No plates? No problem: Thai eatery serves food to customers on plastic stool, big pan and more

One would think that an eatery would not be able to function without crockery like bowls and plates.

If not, what would they serve the food to you on?

This restaurant in Chanthaburi, Thailand, is here to prove that it's actually possible.

On April 20, TikTok user Narinmangpor uploaded a video sharing her experience at the establishment, which specialises in basil pork rice.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@narinmangpor/video/7359833249566166280[/embed]

She had visited it with three hungry friends.

After placing their order, the group was surprised to see the first dish arrive served on a red stool that had been flipped upside down.

It was a funny sight to behold, and what's even more amusing was that the server had a pretty serious expression plastered on her face — as if there was nothing odd about this at all.

Upon receiving the dish, the stunned group burst into laughter, while the man who ordered the food tried to figure out how he was going to eat it.

This included him sticking his head between the gaps of the stool.

He eventually decided to enjoy his meal by putting his fork and spoon through the two gaps at the sides of the stool.

The next dish was served in something just as hilarious — a massive metal pan that was bigger than the diner's heads.

And the final dish was presented in a huge, white plastic container.

This was so massive that one couldn't even guess what the diner had ordered.

The TikTok user herself got her food served in something more ordinary but still odd — a larger-than-usual white bowl.

Throughout the meal, the friends couldn't help but giggle. But who could blame them?

Amused netizens flooded the comments section with remarks.

One commented that the dish served on a chair was "wild".

Another said that this is what happens when an eatery runs out of plates.

There was even one who said that the restaurant owner must be "bored".

A netizen also pointed out one of the servers' very serious expression when she served the food.

Who needs plates?

This Thai restaurant isn't the only place in the world that enjoys serving their food on odd items.

In a Reddit thread called r/WeWantPlates, netizens share some of the bizarre ways that their food has been presented to them.

Among the many examples, one had theirs served in a cute mini trolley.

Another netizen received something less appetising — poop-shaped food served in little toilet bowls.

The restaurant, which is called Modern Toilet Restaurant in Taiwan, even went all out and had seats that look like actual toilet bowls.

In what looks like a fine dining establishment, one diner also had their food served to them on top of a block of cork.

