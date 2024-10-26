Nissan unveils all-new fourth-generation Nissan Murano

Nissan has unveiled the all-new 2025 Nissan Murano. The fourth generation car comes with many new and exclusive features unique to the model in Nissan's lineup.

Built for everyday commutes and road trips, to name a few, the latest Murano uses new technology to simplify the drive alongside its clean design.

Striking proportions include a 66mm increase in body width and flared rear fenders evoking a sense of power. The car comes with ultra-thin "Crystal Cube" LED headlights with Nissan's V-motion graphic illuminated by lights in the grille, 21-inch wheels, and a two-tone paintwork.

The car's rear is also notably minimalist thanks to a couple of smart design decisions: Its rear wiper is housed above the rear window, giving the tailgate glass a clean look, while the car's exhaust tips are hidden.

The Murano's interior comes with dual 12.3-inch displays, built-in Google software, and a touch panel for climate controls. Premium features are also available, such as a panoramic moonroof, heated front seats and steering wheel, ventilated front seats with massage functions, and 64-colour ambient lighting.

One highlight of its interior as well as is a feature first seen on the Nissan Ariya: A capacitive-touch panel for the climate controls.

And like the Serena e-POWER, the Murana now gets push-button shifters instead of a traditional gear lever, which has helped to free up centre console space for storage, cup holders, and a wireless phone charging pad, offered as standard.

A 2.0-litre Variable-Compression Turbo powertrain powers the latest Murano, offering 238bhp and 353Nm of torque. The engine is also paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission, featuring paddle shifters.

The car also comes equipped with the 'Nissan Safety Shield' as standard, complemented by more advanced driver-assistance features.

The car is expected to reach international dealerships in early 2025, with pricing to be announced closer to going on sale.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.