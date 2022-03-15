No takers for $1m recipe; owners of China Street Fritters to continue running stall despite health concerns

Those who frequent Maxwell Food Centre may be familiar with China Street Fritters, a stall that is well-known for its traditional ngoh hiang (meat and vegetable roll wrapped in beancurd skin).

The stall's also famous for another reason — attempting to sell its 80-year-old brand and recipe for a hefty $1 million.

It's been over a year since they've made that announcement, but there have been no takers. So, second-generation owners, Huang Kok Hua, 65, and Huang Kok Rong, 66, have decided to continue running the stall.

However, due to their age and deteriorating health, China Street Fritters will shift to a four-day workweek and open for shorter hours from April 1.

One health concern Kok Hua has is varicose veins, which is a result of standing too much, he told Lianhe Zaobao on March 13.

"I underwent an operation for the condition seven years ago and while it is not a serious problem now, I have been sleeping less than six hours a day for many years and I'm exhausted," he shared.

His 79-year-old sister also retired from the family business last year due to her age.

Kok Hua himself was originally set on retiring this month, but many of his loyal customers had dissuaded him from doing so.

Feeling that it "would be a pity" to not pass on the legacy, the brothers are still on the hunt for a suitable candidate.

"We have been looking for a successor, but because of the pandemic, many people are afraid of joining the food industry," he explained.

In hopes of enticing more people, they've even lowered the asking price to $800,000, Kok Hua told 8days.sg in an interview.

“We are willing to lower the price further if [the buyer has] genuine interest and passion," he said.

"The $1 million is just a figure. What’s most important is that [the person we’re selling it to] has the passion to continue our legacy, so that the next generation can continue to enjoy our food.”

They have had a few offers, but as of now, all of these have fallen through.

China Street Fritters is at #01-64 Maxwell Food Centre, 1 Kadayanallur St, Singapore 069184

