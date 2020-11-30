No room for a Christmas tree? Order these festive wreaths and arrangements instead

Charlotte Puxley
Charlotte Puxley's holiday arrangements are as lush as ever - we can't get enough of this handmade wreath, will fill your house with a wonderful, foresty aroma.
From $145 onward, available with golden or nude trim as well. Order here
Wonderland Botanicals
Wonderland Botanicals, a flower subscription service, has made its Christmas arrangements available for a one-off or recurring purchase for the holiday season. This arrangement, featuring the candy cane-coloured Amaryllis Charisma, would look stunning next to a platter of Christmas ham!
Vase arrangements are available in various sizes for a one-off purchase, or within a subscription, starting at $85 a week. See the full collection here
Eufloria
No red and green here, but the snowy white preserved florals make us feel like we're celebrating Christmas abroad. Customise the gold hoop with your favourite word or phrase, or even your family's surname.
$100, order here
Floral Magic
If you're dreaming of an autumnal Christmas more than a white Christmas, then this rustic wreath is for you.
Made of natural and preserved materials, available in burnt orange and creamy yellow for $120 (not including delivery). Order here.
Floral Mikelle
This "bleu-tiful" Christmas wreath combines a spring palette with evergreen cryptomeria foliage. (There's also a pink version if you'd prefer a more romantic option.)
Available in two sizes, starting at $65. Order here
Floral Mikelle also offers more traditional arrangements, like this festive holly bouquet.
Jolly Jamboree, starting at $150, inclusive of vase. Order here
Floraison Studio
Floraison Studio's Pixie Wreath, which is made of preserved flowers and dried foliage, has a charmingly untamed quality about it.
$119, inclusive of free delivery. Order here
The Enchanted Tree
Whether you're looking to adorn a Christmas tree or your tiny WFH setup, The Enchanted Tree has got your covered. Their mini wreaths are available in 3 colours and with prices starting at just $45, are some of the more affordable options on this list.
See the full collection and order here
This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.