No panties please: Why women who go commando at the gym never look back

It's no question that when it comes to the torture device known popularly as a bra, it's a necessary evil when it comes to physical activity and changing into a sports bra is as essential as swapping out your high-heels for trainers.
Down under there's a little more contention, and based on some highly invigorated water cooler talk, women are either surprised working out without panties is a thing, or they're already doing it themselves.
Out of 15 females asked in the AsiaOne office, only three choose to exercise in leggings sans panties (when they're not on their periods) but it may be a more common phenomenon elsewhere than you think.
On the Internet, fitness influencers such as Whitney Simmons have confessed to working out without underwear when asked by fans how she keeps her derriere lines-free.
If you're interested in ditching your drawers in the gym, here's what you'll need to know. Don't worry, I'll keep it brief 😏.
NO PANTIES? NO PROBLEM
Common apprehensions for Team Panty include stains from hygiene concerns like bacteria and vaginal discharge, that unsightly crotch cleavage (aka a camel toe), and a feeling of nakedness because we're so conditioned to wearing our drawers that we'd feel bare without them.
But when presented with the choice that causes visible panty lines against spandex or picking wedgies out of our butt cracks, many women skip the hassle and just go without.
For those worried about painful urinary tract infections or yeast infections, we're here to say that there's nothing inherently wrong or unsanitary about Team No Panty.
Though underwear does provide a second layer of protection from bacteria, you don't necessarily need it, according to numerous ob-gyns online.
"Yeast thrives in moist environments (and) after a sweaty workout, the underwear ends up wet, and the pants end up wet.
"In that case, going commando doesn't increase or decrease your chances of getting a yeast infection," said Raquel Dardik, M.D., an ob-gyn consulted by health and wellness publication Greatist.
Moreover, bladder infections are unaffected by the amount of clothing one wears, because the urethra (not panties), protects against them, she added.
BENEFITS OF FREEING THE VAJAYJAY
Coming from people who have been through the internal struggle, taking the plunge to go commando is similar to eating durians — you either hate it or love it. If you're the latter, you'll never go back.
Advocates of freeing the vajayjay point to benefits like extra productivity during workout sessions because there's no bunching, scrunching or having to worry about underwear riding up.
In addition to a certain freeing feeling that comes with not wearing an additional layer, it's also one less piece of laundry to do, and you're kept a wee bit cooler during your exercise.
With regards to the dreaded VPL (visible panty lines) plaguing women all around the world, one colleague even shared that she actually feels more exposed wearing underwear than without, because some leggings are that tight.
Additional benefits include less chafing, a sense of more mobility and flexibility — helpful for those downward dogs during yoga sessions.
SAYING BYE-BYE TO BIKINI BOTTOMS? CONSIDER THESE FIRST
Bottom line? Going commando boils down to individual preference and the intensity of your workout.
Don't knock it until you try it, but if you do, the most important thing to remember is to get out of sweaty clothes immediately after your workout and to wash your leggings after every wear.
That's because giving underwear a miss means your hoo-haa is in direct contact with your pants, meaning your workout gear will collect bacteria faster so don't even think about re-wearing it even if you can get past the odour from all that sweat.
Also, the key to avoiding (or at least minimising) the appearance of a camel toe is to choose your leggings material wisely.
The thicker the workout wear, the better, which is why many fitness influencers are doing the "squat-proof" test to see if leggings are thin enough that they become see-through when squatting.
At the same time, you'll want to make sure your pants are made out of breathable material that's sweat-wicking, and some athletic-wear brands may even offer leggings with built-in briefs.