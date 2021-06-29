No more FOMO: Take a trip to the Sahara with up to 4 friends at this home-based lounge

Even though the dine-in restrictions have been lifted, we can still only eat out in groups of two.

If you're the sad third friend who is feeling FOMO (fear of missing out), we have some good news for you — this spot in the East called The Sundowner has themed lounges where you can chill in groups of five.

Yes, it's allowed. Under the prevailing health guidelines, home-based businesses (HBBs) such as The Sundowner are allowed to operate as long as they adhere to the prevailing safe management measures. This means that under Phase 3 (Heightened Alert), each HBB is allowed up to five unique visitors a day.

While the venue isn't new — they opened in November last year as an urban rooftop farm cum lounge — their new desert bar concept, The Nomad's Tent, was launched on June 21, just after the dine-in restrictions were lifted.

Inspired by Ksar Ghilane, a Tunisian oasis, The Nomad's Tent's floors are covered with real sand. The space is also tastefully decorated with a relaxing water feature and other themed items to add to the Middle-Eastern vibes.

If you don't want to feel sand between your toes, you can always opt for their original Rooftop Lounge, which overlooks the bars of Siglap.

This airy rooftop is reminiscent of an Australian vineyard — perfect for people who miss the land Down Under.

Enjoy a movie night or just lounge around

Both of the venues are available for bookings for movie screenings. Each slot lasts from 7.30pm to midnight and costs $500 flat (which works out to $100 per person if you've got a group of five). The price is inclusive of 10 drinks and you can extend your stay at the rate of $120 per hour.

Amenities offered include a movie screen, projector, sound system and Wi-Fi so you can conveniently stream any show of your choice.

Food will not be provided so you'll have to bring your own. But there's also a BBQ pit available so you can choose to bring your own ingredients to grill.

If you don't plan on using the movie facilities, both lounges are also available for 90-minute slots at just $50 per adult and $30 per youth aged six to 17. Kids will get to enter for free.

This arrangement comes with two cocktails for each adult and two non-alcoholic drinks for each youth or child.

Cocktail classes and other activities

Alternatively, you can consider attending one of their cocktail classes, which are available on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

During the 90-minute long session, you'll learn the basics of mixology.

Each session costs $95 per adult and can accommodate four pax.

That's not all — The Sundowner offers a range of other activities like organic farming classes, pizza-making and even terrarium workshops. For more information, you can check out their website.

But do note that it's best to chope your slots early as The Sundowners only accepts one booking per day to adhere to Covid-19 safe distancing guidelines.

A venture birthed from past travel experiences

While many businesses are struggling to stay afloat due to the impact of Covid-19, founder Clarence Chua tells AsiaOne that The Sundowner was opened specifically due to the impact of Covid-19.

"Both [The Nomad's Tent and rooftop lounge] are 'Covid-19 businesses', to give patrons something new and fun to do while we can't travel," says Clarence.

Sticking to the theme, the brand's name also takes inspiration from Clarence's personal experiences and travels with his wife, Candice, who also helps to runs the establishment full-time.

"A 'sundowner' is a drink while you watch the sun set below the horizon, and we had many on the safari during our honeymoon in Kenya," he explains.

The desert theme for The Nomad's tent is another idea that was based off his travels to the Sahara in Tunisia and Namib Desert in Namibia, and the pair wanted to recreate the experience here in Singapore.

Address: 705A East Coast Road, Singapore 459062

Bookings: 9188 8132 (WhatsApp)

melissateo@asiaone.com