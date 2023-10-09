No more excuses: 24-hour gyms in Singapore to fit any schedule

Fitness addict but can’t seem to find the time? Or just want to workout without the judgmental eyes of the gym bros? In recent news, 24-hour gyms have become a huge relief for folks with busy schedules and perhaps even slight social anxiety — trust us, we get it.

Say goodbye to the limitations of traditional gyms; and welcome fitness that works for you, no matter when the clock strikes. Here’s our guide to the best 24-Hour gyms in Singapore!

Gymm Boxx

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cxemz3MPFWK/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Since its humble beginnings in 2010, GYMMBOXX has evolved into one of Singapore’s go-to affordable premium gym brand, making fitness accessible. With their 24-hour access to a total of nine gyms across the island, and top-notch equipment, the gym ensures that fitness fits into your schedule, and not the other way around.

The cherry on top is the transparent pricing, as well as the availability of personalized training and body composition analyzer to track your progress and achieve your goals. For companies that are looking to keep their employees in top shape, corporate memberships are also available. Rates start from S$65 per month.

Gymm Boxx has various locations throughout Singapore. Find out more on their website.

Anytime Fitness

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cx4vVk7y-75/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Anytime Fitness has now basically become a household name, thanks its over 90 gyms in Singapore and another 5000 worldwide. Here, fitness meets flexibility. Amongst its state-of the-art equipment, Anytime Fitness is also known for its specialized classes, group trainings and wellness programs including yoga, aerobics, and HIIT.

Not to forget their convenient amenities, including private showers, to make your fitness journey as comfortable as possible. Plus, with your membership, you can work out at over 4,000 locations worldwide, any time you please. Rates subject to change according to location of the club and current promotions/offers.

Anytime Fitness has various locations throughout Singapore. Find out more on their website.

The Loft Gym

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CTQvSzuL5SX/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

If this aesthetic gym is not on your radar, we recommend you hop on the rave surrounding this homey gym. Why choose The Loft Gym? Well, for starters, you get 24/7 access, allowing you to hit the gym whenever it suits you.

The boutique two-storey gym, connected via a spiral case, is donned with premium state-of-the-art equipment and the added bonus of training under the guidance of expert fitness trainers.

In addition, The gym takes cleanliness seriously, with gleaming workout stations and regularly sanitized equipment. Nonetheless, the gym won’t break the bank either — they offer affordable monthly membership plans suitable for everyone. Rates start from S$109 per month.

The Loft Gym is located at 141 Middle Road, GSM Building, Level 1, Singapore 188976. Find out more on their website.

Platinum Fitness

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CwCuQm4SWbs/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

With three prime locations and a commitment to offering top-notch equipment, services, and flexibility, Platinum Fitness ensures an unparalleled gym experience in the heart of Singapore.

Their luxurious, clean facilities and premium MATRIX equipment are designed to help you achieve your fitness goals with ease. The gym also offers tailored corporate packages to provide 24/7 gym access as an employee perk or resident discount.

For those seeking a sense of community, Platinum Fitness Robertson Quay presents dynamic small group workouts led by expert instructors, offering a variety of specialized classes, including boxing and rebounding.

Plus, students can enjoy unlimited access for just $77 a month, and members benefit from exclusive discounts at popular retailers like Poke Theory, Nandos, Publico Ristorante, and PAUL. Rates subject to change according to location of the club and current promotions/offers.

Platinum Fitness has various locations throughout Singapore. Find out more on their website.

MSFIT Gym

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CsJcd52Lk82/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

At MSFIT GYM empowerment meets fitness in a 24-hour all-women’s haven. Here, the gym offers a supportive and comfortable environment fostering a community of strong, like-minded women.

Enjoy a plethora of amenities, from a rooftop pool to complimentary coffee, alongside world-class equipment from Life Fitness, Hammer-Strength, Torque, and more. Group classes, personal training, and holistic health approaches cater to your diverse fitness needs, all led by certified female trainers.

MSFIT even goes the extra mile by offering house calls, ensuring fitness is accessible anytime, anywhere. Whether you’re into HIIT, yoga, combat boxing, or Salsation, MSFIT GYM has got your fitness journey covered. Rates start from S$99.

MSFIT Gym has various locations throughout Singapore. Find out more on their website.

THE GYM

THE GYM offers a unique fitness experience with 24-hour access, designed to cater to all your fitness needs. Its open-plan layout seamlessly integrates various training options, making it an ideal place for toning, weight loss, strength building, and stamina enhancement, all at an affordable price.

The gym is thoughtfully divided into specialised zones for cardio, free weights, functional training, and more, ensuring you have quick and easy access to a wide range of equipment without waiting. Additionally, THE GYM provides top-of-the-line exercise equipment. For those seeking personalised guidance, certified personal trainers are available to create tailored fitness programs too.

Whether you’re looking to boost your cardio, enhance overall fitness, or build strength, THE GYM has you covered. And if you’re interested in yoga, you can join special classes taught by Nani Richards, including Hatha Yoga, Yin Yoga, Wheel Yoga, Power Yoga, Yoga for beginners, and Vinyasa. Rates start from S$171 per month.

THE GYM is located at 42 East Coast Road #01-01 MODA, Singapore 428762. Find out more on their website.

ALSO READ: Cheap gyms in Singapore: 10 gym memberships under $100/month (September 2023)

This article was first published in City Nomads.