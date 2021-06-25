Nissan's e-Power models: Reap the benefits of electric cars without external charging points

AsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues — because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there.

Climate change and sustainability are now foremost on everyone’s minds. This is especially true for car owners, who recognise that being eco-friendly helps them and the environment.

Drivers have also realised that electric vehicles or EVs are becoming the standard. Indeed, many who have tried an EV have discovered that apart from being eco-friendly, they are tremendous fun to drive.

That said, at this point in time, owning an EV is not ideal for every driver. Though battery technologies keep advancing and ranges continue to increase, charging an EV still poses an issue even as the number of charging points grows.

In a conventional car, filling up with petrol is easy – you don’t even have to think about where to go. But if you’re an EV newbie, locating a charging station may not be so straightforward.

So, how can drivers reap the benefits of an electric car if they do not have easy access to a charging point? How can they enjoy an EV before Singapore’s charging infrastructure becomes widespread?

That’s where technology like Nissan’s e-POWER comes in.

e-POWER: An ideal solution

PHOTO: Torque

Nissan’s e-POWER drive train delivers all the perks of an EV, without the need for an external charging point. In fact, e-POWER models do not have charging ports.

In e-POWER, an electric motor fed by a lithium-ion battery drives the wheels. To charge the batteries, there is a 1.2-litre engine that functions as a generator. It does not supply power to the driven wheels.

The engine’s operation is also limited to its most efficient range, appropriately managing the engine’s electricity generation and the amount of electricity stored in the battery.

Therefore, Nissan’s e-POWER models are solely electrically driven.

Conventional hybrids, on the other hand, are primarily driven by their petrol engines. They have electric motors, but unlike in e-POWER, these cannot power the car 100 per cent of the time.

E for efficient

Since e-POWER only uses the 1.2-litre engine as a generator, its fuel consumption is much lower compared to a regular internal combustion engined car’s.

The Note e-POWER and Kicks e-POWER, for instance, average 4.6 litres/100km, while the Serena e-POWER only uses 5.4 litres/100km.

Higher fuel efficiency means greater savings, especially in light of rising petrol prices.

E for enjoyable

Electric cars, or electrified ones that provide full electric motor drive, are so much fun to drive because of their instantaneous torque. While an internal combustion engine has to build revs, an electric motor immediately delivers its outputs. Electric motors are very quiet, too.

Refinement and performance go hand-in-hand in e-POWER. Overtaking, merging onto expressways and plugging gaps in traffic are smooth and effortless.

Speaking of traffic, e-POWER can also lessen stress with its one-pedal driving feature.

When the one-pedal driving feature is active, lifting your foot from the accelerator automatically activates regenerative braking.

PHOTO: Torque

In the right driving mode, easing off the accelerator will activate regenerative braking, where the energy from the spinning wheels is used to recharge the lithium-ion battery as the vehicle slows down. This helps increase fuel efficiency while also reducing brake pad wear.

Stepping on the brake pedal also does the same thing. Most of the energy that is otherwise lost as dissipated heat is instead recaptured and used to charge the battery.

And unlike conventional electric vehicles, e-POWER does not need to be plugged in to be charged. Just head to the nearest petrol kiosk, fill the tank and you’re good to go.

E for expert

You might be new to EVs, but this technology is something that Nissan has been developing and innovating for over 70 years.

The carmaker’s expertise is reflected in their successful LEAF electric model, which has won numerous awards. Nissan is also the first Japanese manufacturer to participate in Formula E, the all-electric single-seater racing series.

Speaking of awards, Nissan’s e-POWER won 2021 “Technology of the Year” by the Automotive Researchers’ and Journalists’ Conference of Japan (RJC). Last year, it was named “Best Innovation” at Torque Honours 2020.

e-POWER has been a hit since it was launched. In Japan, sales of e-POWER models have already surpassed 500,000 units.

PHOTO: Torque

In Singapore, the e-POWER model lineup caters to a variety of drivers and lifestyles. The range consists of the Note e-POWER hatchback, Kicks e-POWER crossover and Serena e-POWER seven-seater MPV.

Nissan’s strategy to boost its electrified vehicle footprint in Singapore with e-POWER has taken off well. Its award-winning e-POWER models now make up 80 per cent of its passenger vehicle sales here.

This efficient setup, which bridges tomorrow’s EV tech and today’s refuelling infrastructure, seems to appeal to drivers here, with more than 1,800 e-POWER vehicles already running on the road.

We can look forward to other electrified models, too. These include the turbocharged Qashqai mild hybrid that will arrive in the later part of this year, and the all-electric Ariya due in 2022.

Before they arrive, hop into an e-POWER model, take it for a spin and discover how this technology empowers drivers and enables you to enjoy the advantages of an EV today.

This article was first published in Torque.