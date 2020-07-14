No GSS, no problem. Check out these amazing mid-year sales and promotions

The Great Singapore Sale (GSS) of 2020 may be cancelled due to Covid-19, but that shouldn't stand in your way of getting some well-deserved retail therapy.

Apart from just dining out with the people you love, Phase 2 of post-Circuit Breaker has also allowed for retail shops to reopen. We kid you not, you can now actually visit physical shops with your loved ones and indulge in some retail therapy (while maintaining safe distancing).

So if you've plans to snag some deals online or head out this weekend, here are some amazing mid-year sales and promotions from your favourite brands that you should definitely check out.

Last updated on July 13, 2020. Mid-year sales and promotions are subject to change without prior notice.

Brand Type of sale Discount amount Items on sale Address ZARA In-store and online Up to 70 per cent off Clothes, shoes, accessories, and bags Multiple outlets islandwide Under Armour In-store and online Up to 40 per cent off + additional 15 per cent when you purchase 3 or more items Clothes, shoes, accessories, and bags Multiple outlets islandwide Pandora In-store and online Up to 60 per cent off Bracelets, charms, rings, earrings, necklaces and more Multiple outlets islandwide Zalora Online only Up to 70 per cent off Clothes, shoes, accessories, and bags – Robinsons In-store and online Up to 70 per cent off Clothes, shoes, perfume, bags, household items and more Multiple outlets islandwide KrisShop Online only Up to 30 per cent off Clothes, watches, wines, cosmetics, personal electronic products and more – IKEA In-store and online Up to 50 per cent off Furniture, general household items and upholstery Tampines and Alexandra Castlery In-store and online Save up to $500 Home furniture 19 Keppel Road #02-06, Jit Poh Building, Singapore 089058 Electrolux In-store and online Up to 60 per cent off Vacuum cleaners, washing machines, win cabinets, stove, refrigerators and more 1 Fusionopolis Place, Galaxis #07-10 (West Lobby), Singapore 138522

ZARA

Phew! For a moment or two, we thought that Zara wasn't going to have their annual mid-year sale this year, but thank goodness, we were wrong.

Offering discounts of up to 65 per cent on shirts, pants, dresses, bermudas, shoes and bags for women, men and kids, you're bound to find something nice to wear on your first day back at work or school here.

Pieces are usually limited here, so if you really want an item but can't hit the minimum of $79 for free delivery, there's the option to shop online and pick it up at any ZARA store.

Discount amount: Up to 65 per cent off

Items on sale: Clothes, shoes, accessories and bags

Address: Multiple outlets islandwide

Operating hours: Vary depending on outlet

Under Armour

Find compression wear, t-shirts, sports bra, pants, shorts, tights, running shoes and more at Under Armour's end-of-season sale. If you have more than 3 items in your basket, you are eligible for an additional 15 per cent discount on top of your total bill (yay!).

Just remember to use the promo code 'OUTLET15' when making payment.

Discount amount: Up to 40 per cent off + additional 15 per cent when you purchase 3 or more items

Items on sale: Clothes, shoes, accessories and bags

Address: Multiple outlets islandwide

Operating hours: Vary depending on outlet

Pandora

Known for their shiny charms and bracelets, Pandora has recently launched their Summer Sale that offers up to 60 per cent off bracelets, charms, rings, earrings, necklaces and more.

Prices start from as low as $9 for a charm and $19 for a pair of earrings. No promo code or minimum spend required.

Discount amount: Up to 60 per cent off

Items on sale: Bracelets, charms, rings, earrings, necklaces and more

Address: Multiple outlets islandwide

Operating hours: Vary depending on outlet

Zalora

Like the local version of ASOS, Zalora has a tonne of clothes, shoes, accessories and bags which are on sale. Yes, there is always a sale on Zalora, but this Great Singapore Sale is something different.

Offering up to 70 per cent off from your favourite brands like Hollister, Superdry, Calvin Klein, Braun Buffel and more.

What's more, purchase 4 or more items that total $100 or more to get an additional 38 per cent off your bill, no promo code required.

Still looking for more promo codes to save on your next Zalora order? We happen to have an entire list, head to this promo code article to find them.

Discount amount: Up to 70 per cent off

Items on sale: Clothes, shoes, accessories and bags

Robinsons

No massive Robinsons sale this year that requires you to queue for hours, but this will do. Save up to 70 per cent off clothes, shoes, perfume, bags, cosmetics and household items from brands like French Connection, Superdry, G-Star RAW, Sulwhasoo, La Mer, Leifheit when you shop at any Robinsons store.

To further sweeten the deal, OCBC cardholders will get an additional up to 20 per cent off selected sale items.

Discount amount: Up to 70 per cent off

Items on sale: Clothes, shoes, perfume, bags, household items and more

Address: Multiple outlets islandwide

Operating hours: 11am to 8pm

KrisShop

Get your air miles credit card ready because KrisShop is having an online sale. From clothes, watches, wines, cosmetics, personal electronic products, KrisShop has them all.

Best part about shopping at KrisShop? They don't only accept cash as payment, you can use your air miles to purchase your item or offset a certain amount of your total bill.

From now until 26 July 2020, KrisShop is absorbing GST on deliveries within Singapore and KrisFlyer members get free shipping with no minimum spend!

In addition, if you are a UOB cardholder, use promo code UOBJUL to get $20 off your total bill when you spend $250 or more.

Discount amount: Up to 30 per cent off

Items on sale: Clothes, watches, wines, cosmetics, personal electronic products and more

IKEA

Yes, even IKEA has an ongoing sale in-store and online! From now until July 31, 2020, enjoy up to 50 per cent off bed sheets, cushion covers, couches, tables, chairs, cupboards and more. In addition to the sale, you will also find daily flash deals on their online store.

If you aren't in a rush to furnish your home or urgently require some new cutlery, camp on their online store for special flash deals that change daily.

To make things even sweeter, IKEA has slashed the price for bulk item delivery by half. It now costs only $49 to get your couch or cupboard delivered within 1 to 2 working days, depending on stock availability.

Discount amount: Up to 50 per cent off

Items on sale: Furniture, general household items and upholstery

Address: Tampines and Alexandra

Operating hours: Vary depending on outlet

Castlery

For the slickest furniture to make your room or new home look like it was designed by a famous Scandinavian or Japanese architect, this is the place to visit.

Discounts at Castlery work a little differently. The more you spend, the more you save as discounts are given based on spending tier.

Spend $1,500 and get $100 off

Spend $2,500 and get $200 off

Spend $3,500 and get $300 off

Spend $5,000 and get $500 off

These discounts are valid from now until July 26, 2020. But, if you're not intending to spend so much on furniture, Castlery is also a running a mid-year sale on selected furniture pieces.

Discount amount: Save up to $500

Items on sale: Home furniture

Address: 19 Keppel Road #02-06, Jit Poh Building, Singapore 089058

Operating hours: 10am to 8pm (weekdays), 10am to 6pm (weekends and public holidays)

Electrolux

If you've been shopping around for electrical appliances for your new home, then you might want to consider Electrolux. From now until July 31, 2020, they are offering massive discounts of up to 60 per cent on vacuum cleaners, washing machines, wine cabinets, stove, refrigerators and more.

And, if that isn't awesome enough, there are free gifts to be redeemed when you purchase selected items during this sale.

Discount amount: Up to 60 per cent off

Items on sale: Vacuum cleaners, washing machines, wine cabinets, stove, refrigerators and more

Address: 1 Fusionopolis Place, Galaxis #07-10 (West Lobby), Singapore 138522

Operating hours: 9am to 5pm (weekdays only)

