'No one sees the struggles we go through': Bridal gown maker shares business woes amid postponed weddings due to Covid-19

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected many businesses and industries, with the food and beverage, hospitality and tourism often coming to mind.

Local bespoke gown maker Caramel & Co recently shed light on how those in the wedding industry are also facing difficulties with their business by offering an insight into how her company has been affected.

Owner Mel Chen wrote on social media yesterday (July 23): "Weddings are postponed (a large portion of our cash flow is affected by this), downsized and new enquiries are coming in slow."

She went on to say that she understands that times are difficult and with people may be looking for cheaper and quicker alternatives as they tighten their belts.

"We cannot offer this option because we value our crafts, the time, skills and efforts my staff and I put into making the gowns," she elaborated.

She has tried her best to not let go of any of her staff as "some of them really need this job". She also said that she has personally taken a 50 per cent pay cut.

"Some nights I think to myself since little people appreciate what we do plus our efforts of trying to change the mindset of Singaporeans in getting them to appreciate quality over quantity is futile, I might as well let my business go," she shared.

However, she said that she is persevering with her 11-year-old business for now, thanks to her team and "supportive brides", and would keep her business going for as long as possible, with tweaks to her business model. She currently doesn't plan to take on orders for weddings after June 2021.

She later updated on Instagram Stories today (July 24) that since she shared her initial post, she has received "so much love and encouragement" and some of her brides have also offered to settle the balance on the gowns that they have ordered first.

PHOTO: Instagram Stories/caramelcompany

"As much as I am ready to let go of Caramel & Co., I have my existing brides to keep my going. Moving forward may be different, but my team and I will still be 100 per cent committed to making sure we give them the best we can," she wrote.

Caramel & Co is not the only affect wedding vendor. In May, wedding planning and styling company, Styled Story, announced on social media that they were ceasing operations after six years.

While the pandemic was not cited as the reason, prior to this post, there was little posted on their social media to suggest that they might close.

Other local wedding vendors, like stylists Med Karlek Inc, have pivoted their business to offer styling, photography and planning services for smaller, home-based weddings, given the restrictions in the number of guests one can have at their wedding.

PHOTO: Instagram Stories/medkarlekinc

The effect on the wedding industry is not unique to Singapore. The New York Times reported that in the US, worried wedding vendors have been applying for financial assistance, calculating how long their businesses can last, and grappling with how weddings in general will change thanks to the pandemic.

