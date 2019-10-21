No Joker: Bronx 'step street' becomes New York hot spot thanks to hit movie

Like most tourists, Patricio Osuna had a list of "must sees" on his trip to New York City: the Statue of Liberty, Times Square and, surprisingly, a steep flight of steps in an out-of-the-way neighborhood of the Bronx that has become a cult-movie landmark.

This fall Osuna and a stream of fellow visitors have flocked to the stairway, known as a "step street," to see the real-life backdrop to a memorable scene in "Joker," the hit movie that tells the backstory of Batman's deranged foe, the Joker.

The scene captures the moment that the loner Arthur Fleck, played by Joaquin Phoenix, transforms into the Joker as he dances down the steps to Gary Glitter's anthem "Rock & Roll Part 2," his hair dyed a menacing green and his face painted like a clown.

"I'm visiting New York for the first time and I said that I have to come visit the stairs," said Osuna, a 46-year-old bus company owner from Tijuana, Mexico. He then broke into a theatrical strut mimicking the Joker's dance down the stairs.

Until recently not many tourists ventured into the Bronx, which has long sought to shake an unfair image as a crime-ridden backwater. The borough's biggest draws are the Bronx Zoo, the New York Botanical Gardens and the New York Yankees, the perennial baseball powerhouse that makes its home about a mile south of the steps, located on West 167th Street between Anderson and Shakespeare avenues.