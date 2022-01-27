'Nobody reads details nowadays': Makansutra Gluttons Bay clarifies closure rumours

The past two years have not been the kindest to the F&B players in Singapore and many notable establishments have had to shut for good.

But poor business doesn't equate to a permanent closure and unfortunately, Makansutra Gluttons Bay bore the brunt of such a confusion which led to an even thinner crowd.

Today (Jan 27), the famous open-air food street took to Facebook to clarify the situation. They said that a number of readers had misunderstood an article by 8world, which talked about businesses that had been affected by the pandemic.

In the article, 8world mentioned that dine-in restrictions, work-from-home arrangements and the lack of tourists had resulted in the footfall at Makansutra Gluttons Bay dropping. This, in turn, caused nearly half the number of stalls there to close.

However, many readers interpreted this as the entire food street being permanently shuttered for good.

"Nobody read details nowadays [sic]," Makansutra Gluttons Bay said in the post.

"Truth is.. we are still open, business as usual and the misunderstanding is affecting our business [sic]."

Besides reminding people that stalls are open for business, they also added that there are still stalls available for rent to those who can make "iconic Singapore hawker dishes that appeal to locals and visitors".

If you're keen to apply, drop them an email at contact@makansutra.com.

Unfortunately, other food streets with similar concepts haven't been as fortunate.

On Oct 22 last year, the iconic Chinatown Food Street closed for good after 20 years of service. The 100m stretch at Smith Street had featured a cluster of popular local foods such as bak chor mee, fried oysters and roasted duck.

