No condos and country clubs, here are the new 5Cs defined by Singaporeans

Back in the day, a person's social-economic standing was based on the quintessential '5Cs': cash, credit card, car, condominium, and country club.

You were considered to be successful in life if you possessed all five Cs. But this has been superseded in recent times with people noting the shift towards the new five Cs, focused more on intangible success markers such as creativity, compassion and confidence.

In a recent survey commissioned by business app Tigerhall, 1,000 white-collar workers aged between 21 to 60 years old have once again redefined the five Cs.

Asked to define what is important to them, they ranked (in descending order) cash, career, cultural proficiency, credibility and convenience as the top-most priorities in their lives.

Out of 1,000 respondents, 27.6 per cent of them were under 30 years old, 40.6 per cent were 30 to 44 years old, and 31.6 per cent were above the age of 45.

Overall, only one in three people felt that it was important to own a condominium (33 per cent), credit card (32 per cent) and car (30 per cent).

Country club memberships have clearly fallen out of favour as well, with only three per cent of respondents pointing out that having a country club membership was essential to them.

THE NEW 5Cs

PHOTO: Tigerhall

CASH STILL KING

94 per cent of those who took the survey identified that cash is still important. It is the only life goal that has remained between the traditional and new five Cs.

Not that we're surprised. After all, money acts as a conduit to attaining many things we want in life.

CAREER IMPORTANT FOR UNDER-30s

Career is ranked second most important across all age groups, but is more apparent among Singaporeans who are at the start of their career.