Noisy home? Here's how to create a quieter one

Mahjong-playing neighbours? Live next to the MRT tracks or a busy expressway? Work from home and just need some peace and quiet from your own kids?

Noisy home dwellers, we hear you. From investing in noise-cancelling window treatments to building bookshelves, these tips should help you create a quieter home.

SOLUTIONS AGAINST NOISY NEXT-DOOR-NEIGHBOURS

A. BUILD CARPENTRY

Installing built-in carpentry, like a bookshelf or cabinets, against the shared wall helps to absorb some of the noise coming through it. Cover as much of the wall as possible. Make sure your storage is filled though-hollow cabinets or empty shelves shelf will only amplify the noise.

PHOTO: Versaform

B. ERECT A DRYWALL

If you don't need the extra storage, consider building a drywall packed with rockwool insulation against the dividing wall to block off the unwanted noise. Rockwool, a dense, fibrous material made from minerals, will reduce the air mass between the panels of drywall and therefore help to deflect sound transmission.

But if the noisy neighbours are coming from upstairs rather than next door, do up a false ceiling and have it similarly filled with rockwool.

C. MOVE YOUR FURNITURE

A third (and easier) option is to place a large piece of furniture such as your sofa, buffet table or a canvas painting against the shared wall. It might not cut off the noise from your next-door neighbours completely, but it will help to ease some of it.

SOLUTIONS AGAINST NOISE FROM THE OUTSIDE (MRT TRACKS, TRAFFIC, SCHOOL, NEXT TO THE PAVILION, ETC.)

A. GET BLACKOUT CURTAINS

PHOTO: Three-D Conceptwerke

Blackout curtains are meant to block off sunlight coming through your windows, but thanks to their dense fabric, they are also great for blocking off some noise.

When looking out for blackout drapes, get ones that are made from a dense and heavy material like velvet as they are more effective in blocking off noise compared to curtains made from a lighter material. Pleated ones will go further in helping to reduce noise.

Install your curtains over a sturdy rod and ensure that they are wider than your windows - this creates more pleats - and that they reach all the way to the floor to minimise any gaps through which noise can pass through.

B. REPLACE YOUR WINDOWS WITH SOUNDPROOF ONES