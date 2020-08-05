'No women allowed': Malaysian husbands show off their culinary skills online

As the Covid-19 pandemic has led nations across the world to go into lockdown for an extended time, people are having to find new hobbies to do at home to keep themselves occupied.

One of the most popular hobbies nowadays is definitely cooking. It appears that home cooking has gotten its groove back while most restaurants' businesses are suffering.

During the movement control order, many Malaysians are re-discovering the simple joys of cooking at home. Even celebrities are joining in the cooking craze and showing off their culinary creations on their social media accounts.

There's also a Facebook group called 'Suami Masak Apa Hari Ini?' (What are husbands cooking today?), where mostly married men (and a few stray singles) exchange cooking tips, critique each other's dishes and bond over their passion for the culinary arts.

No women allowed

The testosterone-filled group maintains a strict "no women allowed" policy. Only male members are allowed to post their culinary creations and comment in the group, while the ladies have to sit back and play the role of amused, silent observers.

And who can blame them? Since the kitchen is traditionally the wife's domain, this group gives the men a chance to take centre stage for a change.

There is a lot of fun banter in the group, with some lamenting that their wives are fighting over the kitchen space with them, while others demonstrate their creativity with new interpretations of popular Malaysian dishes.

If you want to know what Malaysian husbands are cooking today, go check out their Facebook group here.

