No condos and country clubs, here are the new 5Cs defined by Singaporeans

PHOTO: Unsplash
Melissa Goh
Melissa Goh
AsiaOne

Back in the day, a person's social-economic standing was based on the quintessential '5Cs': cash, credit card, car, condominium, and country club.

You were considered to be successful in life if you possessed all five Cs. But this has been superseded in recent times with people noting the shift towards the new five Cs, focused more on intangible success markers such as creativity, compassion and confidence.

In a recent survey commissioned by business app Tigerhall, 1,000 white-collar workers aged between 21 to 60 years old have once again redefined the five Cs. 

Asked to define what is important to them, they ranked (in descending order) cash, career, cultural proficiency, credibility and convenience as the top-most priorities in their lives.

Out of 1,000 respondents, 27.6 per cent of them were under 30 years old, 40.6 per cent were 30 to 44 years old, and 31.6 per cent were above the age of 45.

Overall, only one in three people felt that it was important to own a condominium (33 per cent), credit card (32 per cent) and car (30 per cent).

Country club memberships have clearly fallen out of favour as well, with only three per cent of respondents pointing out that having a country club membership was essential to them.

THE NEW 5Cs

 

PHOTO: Tigerhall

CASH STILL KING

94 per cent of those who took the survey identified that cash is still important. It is the only life goal that has remained between the traditional and new five Cs. 

Not that we're surprised. After all, money acts as a conduit to attaining many things we want in life.

CAREER IMPORTANT FOR UNDER-30s

Career is ranked second most important across all age groups, but is more apparent among Singaporeans who are at the start of their career.

Nine out of 10 Singaporeans under age 29 felt that establishing a good career was important to them. 

A 2016 study by US-based workforce solutions provider Manpowergroup highlighted that millennials "want the security of full-time work to ensure they can maintain their standard of living". 

Not to mention, no job equals no money.

CULTURAL PROFICIENCY GOES A LONG WAY

74 per cent of respondents evenly weighted across all age groups felt the need for developing cultural proficiency through travelling the world.

Travelling broadens your mind and that happens through engaging with people of different walks of life.

Being open to one another's differences is especially relevant in today's world. No one wants to be a xenophobe.

As they say, walk a mile in another's shoes before you judge them.

CREDIBILITY THE NEW CURRENCY

In this day and age where one's reputation can be so easily destroyed in a flash, especially on social media, being credible is an important trait for 67 per cent of respondents.

Nearly seven in 10 white-collar workers felt it was important for them to know they can be trusted by people around them.

According to The Resource Connection, success at work is dependant on your credibility, and here are four ways to build it.

CONVENIENCE AT OUR FINGERTIPS

With the rise of e-commerce, private hire cars and food delivery services, we've basically been spoilt when it comes to getting things we want without doing much heavy lifting.

54 per cent of respondents in the survey felt it crucial that products and services are easily within reach. 

But lest we worry that need for convenience is making us a lazy and impatient bunch, being more efficient also frees up our precious time so that we can tend to the more important things in life. Hopefully.

Said Nellie Wartoft, CEO of Tigerhall: “The findings uncovered in this research are reflections of the evolving mindsets of society and sheds light on the key attributes of professionals today - ambitious, open-minded, constantly seeking personal growth and wants the world at his or her fingertips.

"Today’s hungry professionals seek accessible but effective methods to learn, grow and move closer to achieving their goals and to gain the respect of their peers."

Do you relate to the new five Cs?

melissagoh@asiaone.com

More about
Lifestyle

TRENDING

9 places to watch NDP fireworks that are not Marina Bay Sands, Esplanade &amp; Gardens by the Bay
9 places to watch NDP fireworks that are not Marina Bay Sands, Esplanade & Gardens by the Bay
Japanese woman retires at 34 after living on $2 a day for 16 years
Japanese woman retires at 34 after living on $2 a day for 16 years
Top Hong Kong police commander recalled from retirement as violence escalates
Top Hong Kong police commander recalled from retirement as violence escalates
27 best senior citizen dining discounts in Singapore - Cheap buffets from $12.90++
27 best senior citizen dining discounts in Singapore - Cheap buffets from $12.90++
What I wished I knew before applying for my first BTO flat
What I wished I knew before applying for my first BTO flat
Child in China beaten to death by mother &#039;over table manners&#039;
Child in China beaten to death by mother 'over table manners'
5 rare HDB types that are basically private houses
5 rare HDB types that are basically private houses
Huawei set to unveil own OS for smart displays as Android fate looms
Huawei set to unveil own OS for smart displays as Android fate looms
Chinese CCTV captures terrifying attack on woman as she walks home alone
Chinese CCTV captures terrifying attack on woman as she walks home alone
No condos and country clubs, here are the new 5Cs defined by Singaporeans
No condos and country clubs, here are the new 5Cs defined by Singaporeans
&#039;Is my maid using black magic?&#039; These stories will give you the chills!
'Is my maid using black magic?' These stories will give you the chills!
5 reasons why I&#039;d rather staycay in Singapore for the National Day long weekend than travel overseas
5 reasons why I'd rather staycay in Singapore for the National Day long weekend than travel overseas

LIFESTYLE

JB Paradigm mall cinema offers 4D snow, wind and rain experience just 1 hour from the Causeway
JB Paradigm mall cinema offers 4D snow, wind and rain experience just 1 hour from the Causeway
14 exquisite mooncakes to gift your boss and mother-in-law that will fly them to the moon
14 exquisite mooncakes to impress your boss and mother-in-law
5 ways to &#039;zhng&#039; your life with these services for wannabe crazy-rich Singaporeans
5 ways to 'zhng' your life with these services for wannabe crazy-rich Singaporeans
Pizza Hut giving away 3,186 free pizzas to celebrate National Day &amp; more deals this week
Pizza Hut giving away 3,186 free pizzas to celebrate National Day & more deals this week

Home Works

House Tour: A calming all-white three-room HDB in Hougang
House Tour: A calming all-white three-room HDB in Hougang
10 spaces in Singapore that use slatted wood in style
10 spaces in Singapore that use slatted wood in style
Try these 8 unique Aussie styles &amp; upgrade your humble HDB
Try these 8 unique Aussie styles & upgrade your humble HDB
House tour: Zen vibes in this Japanese ryokan-inspired River Valley apartment
House tour: Zen vibes in this Japanese ryokan-inspired River Valley apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Manchester United fanboys in Singapore included one Lee Chong Wei
No one realised one Manchester United fanboy in Singapore was this superstar
Hong Kong actress Fung Bo Bo breaks nose in accident
Hong Kong actress Fung Bo Bo breaks nose in accident
Patriotic driver who made headlines for elaborately-decorated car gets pulled over by traffic police
Patriotic driver who made headlines for elaborately-decorated car gets pulled over by traffic police
Uniqlo&#039;s new kampung-spirit t-shirts rile Singaporeans, after designs omit western half of the country
Uniqlo's National Day t-shirts rile Singaporeans with omissions

SERVICES