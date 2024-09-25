Noodles with a side of protein: Takagi Ramen offering mealworms for Halloween menu

Halloween is coming and to get into the mood, Takagi Ramen has come up with a special menu.

They have two new ramen options to look forward to: Fiery Dry Prawn Noodles and Mysterious Prawn Noodle Soup. Both cost $10.90 a la carte and $12.90 for a set meal.

There are also two new drinks priced at $3.90 each, the Divine Soursop Potion and the Enchanted Fruit Talisman.

But the highlight is what you can add as toppings to your ramen—mealworms.

Takagi Ramen announced this on Wednesday (Sept 25), noting that the option to add mealworms to your prawn noodles is free and diners can do so to prank or scare their friends.

All mealworms used are Singapore Food Agency (SFA) approved and safe for human consumption, assured the ramen chain.

Highlighting the SFA's approval of the consumption of certain species of insects, Takagi Ramen said: "This new culinary trend not only enhances the thrill of our Halloween menu but also embraces Singapore’s innovative food policies."

They added that the mealworms, which are deep-fried, add a "unique, crunchy texture" to the ramen.

The Halloween menu is available at all Takagi Ramen's outlets.

Earlier in July, SFA approved 16 species of insects for consumption, which include various species of crickets, grasshoppers, locusts, mealworms and silkworms.

House of Seafood is one of the other eateries that plan to sell insect-infused dishes and of the 16 approved species, they will be offering superworms, crickets and silkworm pupae on its menu.

