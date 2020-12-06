No makeup, no problem: Fann Wong, Rebecca Lim and more prove that makeup is way overrated

The no-makeup makeup trend has been around for a while now, and there's just something about dusting on light makeup to seem put together without looking like you put in effort at all.

When it comes to being completely bare-faced, however, some of us may seem a tad bit sceptical. This means not concealing any acne, dark spots or undereye bags that you may have and being comfortable to show off your imperfections. After all, who doesn't have them?

Take the cue from some of your favourite celebs - we love how confident they are when it comes to going bare-faced and makeup-free in front of all their fans and followers. We're thinking, why not do the same too?

Rebecca Lim

Our May covergirl Rebecca Lim is just one of the many celebrities that has no qualms when it comes to showing off her makeup-free face in public.

When out on a bicycle ride last year, Rebecca took to Instagram to share a snapshot of herself, bare-faced and all, enjoying the sunset at the beach.

We know it's hard not to feel vulnerable when you're not wearing makeup to the office or at a party, so why not start by going bare-faced the next time you're out doing some exercise?

Fann Wong

During this circuit breaker period, the popular MediaCorp actress is constantly seen sharing her baking adventures on Instagram. Whether it's a fresh pandan cake or a zesty lemon loaf, Fann Wong will always take the chance to grab a selfie with her pastries.

In many of these selfies, she's often seen without makeup but with tons of confidence, which makes her look even more radiant than she actually is.

She also loves to post wholesome family shots, so check out her page to keep up to date on what's happening with her, her husband Christopher Lee and their son Zed.

Ella Chen

What we love about Taiwanese singer-actress Ella is that she's never afraid of showing the real her in this day and age where everything and anything can go viral.

The S.H.E singer - who recently welcomed her first-born with husband Alvin Lai - is famous for sharing makeup-free photos of herself in completely wacky poses and expressions on her social media.

Vivian Hsu

On-screen, pop princess Vivian is always the unapproachable glamour girl.

Off-screen, the Taiwanese singer-actress remains equally stylish, even when she's taking care of her two-year-old son Dalton Lee - who, by the way, has already charmed his way into the heart of Chinese siren Shu Qi during a trip to Taiwan.

The 42-year-old mummy also works out regularly to keep her skin and body in tip-top condition, so follow her for all your #fitspo needs.

Dee Hsu

If we were to guess actress-host Dee's favourite thing to do, we would say that she loves taking selfies. This is evident from her Facebook account, which is filled with close-ups of her face as well as #wefies with her family.

From brisk walking shots with her hubby, Mike Hsu to the live streams featuring her interacting with her three daughters, Dee (more affectionately known as Xiao S) isn't afraid to go bare-faced in front of the camera lenses.

Kate Pang

We all know that in order to flush out toxins from our body, it's important to work out and pamper your skin with masks ever so often.

But if you need a little more motivation, turn to television host Kate. Between her hosting jobs and taking care of her kids (Aden and Avery Chen), Kate unwinds by hitting the yoga studio.

She also frequently shares her beauty secrets with her Instagram followers. Her current fave? This brightening wash-off mask from The Body Shop, which you can see in action via her beauty tutorial here.

Tong Bing Yu

PHOTO: Instagram/tongbingyu

Smooth, radiant and virtually poreless: Actress Bing Yu checks all of our skincare goals and honestly, we're pretty jealous.

Thankfully, one of the Star Awards 2017's Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes has always been open to sharing her skincare secrets. So if you want to know how to get glowing skin like her, check out her Instagram.

Get Bing Yu's glow

PHOTO: L'Occitane

Envious of her glowing skin?

Make your way to the nearest L'Occitane store now and get your hands on a bottle of the Divine Youth Oil (if you can't be bothered to get out of your pad, you can also have it delivered to you).

Powered by organic Immortelle flowers, this anti-ageing facial oil boasts glow-giving and age-defying properties that promise to imbue you with a crease- and spot-free complexion.

Divine Youth Oil, $178 by L'Occitane

Paige Chua

Thanks to social media, we can all learn some beauty tips and tricks from our favourite celebrities.

Mightiest Mother-in-Law actress Paige - who's also the newly minted face of Hada Labo - recently shared some of her favourite beauty must-haves that help to combat signs of ageing (think frustrating fine lines and wrinkles).

This is Paige's secret weapon

PHOTO: Hada Labo

If you've been unhappy because all you see are fine lines staring back at you whenever you look into the mirror, it's time to summon help from Hada Labo's new Anti-Wrinkle Care Cream.

Its Elasgrow Complex, the star ingredient in this anti-ageing range, promises to iron out lines on the forehead, under the eyes and around the mouth, so that your frowns will now be turned into smiles.

Hada Labo Anti-Wrinkle Care Cream, $41.90

Top tip from Larry Yeo

So, how can we get comfortable with our skin and ensure that it looks good even without makeup? Renowned makeup artist Larry (@larryyeo) advises us to go easy on the moisturisers and stop following social media trends blindly.

"Avoid overloading your face with moisturisers and foundations that are all over Instagram," says Larry. "Your face isn't a buffet table where you want to load on as many things as possible."

"So apply your moisturiser only on dry areas, because too much of it can cause your pores to clog up, especially in our hot and humid weather. I use Clinique's Moisture Surge Hydrating Supercharged Concentrate on my face because it gives my skin just enough moisture without leaving behind any greasy feeling."

Top tip from Cheryl Chio

To get problem-free skin, our blogger-friend Cheryl (@beautifulbuns_sg) emphasises that we should always remove our makeup thoroughly at the end of the day.

Besides that, Cheryl says: "I make sure that I drink sufficient water and citrus juices. I also avoid coffee and keep my alcohol intake low, as well as try to get enough sleep and think positively."

"To quote Roald Dahl, 'If a person has ugly thoughts, it begins to show on the face…but if you have good thoughts it will shine out of your face like sunbeams and you will always look lovely,'" adds Cheryl. Duly noted!

This article was first published in Her World Online.