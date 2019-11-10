No panties please: Why women who go commando at the gym never look back

Read also

But when presented with the choice that causes visible panty lines against spandex or picking wedgies out of our butt cracks, many women skip the hassle and just go without.

For those worried about painful urinary tract infections or yeast infections, we're here to say that there's nothing inherently wrong or unsanitary about Team No Panty.

Though underwear does provide a second layer of protection from bacteria, you don't necessarily need it, according to numerous ob-gyns online.

"Yeast thrives in moist environments (and) after a sweaty workout, the underwear ends up wet, and the pants end up wet.

"In that case, going commando doesn't increase or decrease your chances of getting a yeast infection," said Raquel Dardik, M.D., an ob-gyn consulted by health and wellness publication Greatist.

Moreover, bladder infections are unaffected by the amount of clothing one wears, because the urethra (not panties), protects against them, she added.

BENEFITS OF FREEING THE VAJAYJAY

Coming from people who have been through the internal struggle, taking the plunge to go commando is similar to eating durians — you either hate it or love it. If you're the latter, you'll never go back.