in Singapore

Nissan’s official agent in Singapore, Tan Chong Motor Sales, has launched the Note e-POWER.

This supermini is electrically powered, but does not require an external charging point. Instead, a small internal combustion engine acts as a generator to recharge its batteries.

Prices for the Nissan Note e-POWER currently start from $99,800 with COE.

Nissan Note e-POWER: New style concept

The Note e-POWER is styled around Nissan’s latest design concept called “Timeless Japanese Futurism”.

Within the V-motion grille is a pattern drawn from traditional Japanese design. The wheels are designed to resemble fan blades.

There are 11 colour options for the new Nissan Note e-POWER. These include two-tone options, and the signature Opera Mauve, a colour specially created for this model.

1. Cabin design

PHOTO: Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad

Nissan has made the Note e-POWER’s cockpit look neat and advanced. The dashboard is fully digitised, with a 7-inch screen for the instrument panel and a 9-inch screen for the infotainment display.

The Note features Zero Gravity seats, which supposedly provide better comfort on longer journeys. In terms of practicality, the boot provides 340 litres of space with the rear seats in place. This expands to 670 litres with the backrests folded.

For safety, the Nissan Note e-POWER has seven Intelligent Driving Features as standard. These include Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning and Intelligent Trace Control.

2. New e-POWER drivetrain

PHOTO: Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad

Powering the new Nissan Note is the second-generation e-POWER system, which has an all-new electric motor and inverter.

The inverter is 40 per cent smaller and 30 per cent lighter than before, while the new motor produces 10 per cent more torque than the previous one.

Improvements have been made to the internal combustion engine, too, which acts as a generator to charge the batteries. Nissan says it operates at lower rpms than before, which contributes to better refinement and fuel economy.

Availability

PHOTO: Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad

The new Note e-POWER is available in Lite and Premium versions, with prices currently starting from $99,800 with COE.

Specifications

Engine: 1198cc, 12-valves, inline-3

Electric motor: AC Synchronous

Max power: 114hp (85kW, 115PS)

Max torque: 280Nm

Power to weight: 93.4hp per tonne

Gearbox: Single-speed reduction gear

0-100km/h: 9 seconds

Top speed:150km/h

Consumption: 21.7km/L (combined)

Price incl. COE: From $99,800 (after $15k VES rebate)

Agent: Tan Chong Motor Sales

This article was first published in Torque.