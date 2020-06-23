No passport needed: Travel the world in your HDB flat

Phase 2 is upon us. Unfortunately for wanderlusters everywhere, travelling is still not an option yet. But what if you could visit your favourite destinations from the comfort of your own home?

From the highest moutaineous peaks to the thrill of the Australian Outback, teleport yourself around the world with these breathtaking and immersive virtual tours.

Louvre Museum, Paris

What: Situated in Paris, France, the largest art museum in the world might have shuttered its doors. Thankfully, its exhibits are still open virtually. Marvel at artefacts from the Pharaonic period at the Egyptian Antiquities exhibit, see the famous high vaulted and painted ceilings of the Gallerie d'Apollon, view the remains of the Louvre's moat or go on an educational journey to learn about the Renaissance period. How: Online tours are available on the Louvre's official website. Mount Everest, Nepal

What: Explore Mt. Everest's south base camp in Nepal, at an altitude of 5,380 metres, with interactive 360-degree views of snowy peaks and colourful prayer flags. With the help of an interactive map powered by Google Earth and a 3D rotating viewer, you can gaze at the 8,848-metre summit, plus other Himalayan peaks stretching west into Pakistan and east to Bhutan. How: Click on the Google Maps link here.