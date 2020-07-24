'No one sees the struggles we go through': Bridal gown maker shares business woes amid postponed weddings due to Covid-19

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected many businesses and industries, with the food and beverage, hospitality and tourism often coming to mind.
Local bespoke gown maker Caramel & Co recently shed light on how those in the wedding industry are also facing difficulties with their business by offering an insight into how her company has been affected.
Owner Mel Chen wrote on social media yesterday (July 23): "Weddings are postponed (a large portion of our cash flow is affected by this), downsized and new enquiries are coming in slow."
Sorry for the radio silence, covid 19 has hit us bad and I don’t know if this is something I should share ( disclaimer for a long post ahead). It has been a difficult time for most businesses during this pandemic and since painting a rosy picture of the business and pride is not going to help make it better, I might as well let you have an insight of how it has affected my business. This virus has affected the wedding industry just like the tourism industry but no one sees the struggle we go through, weddings are postponed ( a large portion of our cash flow is affected by this), downsized and new enquiries are coming in slow because I understand weddings are hard to plan these days. Times are difficult, so people are tightening their pockets, they start looking for cheap and quick alternatives and we cannot offer this option because we value our crafts, the time, skills and efforts my staff and I put in to making the gowns. I took a 50% pay cut, so I am able to pay my staff because some of them really need this job and letting go of anyone is the last resort, this is a struggle only small business owners know. Some nights I think to myself, since little people appreciate what we do plus our efforts of trying to change the mindset of Singaporeans in getting them to appreciate quality over quantity is futile, I might as well let my business go, but what kept me going is the wonderful team as well as my supportive brides. I will try to keep it going as much as possible and making changes to our business model to work in this situation(to be revealed soon, stay tuned). I will make sure we deliver all our existing orders, this is my commitment to our existing brides, so do not worry. As of now, we will not be taking any new design orders for weddings after June 2021 until we getting things sorted. For the fellow vendors who have reached out for new collabs, this is the very reason why I can’t commit to you all, I hope you understand. Always believe that something wonderful is about to happen. The wall and reminder that keeps me fighting!
She went on to say that she understands that times are difficult and with people may be looking for cheaper and quicker alternatives as they tighten their belts.
"We cannot offer this option because we value our crafts, the time, skills and efforts my staff and I put into making the gowns," she elaborated.
She has tried her best to not let go of any of her staff as "some of them really need this job". She also said that she has personally taken a 50 per cent pay cut.
"Some nights I think to myself since little people appreciate what we do plus our efforts of trying to change the mindset of Singaporeans in getting them to appreciate quality over quantity is futile, I might as well let my business go," she shared.
However, she said that she is persevering with her 11-year-old business for now, thanks to her team and "supportive brides", and would keep her business going for as long as possible, with tweaks to her business model. She currently doesn't plan to take on orders for weddings after June 2021.
She later updated on Instagram Stories today (July 24) that since she shared her initial post, she has received "so much love and encouragement" and some of her brides have also offered to settle the balance on the gowns that they have ordered first.
PHOTO: Instagram Stories/caramelcompany
"As much as I am ready to let go of Caramel & Co., I have my existing brides to keep my going. Moving forward may be different, but my team and I will still be 100 per cent committed to making sure we give them the best we can," she wrote.
Caramel & Co is not the only affect wedding vendor. In May, wedding planning and styling company, Styled Story, announced on social media that they were ceasing operations after six years.
It’s Styled Story’s 500th post, but alas, also our last. I’m taking this opportunity to announce that we will be ceasing our operation and will not be taking on anymore styling projects moving forward. . We are not gonna be all melancholic as IT HAS BEEN A GOOD 6 YEARS! . We started off as a tiny rental business with a small but curated selection of European vintage props. With baby steps, we began to dabble a little in wedding styling and eventually garnered enough guts and confidence, over the years, to design and style pretty venues and event spaces on a bigger scale for our couples and corporate clients. It was fun and I wouldn’t give anything to have that experience. We thank everyone who has crossed path with us in the past 6 years - our vendors-turned-friends, our lil’ interns (some are not so small anymore), and of course our lovely clients who have given us your trust all this while - THANK YOU 😘 SO, to complete our Instagram feed proper, I have kept our 500th post for this announcement, with a beautiful BTS shot of the last project we did, right before the damn Circuit Breaker took place.. Also, if you are into vintage home decor or would just like to have a little piece of vintage trinket, do keep a look out on our IG story as we will be holding a warehouse sale after CB. We are not sure what will happen after 1/6 actually or if we can even have a warehouse sale, BUT we will work something out! If you know of any friends who love vintage, please do share and tag them in this post ❤️ Stay safe till then! ❤️ . (Damn, come to think of it, I might still do a 501 post to announce the warehouse sale but ok whatever)
While the pandemic was not cited as the reason, prior to this post, there was little posted on their social media to suggest that they might close.
Other local wedding vendors, like stylists Med Karlek Inc, have pivoted their business to offer styling, photography and planning services for smaller, home-based weddings, given the restrictions in the number of guests one can have at their wedding.
PHOTO: Instagram Stories/medkarlekinc
The effect on the wedding industry is not unique to Singapore. The New York Times reported that in the US, worried wedding vendors have been applying for financial assistance, calculating how long their businesses can last, and grappling with how weddings in general will change thanks to the pandemic.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.
