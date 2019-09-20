No time for a full reno? Try these 4 cheap and quick home upgrades instead

PHOTO: Unsplash
Anastassia Evlanova
ValueChampion

Considering how busy our lives are, it can be difficult to juggle what we have to do and what we want to do.

Most of the time, home renovations fall in the latter category.

Furthermore, full renovations are expensive and may not be an option for everybody.

However, you don't have to redo your entire flat to freshen up your interiors.

Below, we break down the cost of 4 small but noticeable home upgrades you can do if you are strapped for cash and time.

SWAP OUT BATHROOM FIXTURES

PHOTO: ValueChampion

If you don't have time for a full bathroom renovation, you can consider upgrading your toilet, sink or faucets.

It is a fairly affordable renovation and can be typically done in a day.

However, the results can be quite drastic, even with something as small as changing an outdated faucet. You will most likely have to hire someone to install your new toilet or sink, since this requires advanced plumbing knowledge and set-ups.

On the other hand, you will be able to swap out smaller fixtures like faucets, toilet paper holders, showerheads and towel racks yourself.

UPDATE YOUR LIGHTING

PHOTO: ValueChampion

Unless you have recessed lights that are hard to swap, changing your light fixtures can be something to consider that's fairly affordable and can change the entire vibe of a room.

You can mix and match styles such as installing a classical chandelier in a contemporary room or opt for a contemporary light fixture to spruce up a classical styled room.

You may have to bring in an electrician if you are thinking of switching from one type of light fixture for another (for instance, changing ceiling lamps to track lights) or if you have no prior experience in DIY home improvements.

However, even if you hire an electrician, prices are not unreasonable. The average cost of an electrician installing a chandelier ranges between $120 to $140 and a ceiling fan costs between $150-$160.

PAINTING YOUR WALLS

PHOTO: ValueChampion

Sometimes adding (or removing) some colour can change the entire atmosphere of a room.

If you aren't looking to make any structural or furniture changes, you can consider painting your walls a different colour. You have several avenues with this option.

For really time-strapped homeowners, a simple accent wall can be enough to change the look of a room.

Some currently trending options are dark shades and bright colors like red. If you have more time, you can consider painting the entire room a new colour.

Bright, light colors work well for small spaces, whereas larger rooms with a lot of light can get away with bold colors such as deep blues, reds and greens.

Re-painting a room is also one of the cheapest home improvements you can do. A litre of paint costs an average of $22, so you can change the look of a room for under $100.

SWITCH OUT CABINET HARDWARE 

If you are looking to change up the look of your kitchen, you can start by doing something as simple as swapping out the hardware on your cabinets.

This is a very simple and easy to do DIY project that can help modernise the look of outdated kitchens.

This can also be a good idea if you don't have hardware like knobs or pulls on your kitchen cabinets and you want to create a more unique look.

Prices range from $3-$4 for low-end cabinet pulls to upwards of $20 for high quality, on-trend versions from stores such as Excel Hardware.

While it is a relatively affordable home improvement, you should be careful not to underestimate the total cost.

While a single drawer pull that costs $15 may seem reasonable at first, your total cost can end up $300 to fully outfit a small kitchen with 12 cabinets.

EVEN SMALL CHANGES MAKE BIG IMPACTS 

There are a myriad of things you can do to freshen up your living space without opting for a full renovation.

In fact, sometimes, a small change like a new wall colour or a new showerhead can make a space feel almost new.

One thing to keep in mind even with small changes is to know the limits of your abilities to prevent accidents or damage.

This is especially true with changing ceiling lights or plumbing, as damage can result in costly repairs that most likely won't be covered by your home insurance.

In these cases, it's more prudent to spend a little bit more and get professional help than to try a novice DIY attempt.

This article was first published in ValueChampion.

More about
Home works

TRENDING

Taxi driver caused fatal accident after blacking out when tumour in his liver ruptured
Taxi driver caused fatal accident after blacking out when tumour in his liver ruptured
Chris Hemsworth is in Singapore and he&#039;s taking selfies with all his fans
Chris Hemsworth is in Singapore and he's taking selfies with all his fans
Whatever happened to Maggie Cheung, icon of Hong Kong cinema?
Whatever happened to Maggie Cheung, icon of Hong Kong cinema?
Asia least prepared against ageing, automation threats as Singapore leads in region: Study
Asia least prepared against ageing, automation threats as Singapore leads in region: Study
Jolin Tsai nearly bares all at birthday bash
Jolin Tsai nearly bares all at birthday bash
&#039;I felt the impulse to drown myself&#039; after 2010 scandal, says Jesseca Liu&#039;s ex Fan Chih-wei
'I felt the impulse to drown myself' after 2010 scandal, says Jesseca Liu's ex Fan Chih-wei
6 ways to save electricity in Singapore with the air conditioner on
6 ways to save electricity in Singapore with the air conditioner on
Rain and Kim Tae Hee welcome another &#039;little princess&#039;
Rain and Kim Tae Hee welcome another 'little princess'
Bad taste: Michelin-starred restaurant Iggy&#039;s gets called out for questionable innuendo on Instagram
Bad taste: Michelin-starred restaurant Iggy's gets called out for questionable innuendo on Instagram
74-year-old woman in India hospitalised after giving birth to twins, husband suffers heart attack
74-year-old woman in India hospitalised after giving birth to twins, husband suffers heart attack
Weekend planner Sept 21-22: Downtown East&#039;s new karaoke outlet with 15 themed rooms, F1 Grand Prix&#039;s return &amp; other fun activities
50% off Downtown East's new karaoke outlet with 15 themed rooms, F1 Grand Prix's return & other fun activities this weekend
Gear up with our survival guide to queueing up for the new iPhone 11
Gear up with our survival guide to queueing up for the new iPhone 11

LIFESTYLE

Can surgical masks be worn on both sides, and which side guards against the haze?
Can surgical masks be worn on both sides, and which side guards against the haze?
Ask a doctor: Can contact lenses get lost in my eyes?
Ask a doctor: Can contact lenses get lost in my eyes?
5 common mistakes of first-time HDB home-buyers in Singapore
5 common mistakes of first-time HDB home-buyers in Singapore
2,700 free Hershey’s McFlurries up for grabs &amp; other deals this week
2,700 free Hershey’s McFlurries up for grabs & other deals this week

Home Works

How much is a 3-, 4- and 5-room HDB flat renovation in 2019?
How much is a 3-, 4- and 5-room HDB flat renovation in 2019?
No time for a full reno? Try these 4 cheap and quick home upgrades instead
No time for a full reno? Try these 4 cheap and quick home upgrades instead
How to keep your home clean and fresh even with pets around
How to keep your home clean and fresh even with pets around
House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display
House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

China grandma sues son and daughter-in-law for $27k in child support, netizens can&#039;t pick a side
China grandma sues son and daughter-in-law for $27k in child support, netizens can't pick a side
Blow away your grey haze-filled days with these haze-inspired blues
Blow away your grey haze-filled days with these haze-inspired blues
Broken IV needle found at Tampines playground, says man
Broken IV needle found at Tampines playground, says man
Jay Chou&#039;s new MV is full of surprises — we break it down for you
Jay Chou's new MV is full of surprises — we break it down for you

SERVICES