Nostalgic lanterns light the way at Gardens by the Bay's Mid-Autumn festivities

Gardens by the Bay's (GBTB) Mid-Autumn Festival is back, and with it, the return of the Flower Carpet (this second edition is bigger) as well as a two-storey lantern set designed by popular local artist Lee Kow Fong (aka Ah Guo), among other dazzling illuminations.

From now till Sept 22, 2024, you can relive childhood memories or (re)discover how Mid-Autumn used to be, as nostalgia meets lantern-lit wonder at GBTB And psst... Admission is free!

Nine lantern sets not to miss

1. "Celebrations"

Created by Singaporean illustrator Lee Kow Fong (aka Ah Guo), this stunning 20m-long, two-storey lantern set is inspired by the Dragonfly Lake within GBTB and the moon. It features over 23 classic Mid-Autumn Festival elements, including colourful lanterns and traditional treats like mooncakes and gem biscuits.

Joining Ah Guo’s characters Kiddo, Momo, and Xiao P is Binbin, a new rabbit created specially for Gardens by the Bay, with its name inspired by the Gardens’ Chinese name.

Location: Dragonfly Lake

2. "The Shophouse"

Thankfully, such shophouses still exist in our Lion City. They are typically two or three-storey high with narrow frontages often paired with a covered walkway known as the five-foot way.

Originally combining commercial and residential uses, these shophouses have been transformed into lively community spaces. Can you spot Ah Guo's signature characters, Kiddo, Momo, Xiao P, and Binbin amid this lantern set?

Location: Golden Garden

3. "Dragon Playground"

Ah, those were the days. Screaming with glee, running around all sweaty in HDB estate playgrounds. And arguably the most nostalgic design in those playgrounds is the Dragon Playground (only four remain in Singapore), the most iconic being the one located in the Toa Payoh Dragon Playground.

This lantern set is not just for show. In fact, it features as a play area and even doubles up as a stage for cultural performances happening during the festival.

Location: Supertree Grove

4. "Wishes Beneath The Moonlight"

The Pelican Playground, once a cherished landmark on Dover Road, may have been demolished, but it continues to hold a special place in the hearts of many Singaporeans. Pelicans, known for their close-knit flocks and cooperative nature, reflect the Chinese cultural importance of harmonious relationships.

This lantern set also features chrysanthemums and quails, a traditional Chinese art pairing symbolising peace, harmony, and prosperity. Together, these elements capture the essence of the Mid-Autumn Festival, conveying warm wishes for well-being and unity.

Location: Supertree Grove

5. "Bubbles Bliss"

Kids, pry those eyes away from your iPad screen, and enjoy life's simple joys like toys, family gatherings, and the magic of bubbles. Speaking of bubbles, the bubble play at this lantern set will happen at 8.15pm and 9.15pm nightly, with each session lasting five minutes.

Location: The Meadow

6. "Colourful Blossoms"

Regarded as the king of flowers in Chinese culture, the peony symbolises elegance, beauty, and prosperity. Inspired by the phrase "hua cuan jin ju", which signifies a vibrant and prosperous scene, this floral arch features over 20 lantern peonies.

Location: Supertree Grove

7. "Joyful Childhood Memories: Folk Games From Korea"

A collab with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Singapore, this lantern set showcases three venerated children's folk games, not too dissimilar to the ones most of us Singaporeans played growing up:

Dak-ssaum (Cockfight), a game where two or more children copy the movements and sounds of fighting roosters while hopping on one leg. The goal? See who falls or gets knocked over first

Jegichagi (Jegi Kicking) sees which player can keep a Jegi (a shuttlecock-like object resembling a chapteh) for the longest time in the air, using only their feet

Kkamak-Japgi has a blindfolded tagger trying to catch other players who are hiding. Hidden players have to clap their hands for the tagger to try and locate them. (Not to be inauspicious, but yes, it's like that hide-and-seek game in The Conjuring. Eeks.)

Location: Supertree Grove

8. "Vertical Mid-Autumn"

The title of this lantern set describes a distinctive lantern display method where households attach decorated lanterns to bamboo poles, raising them several feet high on trees or platforms around the home, enhancing the festive mood.

Location: Supertree Grove

9. "Colonnade of Lights"

You're looking at 1,000 vibrant paper lanterns crafted by the community. As you stroll under this display, look up and admire the details of the myriad colourful, hand-painted lanterns overhead. This really makes for photo-ops galore lah.

Location: Supertree Grove

A fabulous Flower Carpet at Supertree Grove

This year’s Flower Carpet displays a stunning depiction of Singapore's iconic Dragon Playground, framed by a vibrant border of the national flower, the Papilionanthe Miss Joaquim.

Spanning 44m in diameter (the length of two tennis courts end-to-end), it’s created with 75,000 potted plants, which include colourful chrysanthemums and the resilient Cyathula prostrata. Unlike other floral carpets that use cut flowers, this sustainable display consists of potted plants that will be replanted later.

Be sure to use the walkways that let you cut through the installation — talk about up getting up close and personal!

The Flower Carpet is free to view from Sept 5 to 15, 10am to 10pm. Enjoy the display from the 2.5m viewing platform, the OCBC Skyway, or the World of Plants outdoor gardens.

Location: Supertree Grove

A throwback to past editions of GBTB's Mid-Autumn Festival displays

From the presence of resplendent dragons to online performances and activities (blame Covid-19), GBTB's Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations have always been lit.

2019

Themed "Legacies", that year's celebration featured vibrant displays. Think: a grand archway formed by the spiralling body of a magnificent Chinese dragon, and a stretch of floating lanterns more than 120m long inspired by Chinese landscape paintings.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CFfIwS_nifz/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

2020

Just because Singaporeans were adjusting to a "new normal" due to Covid-19 didn't mean the celebrations had to stop. In 2020, GBTB offered both onsite and online activities.

Visitors could admire six lantern sets with themes of family reunion and community unity, including "Apricot Grove", a tribute to healthcare workers, and "Water Song", inspired by a famous Chinese poem.

Online, people enjoyed a virtual lantern preview, performances by award-winning flutist Rit Xu, a snowskin mooncake demonstration conducted by People's Association, Chinese craft tutorials, and even haikus.

2021

Aptly, that year's theme of “Blessings” hoped to bring tidings of good health and better days ahead to visitors. And what better way to do so than following the tradition of releasing lanterns to the sky in hopes of good blessings?

A spectacular light-up of the lantern set "Sky Lanterns" saw 70 lanterns floating up the Supertrees at the Gardens’ main entrance. At 32m wide and 19m tall, "Sky Lanterns" was the largest among the nine lantern sets featured in 2021.

2022

For 2022, the theme “Reunion” saw a magnificent 11m-tall phoenix-themed lantern set, and all the things Singaporeans love lah — a marketplace to makan and hang out, family-friendly activities and workshops as well as energetic cultural performances to augment the festive vibes.

2023

Each of the nine lantern sets was inspired by the rich tapestry of Chinese mythology, legends and cultures, all linked to the central theme "Garden of Blooms", which commemorated the deep connections between people and joyous reunions between family and friends.

[[nid:700231]]

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.