No room for a Christmas tree? Order these festive wreaths and arrangements instead

Diane Lam
Wonderwall.sg
PHOTO: Instagram/wonderland_botanicals, Instagram/charlottepuxleyflowers
We might not have snow in Singapore, but you know it's the festive season when florists start selling Christmas wreaths. Here's where to get one of your own:

Charlotte Puxley

Charlotte Puxley's holiday arrangements are as lush as ever - we can't get enough of this handmade wreath, will fill your house with a wonderful, foresty aroma. 

From $145 onward, available with golden or nude trim as well. Order here

Wonderland Botanicals

Wonderland Botanicals, a flower subscription service, has made its Christmas arrangements available for a one-off or recurring purchase for the holiday season. This arrangement, featuring the candy cane-coloured Amaryllis Charisma, would look stunning next to a platter of Christmas ham!

Vase arrangements are available in various sizes for a one-off purchase, or within a subscription, starting at $85 a week. See the full collection here 

Eufloria 

No red and green here, but the snowy white preserved florals make us feel like we're celebrating Christmas abroad. Customise the gold hoop with your favourite word or phrase, or even your family's surname. 

$100, order here 

Floral Magic

If you're dreaming of an autumnal Christmas more than a white Christmas, then this rustic wreath is for you. 

Made of natural and preserved materials, available in burnt orange and creamy yellow for $120 (not including delivery). Order here

Floral Mikelle

This "bleu-tiful" Christmas wreath combines a spring palette with evergreen cryptomeria foliage. (There's also a pink version if you'd prefer a more romantic option.)

Available in two sizes, starting at $65. Order here

Floral Mikelle also offers more traditional arrangements, like this festive holly bouquet. 

Jolly Jamboree, starting at $150, inclusive of vase. Order here

Floraison Studio

Floraison Studio's Pixie Wreath, which is made of preserved flowers and dried foliage, has a charmingly untamed quality about it. 

$119, inclusive of free delivery. Order here

The Enchanted Tree

Whether you're looking to adorn a Christmas tree or your tiny WFH setup, The Enchanted Tree has got your covered. Their mini wreaths are available in 3 colours and with prices starting at just $45, are some of the more affordable options on this list. 

See the full collection and order here

Ivory and Dust

Nothing says "Christmas magic" like a chance encounter under a sprig of misteltoe. Order yours today, with customised lettering to boot. 

Inquire for pricing and DM to order

