Nostalgia alert: A White Rabbit pop-up is opening in Chin Mee Chin Confectionery this week

There are few sweets in Singapore more iconic than White Rabbit. Over the years, the beloved candy has made its way into cakes, soft serve, and even bubble tea.

While most of these are unofficial takes, just last August, the company behind White Rabbit released official White Rabbit ice cream lollies to much fanfare. And now that it’s been a year, they’ve done it again. Come Aug 28, the official White Rabbit will be available as ice cream in a cup!

The flavour has been tweaked, so you can expect it to taste a little different from the ice lolly, while still retaining he chewiness and creaminess of the candy.

But since we’re suckers for both candy and merchandise, we’re equally as excited about the White Rabbit pop-up opening at Chin Mee Confectionery on the same week as the ice cream’s arrival.

From Aug 26 to Sept 11, you can order a set meal ($9.50) consisting of Chin Mee Chin Confectionary's kaya toast and eggs, a drink of your choice, and a cup of the new White Rabbit Ice Cream.

The nostalgic eatery will also offer White Rabbit merchandise, such as mugs, tote bags, and pillows, during this period.

Here's a sneak peek at what's available (try hard not to squeal):

PHOTO: Hao Food SG

PHOTO: Hao Food SG

PHOTO: Hao Food SG

On top of all that, White Rabbit's distributor in Singapore, Hao Food SG, is also running a social media contest where you can win a WHITE RABBIT-THEMED STAYCATION n Lloyd's Inn. Head on over here for details on how to enter.

In the meantime, details for the pop-up are below. See you in the queue for the canvas bags!

The White Rabbit cup ice cream ($5.50 per cup) will be available on the following dates:

Aug 28: Available exclusively at FairPrice Online Sept 8 onward: Available at select FairPrice and FairPrice Xpress supermarkets, as well as on the Take App

