No hell, only paradise: Single's Inferno-inspired staycation at Sofitel Sentosa lets singles match-up with potential partners

Last month, Netflix dating reality show Single's Inferno made waves for its line-up of gorgeous contestants as well as its interesting take on matchmaking.

If you are single and would like to participate in a similar event, you can now do so with this two-day-one-night staycation inspired by the show.

This is organised by booking concierge service Singapore Staycation, which previously held a Squid Game-themed staycation as well.

The event, which will be held every weekend from Feb 16 to April 3, allows singles to meet new people and potential partners while participating in fun activities.

Unlike the show, where contestants reside in "hell" and aim to score a chance to go to "paradise", everyone gets the chance to spend the night in "paradise", which happens to be the luxurious Sofitel Sentosa Resort & Spa.

Room arrangements

The staycation package includes one night in Sofitel Sentosa Resort's Luxury Room (U.P. $568) and will cost $428 per pax. Currently, there is an early bird price of $388.

Each room can house two guests and you can either choose to attend the staycation with a friend of the same gender or share the room with a random stranger of the same gender. If you'd prefer to attend the event alone but want to have a single room all to yourself, you can opt to do so by topping up $200.

Activities

To allow you to get to know the other participants during the event, a slew of interesting activities have been organised to help you break the ice.

This includes a picnic lunch and games at Tanjong Beach, a Skyline Luge ride and fitness activities such as yoga and high-intensity interval training

All meals will also be provided during your stay. What's more, during dinner and breakfast, participants will even get to take part in a voting session which will help them gauge their interest in each other, just like Single's Inferno.

How to sign up

Limited slots are available on the following dates:

Feb 26-27

Mar 5-6

Mar 26-27

April 2-3

Interested participants can reserve a slot at no charge via a Google forms sheet, where they have to indicate their availability as well as other details such as their hobbies, age, occupation and height.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, organiser Singapore Staycation shared that the information will be used to organise participants into various groups with people they are "more compatible" with.

If you've been assessed to be better suited to another group, Singapore Staycation may suggest that you change the date of the staycation. However, if you are unable to make it, you can always stick to the date that you indicated.

Singapore Staycation also added the caveat that the event is only for singles looking for a partner, so couples are not allowed to participate.

