Not all GCBs are built alike: A look at a $40m GCB near Stevens MRT

Recently, a Good Class Bungalow (GCB) located about six metres from Stevens MRT station was listed in the market.

What's atypical is not really because it's the first time a Good Class Bungalow has been listed for sale so close to an MRT station - but more because the GCB is only 11,047 sq ft in area size.

If you recall our past GCB-related article, this is smaller than the 1,400 sqm (15,070 sq ft) plot size requirement to be classified as a "Good Class Bungalow".

Besides the land size, other requirements include a minimum plot width (18.5m), depth (10m), a maximum height of two storeys (including attic and basement) and it must be part of the 39 gazetted GCB Areas (GCBA).

In this particular case, the GCB fulfils the rest of the requirements - it has a width of 40.1m, a depth of 24m and is currently a single-storey house within the White House Park GCB Area.

The property itself is precisely 6.2 metres away from the train station - which currently operates as part of the Downtown Line (DTL). By October 2022, Stevens MRT station will become a dual-line interchange when it connects with the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL).

This means that when the next stage of the TEL opens, whoever's living in that GCB can stroll out of his front gate, hop on a train and head to say, other TEL stations like Mount Pleasant or Gardens by the Bay. Notably, the last time a GCB within a minute's walk of Stevens MRT was put up for sale was in 2009.

Furthermore, the bungalow is within one kilometre of Singapore Chinese Girls' School (SCGS) and Anglo-Chinese School (ACS) Primary (Barker Road), with Nanyang Primary School within two kilometres away. It's also a four-minute drive to Orchard Road and two minutes by car to the Botanical Gardens.

While there may be concerns that the bungalow is too close to a train station (most GCB homeowners are presumably private people who drive right?), it adds convenience for other household members who don't drive - kids, helpers, seniors? – especially if they need to go somewhere on their own or they want their car-lite friends to visit.

Another afterthought is that since it's near the station, a high-net-worth individual living in a GCB should feel more at ease knowing that he or she is not entirely sequestered away in an all-too-quiet neighbourhood.

Better yet, the GCB's located within a cul-de-sac with two other GCBs serving as neighbours, so there's still some measure of privacy.

The bungalow, which was purchased and completed by the current owner in 1986, is suited for redevelopment, has a north-south orientation and could be a potential home for a multi-generational family.

In case you're wondering, the current asking price for the GCB has gone up from $37 million to now $40 million, or $3,620.89 per sq ft.

Bungalow plot sizes, widths and depths

One reason why a listed property would be classified as a GCB despite not meeting the minimum plot size of 15,070 sq ft is that it may have been part of a sub-divided plot from a larger, original plot.

For example, a developer who's purchased a GCBA plot that's 32,000 sq ft must ensure that the sub-divided plots be at least 15,070 sq ft in size, besides meeting the other prevailing guidelines.

If however, an amalgamated and subdivided GCBA lot is unable to meet the minimum 1,400 sqm, or 15,070 sq ft size, each, then approval must be sought for one residual plot to have a deficient plot size (ie. less than 1,400 sqm).

However, if the plot contains a conserved bungalow (there are 65 of them in Singapore), the plot sizes of the new plot and conserved bungalow plot must be at least 2,800 sqm (30,138.95 sq ft) after setting aside road widening and drainage reserve.

In this scenario, only one new residual plot with a deficient plot size (less than 1,400 sqm but no less than 1,000 sqm), shall be allowed per conserved bungalow.

According to URA, to preserve the high-quality living environment and residential amenity of GCBAs, new proposals for other development types, such as terraces, semi-detached houses, flats and condominiums, student hostels and serviced apartments will not be allowed.

There is, however, one exception - White House Residences - an existing four-storey condominium at Stevens Road - which was approved prior to the designation of the White House Park GCBA. The freehold property was completed in 2013 and houses 12 units.

